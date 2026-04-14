Johnson & Johnson reports Q1 2026 results, raises 2026 outlook

- 2026 First-Quarter reported sales growth of 9.9% to $24.1 Billion with operational growth of 6.4%* and adjusted operational growth of 5.3%*
- 2026 First-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 and adjusted EPS of $2.70
- Company increases 2026 guidance with estimated reported sales of $100.8 Billion or 7.0% at the midpoint, and adjusted EPS 4 of $11.55 or 7.1% at the midpoint
- Solidifying path to double-digit growth by the end of the decade, with significant progress for patients with the approvals of ICOTYDE the first-and-only targeted oral peptide for plaque psoriasis, TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO as early as second line for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, VARIPULSE Pro in Europe with a new pulse sequence that is now 5 times faster, and TECNIS PureSee Intraocular Lens for U.S. Cataract Patients
- Company announces planned Enterprise Business Review for December 8, 2026
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2026. "Johnson & Johnson had a strong start to 2026 and is delivering on its promise for a year of accelerated growth and impact," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "The depth and strength of our portfolio and pipeline is unrivaled and our relentless focus on innovation delivered multiple game-changing approvals this quarter, including ICOTYDE in the U.S. for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and VARIPULSE Pro in Europe. These advancements have the potential to transform patient outcomes and create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders."
Overall financial results
|
|
Q1
|
($ in Millions, except EPS)
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
% Change
|
Reported Sales
|
|
$24,062
|
|
$21,893
|
9.9%
|
Net Earnings
|
|
$5,235
|
|
$10,999
|
-52.4%
|
EPS (diluted)
|
|
$2.14
|
|
$4.54
|
-52.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
% Change
|
Operational Sales 1,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.4%
|
Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.3%
|
Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4
|
|
$6,614
|
|
$6,706
|
|
-1.4%
|
Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4
|
|
$2.70
|
|
$2.77
|
|
-2.5%
|
Free Cash Flow 5,6
|
|
~$1,500
|
|
$3,379
|
|
|
1
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|
2
|
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3
|
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|
4
|
Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
|
5
|
Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings.
|
6
|
First-quarter 2026 is estimated as of April 14, 2026
|
Note: values may have been rounded
Regional sales results
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
($ in Millions)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Reported
|
Operational 1,2
|
Currency
|
Adjusted
Operational 1,3
|
U.S.
|
$13,330
|
$12,305
|
8.3%
|
8.3
|
-
|
6.2
|
International
|
10,732
|
9,588
|
11.9
|
3.9
|
8.0
|
4.0
|
Worldwide
|
$24,062
|
$21,893
|
9.9%
|
6.4
|
3.5
|
5.3
|
1
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|
2
|
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3
|
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|
Note: values may have been rounded
Segment sales results
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
($ in Millions)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Reported
|
Operational 1,2
|
Currency
|
Adjusted
Operational 1,3
|
Innovative Medicine
|
$15,426
|
$13,873
|
11.2%
|
7.4
|
3.8
|
5.6
|
MedTech
|
8,636
|
8,020
|
7.7
|
4.6
|
3.1
|
4.7
|
Worldwide
|
$24,062
|
$21,893
|
9.9%
|
6.4
|
3.5
|
5.3
|
1
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|
2
|
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3
|
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|
Note: values may have been rounded
First-Quarter 2026 segment commentary:
Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.
Innovative Medicine
Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 7.4%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 1.8% primarily due to CAPLYTA. Growth was driven primarily by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, ERLEADA, and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA in Immunology, and SPRAVATO in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by an approximate (920) basis points impact from STELARA in Immunology, as well as IMBRUVICA in Oncology.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 4.6%*, with divestitures negatively impacting growth by 0.1%. Growth was driven primarily by electrophysiology products, Abiomed, and Shockwave in Cardiovascular, as well as trauma in Orthopaedics.
