John Stankey to Update Shareholders at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 9

Tomorrow, AT&T's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 4:05 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's progress on its multi-year growth strategy
Key Takeaways:
- AT&T's structural advantage from years of industry-leading fiber and 5G investments positions the Company to lead the next era of connectivity
- AT&T reiterates the financial outlook and capital allocation plan provided with its second-quarter 2026 earnings release
John Stankey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AT&T (NYSE:T), will speak tomorrow at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference where he will provide an update to shareholders.
AT&T's investment-led strategy is gaining momentum, driving accelerated growth
AT&T recently posted strong second-quarter results that demonstrated faster year-over-year growth in consolidated service revenue and profitability compared to its growth in the first quarter. This was driven by more than 1 million Advanced Connectivity subscriber additions from fiber, fixed wireless, and postpaid phones – representing a record quarter for combined fiber and fixed wireless net add adds. More accounts also continue to choose AT&T for both wireless and advanced home internet services, which is one of the strongest indicators that the Company's convergence strategy is resonating with customers.
AT&T remains on track to achieve its 2026 and multi-year financial guidance
AT&T reiterates the financial outlook and capital allocation plan provided with its second-quarter 2026 earnings release. This includes the Company's outlook for improved growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS and higher free cash flow through 2028, its plans to return $45 billion+ to shareholders during 2026-2028 through dividends and share repurchases – including approximately $10 billion of buybacks in 2026 – and an expectation that its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio will return to a level consistent with its target in the 2.5x range within approximately three years.
For the second half of 2026, AT&T continues to expect capital investment to be more ratable compared to the second half of 2025 when the Company was ramping its fiber deployment. AT&T also continues to expect free cash flow to be relatively stable year over year in the third quarter of 2026 with strong year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter.
AT&T expects its results in the third quarter of 2026 to reflect continued growth in customers that subscribe to its advanced home internet and wireless services, driven by gains in AT&T Fiber customers as the Company expands its fiber reach. As discussed during the AT&T's second quarter of 2026 earnings call, this is expected to impact AT&T Fiber ARPU during the third quarter of 2026. AT&T also continues to be pleased with the execution of its wireless pricing strategy, including the rollout of new plans and pricing actions which are expected to support strong growth in wireless service revenue during the third quarter of 2026.
Conference details and more are available on the AT&T Investor Relations website
To hear more, tune into the fireside chat with John Stankey at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET tomorrow. The webcast will be available live and for replay on the AT&T Investor Relations website.
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About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the Company's website at investors.att.com. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA estimates depend on future levels of revenues, expenses and other metrics which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company cannot provide reconciliations between projected net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA and the most comparable GAAP metrics and related ratios without unreasonable effort.
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