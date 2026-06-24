JPMorganChase Announces 2026 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) ("JPMorganChase" or the "Firm") announced today that it has released the results of its company-run 2026 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test for JPMorganChase and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. Information can be found on the Firm's website at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .
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