Full-year 2026 guidance:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
|
($ in Billions, except EPS)
|
April 2026
|
January 2026
|
Adjusted Operational Sales 1,2
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
|
5.6% – 6.6% / 6.1%
|
5.4% – 6.4% / 5.9%
|
Operational Sales 2 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
|
$99.7B – $100.7B / $100.2B
5.9% – 6.9% / 6.4%
|
$99.5B – $100.5B / $100.0B
5.7% – 6.7% / 6.2%
|
Estimated Reported Sales 3 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
|
$100.3B – $101.3B / $100.8B
6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0%
|
$100.0B – $101.0B / $100.5B
6.2% – 7.2% / 6.7%
|
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted) 2,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
|
$11.30 – $11.50 / $11.40
4.7% – 6.7% / 5.7%
|
$11.28 – $11.48 / $11.38
4.5% – 6.5% / 5.5%
|
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
|
$11.45 – $11.65 / $11.55
6.1% – 8.1% / 7.1%
|
$11.43 – $11.63 / $11.53
5.9% – 7.9% / 6.9%
|
1
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
|
2
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3
|
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: April 2026 = $1.17 and January 2026 = $1.17 (Illustrative purposes only)
|
4
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
|
Note: percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast .
Notable announcements in the quarter:
The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at Investor News , as well as Innovative Medicine Newsroom , MedTech News & Events , and www.factsabouttalc.com .
|
Regulatory
|
Johnson & Johnson Announces FDA Approval of TECNIS PureSee Intraocular Lens, a Breakthrough Solution for U.S. Cataract Patients
|
|
Johnson & Johnson Announces U.S. FDA Approval of TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma, Offering a Potential New Standard of Care as Early as Second Line
|
|
Johnson & Johnson therapy nipocalimab granted U.S. FDA Fast Track designation in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)
|
|
Johnson & Johnson seeks FDA approval of IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) as the first-ever FDA-approved treatment for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA)
|
|
RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) receives U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for patients with advanced head and neck cancer
|
|
FDA approves RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) as the only EGFR-targeted therapy that can be administered once a month
|
|
DARZALEX FASPRO-based quadruplet regimen approved in the U.S. for newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who are transplant ineligible
|
Data Releases
|
Johnson & Johnson Highlights Favorable 12-Month Interim Results for the VARIPULSE Platform at EHRA 2026 1
|
|
Johnson & Johnson Showcases New Clinical Data for TECNIS PureSee IOL at ASCRS 2026 Demonstrating Excellent Contrast Sensitivity and Extended Range of Vision 1
|
|
STEMI DTU Randomized Control Trial Demonstrates for the First Time that a Combination of Delayed Reperfusion and Left Ventricular Unloading Does Not Increase Myocardial Infarct Size
|
|
ICOTYDE (icotrokinra) one-year results confirm lasting skin clearance and favorable safety profile in once‑daily pill for plaque psoriasis
|
|
Johnson & Johnson highlights promising first-in-human Erda-iDRS (formerly TAR-210) results in intermediate-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer
|
|
Early study results from Johnson & Johnson show promising antitumor activity with combination of pasritamig and docetaxel in advanced prostate cancer
|
|
TREMFYA (guselkumab) long-term data show sustained clinical and endoscopic remission in ulcerative colitis through 3 years
|
|
RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) plus immunotherapy shows strong clinical benefit with 56 percent overall response rate in first-line recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer
|
|
Johnson & Johnson Presents Early Outcomes from the OMNY-AF Pilot Study at 2026 AF Symposium
|
|
Real-world head-to-head analysis shows 51% reduction in risk of death for patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer treated with ERLEADA (apalutamide) versus darolutamide without docetaxel through 24 months
|
Product Launch
|
Johnson & Johnson Advances Pulsed Field Ablation Portfolio with the Launch of VARIPULSE Pro in Europe 1
|
|
FDA approval of ICOTYDE (icotrokinra) ushers in new era for first-line systemic treatment of plaque psoriasis with a targeted oral peptide
|
Other
|
Johnson & Johnson Expands U.S. Footprint with more than $1 Billion Investment in Next Generation Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania
|
1
|
Subsequent to the quarter
Webcast information:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website . A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations .
About Johnson & Johnson:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com .
Non-GAAP financial measures:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results .
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results .
Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; and the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Orthopaedics business and realize the anticipated benefits from the planned separation. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com , investor.jnj.com , or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|FIRST QUARTER
|Percent Change
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
Total
|
Operations
|
|
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|
|segment of business
|
|
|Innovative Medicine
|
|U.S.
|
$
|
8,871
|
8,092
|
9.6
|
%
|
9.6
|
-
|International
|
|
6,555
|
5,781
|
13.4
|
|
4.3
|
9.1
|
|
15,426
|
13,873
|
11.2
|
|
7.4
|
3.8
|
|MedTech
|
|U.S.
|
|
4,459
|
4,213
|
5.9
|
|
5.9
|
-
|International
|
|
4,177
|
3,807
|
9.7
|
|
3.2
|
6.5
|
|
8,636
|
8,020
|
7.7
|
|
4.6
|
3.1
|
|U.S.
|
|
13,330
|
12,305
|
8.3
|
|
8.3
|
-
|International
|
|
10,732
|
9,588
|
11.9
|
|
3.9
|
8.0
|Worldwide
|
$
|
24,062
|
21,893
|
9.9
|
%
|
6.4
|
3.5
|
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|FIRST QUARTER
|Percent Change
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
Total
|
Operations
|
|
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|
|geographic area
|
|
|U.S.
|
$
|
13,330
|
12,305
|
8.3
|
%
|
8.3
|
-
|
|Europe
|
|
5,848
|
5,110
|
14.5
|
|
2.7
|
11.8
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
|
|
1,293
|
1,167
|
10.8
|
|
2.5
|
8.3
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
|
|
3,591
|
3,311
|
8.5
|
|
6.1
|
2.4
|International
|
|
10,732
|
9,588
|
11.9
|
|
3.9
|
8.0
|
|Worldwide
|
$
|
24,062
|
21,893
|
9.9
|
%
|
6.4
|
3.5
|
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|
|
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
|
FIRST QUARTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2)
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
Reported
|
Operational (1)
|
Currency
|
|
|
|ONCOLOGY
|
|
|
|US
|
$
|
3,615
|
3,013
|
20.0%
|
20.0%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
3,358
|
2,664
|
26.0%
|
15.3%
|
10.7%
|WW
|
|
6,973
|
5,678
|
22.8%
|
17.8%
|
5.0%
|DARZALEX
|
|
|
|US
|
|
2,208
|
1,829
|
20.7%
|
20.7%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
1,756
|
1,409
|
24.7%
|
14.0%
|
10.7%
|WW
|
|
3,964
|
3,237
|
22.5%
|
17.8%
|
4.7%
|CARVYKTI
|
|
|
|US
|
|
433
|
318
|
36.2%
|
36.2%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
164
|
51
|
*
|
*
|
*
|WW
|
|
597
|
369
|
62.1%
|
57.4%
|
4.7%
|TECVAYLI
|
|
|
|US
|
|
127
|
105
|
20.6%
|
20.6%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
74
|
46
|
63.1%
|
52.1%
|
11.0%
|WW
|
|
202
|
151
|
33.5%
|
30.1%
|
3.4%
|TALVEY
|
|
|
|US
|
|
101
|
68
|
48.5%
|
48.5%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
51
|
18
|
*
|
*
|
*
|WW
|
|
152
|
86
|
76.7%
|
72.8%
|
3.9%
|RYBREVANT / LAZCLUZE
|
|
|
|US
|
|
175
|
113
|
55.1%
|
55.1%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
82
|
28
|
*
|
*
|
*
|WW
|
|
257
|
141
|
82.7%
|
80.5%
|
2.2%
|ERLEADA
|
|
|
|US
|
|
342
|
292
|
17.3%
|
17.3%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
607
|
479
|
26.7%
|
15.5%
|
11.2%
|WW
|
|
949
|
771
|
23.1%
|
16.2%
|
6.9%
|IMBRUVICA
|
|
|
|US
|
|
143
|
235
|
(39.1)%
|
(39.1)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
517
|
474
|
9.1%
|
(1.4)%
|
10.5%
|WW
|
|
660
|
709
|
(6.9)%
|
(13.9)%
|
7.0%
|OTHER ONCOLOGY (3)
|
|
|
|US
|
|
85
|
54
|
58.8%
|
58.8%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
106
|
160
|
(33.9)%
|
(36.3)%
|
2.4%
|WW
|
|
192
|
214
|
(10.6)%
|
(12.5)%
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|See footnotes at end of schedule
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
|
