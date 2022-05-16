Fintech Investing News

U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Intuit QuickBooks EVP and General Manager Alex Chriss to Discuss Small Businesses Challenges from Cash Flow to Inflation

As part of Small Business Success Month , INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , will host a candid conversation with Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), on Thursday, May 19 to discuss the biggest challenges facing small businesses today, including how to access capital, manage inflation and improve cash flow. Emmy award-winning journalist Lisa Ling will moderate the conversation.

Small business owners are invited to attend and can register for free here .

WHEN: Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

WHAT: The live Small Business Success Month Town Hall virtual event will focus on some of the top challenges small businesses are currently facing access to capital, inflation and cash flow and answer questions submitted by small business owners. The panelists will share insights and information about programs and resources that are available to business owners, including the important role the SBA plays in helping small businesses succeed. In fact, 80% of small business owners said they have used at least one SBA program, and the top request for government help is to make it easier to get loans, according to a new Intuit QuickBooks Success Month 2022 survey released today.

WHO: The Town Hall conversation will feature:

  • Isabella Casillas Guzman , Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration
  • Alex Chriss, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Intuit Small Business and Self Employed Group, home of QuickBooks and Mailchimp
  • Moderator: Lisa Ling , Emmy award-winning journalist

WHY: Small businesses continue to say getting access to capital is one of their top three challenges and "making it easier to get loans" is where they want the most help from government programs. Moreover, rising costs are now the number-one threat small businesses face with 89% of small businesses concerned about inflation, according to a recent QuickBooks survey . Cash flow problems also continue to hurt small businesses, forcing entrepreneurs to use cash reserves and even credit cards to plug the gap.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Intuit's Small Business Success Month Town Hall is dedicated to celebrating small business success and supporting their future growth by unpacking the biggest challenges and identifying the ways to overcome them.

For more information about the Small Business Success Month Town Hall and to register for the event, please visit here .

About Intuit
Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Intuit QuickBooks:
Kim Amsbaugh
kim_amsbaugh@intuit.com

Jennifer Garcia
jeng@accesstheagency.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU
Mako Identifies 2KM Gold Anomaly at Korhogo, Maiden RC Drill Program Imminent

Mako Identifies 2KM Gold Anomaly at Korhogo, Maiden RC Drill Program Imminent

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received the results of the 11,000m auger drilling program on the Ouangolodougou and Korhogo Nord permits which constitute the Korhogo Project1 . The permits collectively cover 296km2 hosting 17km of faulted greenstone granite contact as shown in Figure 1. Both permits are 100% owned by Mako and are readily accessible from the Mako Field Office.

Keep reading...Show less
Fintech Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies (Updated 2022)

Fintech Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies (Updated 2022)

The top fintech companies are transforming banking, payments and financial services around the world.

However, the fintech space can be a little tricky for the average investor to navigate. In the recent past, the sector was primarily dominated by private startups, making it difficult for investors to get into the fintech market.

Now the situation is changing. KPMG notes that “the pipeline of fintech IPOs is growing globally,” and states that more stock exchanges are opening up to technology listings in a bid to compete with the NASDAQ. That means more fintech innovators are joining the ranks of publicly traded stocks.

Keep reading...Show less
TIMIA Capital

TIMIA Capital to Acquire Controlling Interest in Specialty Finance Company

~TIMIA announces letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in a second specialty finance company in 2022; Combined company pro forma assets surpass $450 million~

Timia Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF) a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to announce it has agreed to acquire approximately 77% of a Canadian-based leading provider of specialty finance lending (the "Target"), for a purchase price of approximately $9.24 million . The total common share valuation of the specialty finance company is $12 million . The vendors of the Target (the "Vendors") and the Target's board and management are at arm's length to the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Helps Small and Mid-Sized Financial Institutions Digitally Transform Through New Embedded Finance Capabilities in Partnership with Treasury Prime

Key facts

  • New FIS embedded finance offering is developed in partnership with Treasury Prime using application programming interfaces (APIs) that make it easier for financial institutions to offer enhanced digital banking capabilities.
  • Embedded finance services are easily scalable and create new revenue streams for small and mid-sized banks and fintechs by delivering solutions such as digital deposits, accounts payables, and other banking processes that augment or enhance the banks' proprietary digital footprint.

The global economy's digital transformation is accelerating, and community and regional banks are seeking ways to offer the most advanced digital capabilities and open new channels for distribution. To help these financial institutions meet the growing need for digitally-native banking experiences and grow their client base, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has announced a new embedded finance offering developed in partnership with Treasury Prime.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Helps Small and Mid-Sized Financial Institutions Digitally Transform Through New Embedded Finance Capabilities in Partnership with Treasury Prime

Key facts

  • New FIS embedded finance offering is developed in partnership with Treasury Prime using application programming interfaces (APIs) that make it easier for financial institutions to offer enhanced digital banking capabilities.
  • Embedded finance services are easily scalable and create new revenue streams for small and mid-sized banks and fintechs by delivering solutions such as digital deposits, accounts payables, and other banking processes that augment or enhance the banks' proprietary digital footprint.

The global economy's digital transformation is accelerating, and community and regional banks are seeking ways to offer the most advanced digital capabilities and open new channels for distribution. To help these financial institutions meet the growing need for digitally-native banking experiences and grow their client base, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has announced a new embedded finance offering developed in partnership with Treasury Prime.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Helps Small and Mid-Sized Financial Institutions Digitally Transform Through New Embedded Finance Capabilities in Partnership with Treasury Prime

Key facts

  • New FIS embedded finance offering is developed in partnership with Treasury Prime using application programming interfaces (APIs) that make it easier for financial institutions to offer enhanced digital banking capabilities.
  • Embedded finance services are easily scalable and create new revenue streams for small and mid-sized banks and fintechs by delivering solutions such as digital deposits, accounts payables, and other banking processes that augment or enhance the banks' proprietary digital footprint.

The global economy's digital transformation is accelerating, and community and regional banks are seeking ways to offer the most advanced digital capabilities and open new channels for distribution. To help these financial institutions meet the growing need for digitally-native banking experiences and grow their client base, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has announced a new embedded finance offering developed in partnership with Treasury Prime.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Intuit Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - INTU

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of INTUit Inc. ("INTUit") (NASDAQ: INTU) breached their fiduciary duties to INTUit and its shareholders. If you are an INTUit shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Intuit's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Intuit in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Intuit, and whether Intuit and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×