FIRST QUARTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|IMMUNOLOGY
|
|
|
|US
|
$
|
1,855
|
2,196
|
(15.5)%
|
(15.5)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
1,524
|
1,510
|
0.9%
|
(6.4)%
|
7.3%
|WW
|
|
3,380
|
3,707
|
(8.8)%
|
(11.8)%
|
3.0%
|TREMFYA
|
|
|
|US
|
|
1,042
|
599
|
73.9%
|
73.9%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
566
|
356
|
58.9%
|
46.8%
|
12.1%
|WW
|
|
1,608
|
956
|
68.3%
|
63.8%
|
4.5%
|SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
|
|
|
|US
|
|
269
|
292
|
(7.8)%
|
(7.8)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
378
|
366
|
3.0%
|
(4.1)%
|
7.1%
|WW
|
|
647
|
659
|
(1.7)%
|
(5.7)%
|
4.0%
|REMICADE
|
|
|
|US
|
|
269
|
314
|
(14.4)%
|
(14.4)%
|
-
|US Exports (4)
|
|
18
|
10
|
78.6%
|
78.6%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
136
|
143
|
(4.8)%
|
(10.5)%
|
5.7%
|WW
|
|
422
|
467
|
(9.5)%
|
(11.2)%
|
1.7%
|STELARA
|
|
|
|US
|
|
220
|
981
|
(77.6)%
|
(77.6)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
435
|
644
|
(32.4)%
|
(37.7)%
|
5.3%
|WW
|
|
656
|
1,625
|
(59.7)%
|
(61.7)%
|
2.0%
|OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
|
|
|
|US
|
|
38
|
1
|
*
|
*
|
-
|Intl
|
|
9
|
0
|
*
|
*
|
*
|WW
|
|
46
|
1
|
*
|
*
|
*
|NEUROSCIENCE
|
|
|
|US
|
|
1,494
|
968
|
54.3%
|
54.3%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
681
|
679
|
0.3%
|
(6.3)%
|
6.6%
|WW
|
|
2,175
|
1,647
|
32.0%
|
29.3%
|
2.7%
|SPRAVATO
|
|
|
|US
|
|
406
|
276
|
47.0%
|
47.0%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
61
|
43
|
42.4%
|
28.7%
|
13.7%
|WW
|
|
468
|
320
|
46.4%
|
44.5%
|
1.9%
|CAPLYTA (5)
|
|
|
|US
|
|
270
|
-
|
*
|
*
|
-
|Intl
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|WW
|
|
270
|
-
|
*
|
*
|
-
| INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
|
|
|
|US
|
|
758
|
625
|
21.2%
|
21.2%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
280
|
277
|
1.1%
|
(4.9)%
|
6.0%
|WW
|
|
1,038
|
903
|
15.0%
|
13.2%
|
1.8%
|CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
|
|
|
|US
|
|
22
|
38
|
(43.4)%
|
(43.4)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
115
|
110
|
4.3%
|
(0.6)%
|
4.9%
|WW
|
|
136
|
148
|
(8.0)%
|
(11.7)%
|
3.7%
|OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
|
|
|
|US
|
|
38
|
28
|
32.6%
|
32.6%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
224
|
248
|
(9.7)%
|
(16.3)%
|
6.6%
|WW
|
|
262
|
277
|
(5.4)%
|
(11.3)%
|
5.9%
|
|
|
|See footnotes at end of schedule
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
|
FIRST QUARTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|PULMONARY HYPERTENSION (PH)
|
|
|
|US
|
$
|
831
|
744
|
11.7%
|
11.7%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
304
|
281
|
8.2%
|
1.0%
|
7.2%
|WW
|
|
1,135
|
1,025
|
10.7%
|
8.7%
|
2.0%
|UPTRAVI
|
|
|
|US
|
|
385
|
365
|
5.4%
|
5.4%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
98
|
86
|
14.3%
|
5.1%
|
9.2%
|WW
|
|
483
|
451
|
7.1%
|
5.4%
|
1.7%
|OPSUMIT / OPSYNVI
|
|
|
|US
|
|
433
|
363
|
19.3%
|
19.3%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
172
|
159
|
8.7%
|
1.7%
|
7.0%
|WW
|
|
606
|
522
|
16.1%
|
14.0%
|
2.1%
|OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|
|
|
|US
|
|
12
|
15
|
(21.1)%
|
(21.1)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
34
|
37
|
(8.3)%
|
(11.8)%
|
3.5%
|WW
|
|
46
|
52
|
(12.1)%
|
(14.5)%
|
2.4%
|INFECTIOUS DISEASES (ID)
|
|
|
|US
|
|
342
|
315
|
8.6%
|
8.6%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
547
|
487
|
12.2%
|
1.3%
|
10.9%
|WW
|
|
889
|
802
|
10.8%
|
4.1%
|
6.7%
|EDURANT / rilpivirine
|
|
|
|US
|
|
7
|
8
|
(13.1)%
|
(13.1)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
402
|
350
|
14.8%
|
3.2%
|
11.6%
|WW
|
|
409
|
358
|
14.1%
|
2.8%
|
11.3%
|PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
|
|
|
|US
|
|
334
|
305
|
9.5%
|
9.5%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
109
|
98
|
11.2%
|
0.7%
|
10.5%
|WW
|
|
443
|
403
|
10.0%
|
7.4%
|
2.6%
|OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|
|
|
|US
|
|
1
|
2
|
(56.9)%
|
(56.9)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
36
|
39
|
(8.3)%
|
(14.7)%
|
6.4%
|WW
|
|
37
|
41
|
(10.4)%
|
(16.5)%
|
6.1%
|CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (CVM)
|
|
|
|US
|
|
734
|
855
|
(14.2)%
|
(14.2)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
142
|
158
|
(10.4)%
|
(17.5)%
|
7.1%
|WW
|
|
876
|
1,013
|
(13.6)%
|
(14.7)%
|
1.1%
|XARELTO
|
|
|
|US
|
|
642
|
690
|
(7.0)%
|
(7.0)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|WW
|
|
642
|
690
|
(7.0)%
|
(7.0)%
|
-
|OTHER
|
|
|
|US
|
|
91
|
165
|
(44.5)%
|
(44.5)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
142
|
158
|
(10.4)%
|
(17.5)%
|
7.1%
|WW
|
|
233
|
323
|
(27.8)%
|
(31.2)%
|
3.4%
|TOTAL PH, ID, CVM
|
|
|
|US
|
|
1,907
|
1,914
|
(0.4)%
|
(0.4)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
993
|
926
|
7.1%
|
(2.0)%
|
9.1%
|WW
|
|
2,899
|
2,840
|
2.1%
|
(0.9)%
|
3.0%
|TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE
|
|
|
|US
|
|
8,871
|
8,092
|
9.6%
|
9.6%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
6,555
|
5,781
|
13.4%
|
4.3%
|
9.1%
|WW
|
$
|
15,426
|
13,873
|
11.2%
|
7.4%
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|See footnotes at end of schedule
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
|
FIRST QUARTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|MEDTECH SEGMENT (2)
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
|CARDIOVASCULAR
|
|
|
|US
|
$
|
1,399
|
1,261
|
10.9%
|
10.9%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
978
|
842
|
16.1%
|
9.9%
|
6.2%
|WW
|
|
2,377
|
2,103
|
13.0%
|
10.5%
|
2.5%
|ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
|
|
|
|US
|
|
736
|
684
|
7.6%
|
7.6%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
753
|
638
|
18.0%
|
11.7%
|
6.3%
|WW
|
|
1,489
|
1,323
|
12.6%
|
9.5%
|
3.1%
|ABIOMED
|
|
|
|US
|
|
389
|
339
|
14.5%
|
14.5%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
100
|
81
|
23.5%
|
13.9%
|
9.6%
|WW
|
|
488
|
420
|
16.3%
|
14.4%
|
1.9%
|SHOCKWAVE
|
|
|
|US
|
|
242
|
206
|
17.8%
|
17.8%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
63
|
52
|
21.3%
|
19.3%
|
2.0%
|WW
|
|
305
|
258
|
18.5%
|
18.1%
|
0.4%
|OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR
|
|
|
|US
|
|
32
|
32
|
0.7%
|
0.7%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
62
|
72
|
(13.4)%
|
(17.5)%
|
4.1%
|WW
|
|
94
|
103
|
(9.1)%
|
(11.9)%
|
2.8%
|SURGERY
|
|
|
|US
|
|
1,046
|
1,002
|
4.4%
|
4.4%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
1,465
|
1,394
|
5.1%
|
(1.1)%
|
6.2%
|WW
|
|
2,511
|
2,396
|
4.8%
|
1.2%
|
3.6%
|ADVANCED
|
|
|
|US
|
|
477
|
457
|
4.2%
|
4.2%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
646
|
616
|
4.9%
|
(1.0)%
|
5.9%
|WW
|
|
1,123
|
1,073
|
4.6%
|
1.2%
|
3.4%
|GENERAL
|
|
|
|US
|
|
569
|
544
|
4.5%
|
4.5%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
819
|
778
|
5.2%
|
(1.3)%
|
6.5%
|WW
|
|
1,388
|
1,323
|
4.9%
|
1.1%
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|See footnotes at end of schedule
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|
|
FIRST QUARTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
Reported
|
|
Operational (1)
|
|
Currency
|VISION
|
|
|
|US
|
$
|
579
|
566
|
2.4%
|
2.4%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
785
|
713
|
10.1%
|
4.6%
|
5.5%
|WW
|
|
1,365
|
1,279
|
6.7%
|
3.6%
|
3.1%
|CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
|
|
|
|US
|
|
468
|
452
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
501
|
467
|
7.2%
|
1.7%
|
5.5%
|WW
|
|
969
|
919
|
5.5%
|
2.7%
|
2.8%
|SURGICAL
|
|
|
|US
|
|
111
|
114
|
(2.9)%
|
(2.9)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
285
|
246
|
15.6%
|
10.1%
|
5.5%
|WW
|
|
396
|
361
|
9.7%
|
6.0%
|
3.7%
|ORTHOPAEDICS
|
|
|
|US
|
|
1,435
|
1,384
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
948
|
857
|
10.6%
|
2.4%
|
8.2%
|WW
|
|
2,383
|
2,241
|
6.3%
|
3.2%
|
3.1%
|HIPS
|
|
|
|US
|
|
277
|
263
|
5.2%
|
5.2%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
159
|
146
|
8.9%
|
0.3%
|
8.6%
|WW
|
|
436
|
409
|
6.5%
|
3.5%
|
3.0%
|KNEES
|
|
|
|US
|
|
239
|
231
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
181
|
158
|
14.6%
|
6.5%
|
8.1%
|WW
|
|
420
|
389
|
7.9%
|
4.6%
|
3.3%
|TRAUMA
|
|
|
|US
|
|
532
|
502
|
6.1%
|
6.1%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
301
|
270
|
11.4%
|
3.1%
|
8.3%
|WW
|
|
833
|
772
|
8.0%
|
5.0%
|
3.0%
|SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
|
|
|
|US
|
|
387
|
388
|
(0.1)%
|
(0.1)%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
307
|
283
|
8.4%
|
0.7%
|
7.7%
|WW
|
|
694
|
671
|
3.5%
|
0.2%
|
3.3%
|TOTAL MEDTECH
|
|
|
|US
|
|
4,459
|
4,213
|
5.9%
|
5.9%
|
-
|Intl
|
|
4,177
|
3,807
|
9.7%
|
3.2%
|
6.5%
|WW
|
$
|
8,636
|
8,020
|
7.7%
|
4.6%
|
3.1%
|
|
|
|Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
|* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
|(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
|(2) Unaudited
|(3) Includes the sales of ZYTIGA which were previously disclosed separately
|(4) Reported as U.S. sales
|(5) Acquired with Intra-Cellular Therapies on April 2, 2025
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|FIRST QUARTER
|
2026
|
2025
|
|
Percent
to Sales
|
Percent
to Sales
|
Percent
Increase
(Decrease)
|
Amount
|
Amount
|Sales to customers
|
$
|
24,062
|
100.0
|
$
|
21,893
|
|
100.0
|
|
9.9
|
|Cost of products sold
|
|
8,106
|
33.7
|
|
7,357
|
|
33.6
|
|
10.2
|
|Gross Profit
|
|
15,956
|
66.3
|
|
14,536
|
|
66.4
|
|
9.8
|
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
|
|
6,034
|
25.1
|
|
5,112
|
|
23.3
|
|
18.0
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
3,527
|
14.7
|
|
3,225
|
|
14.7
|
|
9.4
|
|In-process research and development impairments
|
|
36
|
0.1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
43
|
0.2
|
|
(128
|
)
|
(0.6
|
)
|Other (income) expense, net
|
|
294
|
1.2
|
|
(7,321
|
)
|
(33.4
|
)
|Restructuring
|
|
32
|
0.1
|
|
17
|
|
0.1
|
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
|
|
5,990
|
24.9
|
|
13,631
|
|
62.3
|
|
(56.1
|
)
|Provision for taxes on income
|
|
755
|
3.1
|
|
2,632
|
|
12.1
|
|
(71.3
|
)
|Net earnings
|
$
|
5,235
|
21.8
|
$
|
10,999
|
|
50.2
|
|
(52.4
|
)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$
|
2.14
|
$
|
4.54
|
|
(52.9
|
)
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
|
|
2,445.2
|
|
2,423.8
|
|Effective tax rate
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
|
19.3
|
|
%
|Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
|
$
|
7,821
|
32.5
|
$
|
8,011
|
|
36.6
|
|
(2.4
|
)
|Net earnings
|
$
|
6,614
|
27.5
|
$
|
6,706
|
|
30.6
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$
|
2.70
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|Effective tax rate
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
16.3
|
|
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|
FIRST QUARTER 2026 ACTUAL vs. 2025 ACTUAL
|
|
Segments
|
|
|
|
Innovative Medicine
|
MedTech
|
Total
|
|
|
|WW As Reported
|
11.2%
|
7.7%
|
9.9%
|U.S.
|
9.6%
|
5.9%
|
8.3%
|International
|
13.4%
|
9.7%
|
11.9%
|
|
|
|WW Currency
|
3.8
|
3.1
|
3.5
|U.S.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|International
|
9.1
|
6.5
|
8.0
|
|
|
|WW Operational
|
7.4%
|
4.6%
|
6.4%
|U.S.
|
9.6%
|
5.9%
|
8.3%
|International
|
4.3%
|
3.2%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|Caplyta
|
(1.9)
|
|
(1.2)
|U.S.
|
(3.3)
|
|
(2.2)
|International
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|U.S.
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.1
|International
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
|
|
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D
|
5.6%
|
4.7%
|
5.3%
|U.S.
|
6.3%
|
6.1%
|
6.2%
|International
|
4.5%
|
3.2%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|First Quarter
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|Net Earnings, after tax- as reported
|
$5,235
|
|
$10,999
|
|Pre-tax Adjustments
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
|
1,247
|
|
1,120
|
|Litigation related
|
330
|
|
(6,966
|
)
|Orthopaedics Separation related
|
119
|
|
-
|
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|
96
|
|
132
|
|Restructuring related 1
|
62
|
|
55
|
|IPR&D impairments
|
36
|
|
-
|
|(Gains)/losses on securities
|
(59
|
)
|
39
|
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments 2
|
(424
|
)
|
1,315
|
|Tax legislation and other tax related
|
(28
|
)
|
12
|
|Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax
|
$6,614
|
|
$6,706
|
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
|
2,445.2
|
|
2,423.8
|
|Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$2.70
|
|
$2.77
|
|Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$2.57
|
|Notes:
|
1
|In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expense of $7 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2026 and $55 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 primarily includes costs related to market and product exits. This program was substantially completed in Q4 2025.
|In fiscal 2025, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Surgery franchise within the MedTech segment to simplify and focus operations by exiting certain non-strategic product lines and optimize select sites across the network. The restructuring expense of $55 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2026 primarily includes costs related to product exits. This program is expected to be substantially completed by the end of fiscal year 2026.
|
2
|The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|$ in Millions
|Year to Date
|Innovative Medicine
| First Quarter
Mar. 29, 2026
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|In-process research and development impairments
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Orthopaedics Separation Related
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| First Quarter
Mar. 29, 2026
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
4,390
|
|
(763
|
)
|
(10
|
)
|
$
|
3,617
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
2,918
|
|
|
2,918
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
2,813
|
|
|
2,813
|
|Other segment items
|
|
(12
|
)
|
(40
|
)
|
(46
|
)
|
55
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
5,317
|
|
763
|
|
40
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
56
|
|
(55
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
6,121
|
|MedTech
| First Quarter
Mar. 29, 2026
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|In-process research and development impairments
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Orthopaedics Separation Related
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| First Quarter
Mar. 29, 2026
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
3,701
|
|
(484
|
)
|
(25
|
)
|
$
|
3,192
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
2,906
|
|
|
2,906
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
714
|
|
|
714
|
|Other segment items
|
|
76
|
|
41
|
|
(36
|
)
|
(37
|
)
|
(27
|
)
|
4
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
(98
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
1,239
|
|
484
|
|
(41
|
)
|
36
|
|
62
|
|
27
|
|
(4
|
)
|
119
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,922
|
|Expenses not allocated to segments
| First Quarter
Mar. 29, 2026
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|In-process research and development impairments
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Orthopaedics Separation Related
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| First Quarter
Mar. 29, 2026
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
15
|
|
$
|
15
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
210
|
|
|
210
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Other segment items
|
|
341
|
|
(331
|
)
|
(13
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
(566
|
)
|
-
|
|
331
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
13
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(222
|
)
|Johnson & Johnson Consolidated
| First Quarter
Mar. 29, 2026
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|In-process research and development impairments
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Orthopaedics Separation Related
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| First Quarter
Mar. 29, 2026
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
8,106
|
|
(1,247
|
)
|
(25
|
)
|
(10
|
)
|
$
|
6,824
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
6,034
|
|
|
6,034
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
3,527
|
|
|
3,527
|
|Other (Income) / Expense
|
|
294
|
|
(330
|
)
|
(5
|
)
|
(86
|
)
|
59
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
(187
|
)
|In-process research and development impairments
|
|
36
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Interest (Income)/Expense
|
|
43
|
|
|
43
|
|Restructuring
|
|
32
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Adjusted Income Before Tax
|
|
5,990
|
|
1,247
|
|
330
|
|
36
|
|
62
|
|
96
|
|
(59
|
)
|
119
|
|
-
|
|
|
7,821
|
|Provision for taxes on income
|
|
755
|
|
240
|
|
72
|
|
8
|
|
70
|
|
22
|
|
(13
|
)
|
25
|
|
28
|
|
|
1,207
|
|Net Earnings
|
$
|
5,235
|
|
1,007
|
|
258
|
|
28
|
|
(8
|
)
|
74
|
|
(46
|
)
|
94
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
6,614
|
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|$ in Millions
|Year to Date
|Innovative Medicine
| First Quarter March 30, 2025
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| First Quarter March 30, 2025
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
4,020
|
|
(649
|
)
|
3,371
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
2,261
|
|
2,261
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
2,548
|
|
2,548
|
|Other segment items
|
|
(166
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(20
|
)
|
(18
|
)
|
-
|
|
(204
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
5,210
|
|
649
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
20
|
|
18
|
|
-
|
|
5,897
|
|MedTech
| First Quarter March 30, 2025
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| First Quarter March 30, 2025
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
3,326
|
|
(471
|
)
|
(8
|
)
|
(52
|
)
|
2,795
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
2,656
|
|
2,656
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
677
|
|
(6
|
)
|
671
|
|Other segment items
|
|
(60
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(47
|
)
|
(54
|
)
|
(21
|
)
|
-
|
|
(182
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
1,421
|
|
471
|
|
-
|
|
55
|
|
112
|
|
21
|
|
-
|
|
2,080
|
|Expenses not allocated to segments
| First Quarter March 30, 2025
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| First Quarter March 30, 2025
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
11
|
|
11
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
195
|
|
195
|
|Research and development expense
|
-
|
|Other segment items
|
|
(7,206
|
)
|
-
|
|
6,966
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(240
|
)
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|
|
7,000
|
|
-
|
|
(6,966
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
34
|
|Johnson & Johnson Consolidated
| First Quarter March 30, 2025
GAAP
|Intangible asset amortization
|Litigation related
|Restructuring related
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
|(Loss)/gain on securities
|Tax legislation and other tax related
| First Quarter March 30, 2025
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
|
$
|
7,357
|
|
(1,120
|
)
|
(8
|
)
|
(52
|
)
|
-
|
|
6,177
|
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
|
|
5,112
|
|
5,112
|
|Research and development expense
|
|
3,225
|
|
(6
|
)
|
3,219
|
|Other (Income) / Expense
|
|
(7,321
|
)
|
-
|
|
6,966
|
|
(30
|
)
|
(74
|
)
|
(39
|
)
|
(498
|
)
|In-process research and development impairments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Interest (Income)/Expense
|
|
(128
|
)
|
(128
|
)
|Restructuring
|
|
17
|
|
(17
|
)
|
-
|
|Adjusted Income Before Tax
|
|
13,631
|
|
1,120
|
|
(6,966
|
)
|
55
|
|
132
|
|
39
|
|
-
|
|
8,011
|
|Provision for taxes on income
|
|
2,632
|
|
188
|
|
(1,553
|
)
|
11
|
|
30
|
|
9
|
|
(12
|
)
|
1,305
|
|Net Earnings
|
|
10,999
|
|
932
|
|
(5,413
|
)
|
44
|
|
102
|
|
30
|
|
12
|
|
6,706
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260414061421/en/
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