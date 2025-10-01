Jessica Graney Appointed to Ramaco Foundation Board

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB, "Ramaco" or the "Company") Ramaco is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Graney to the Ramaco Foundation Board of Directors. Jessica brings a deep commitment to community service and a legacy of leadership that aligns with the Foundation's mission to invest in the communities where Ramaco employees live and work.

The Ramaco Foundation was established in 2022 with a generous $1 million contribution from Ramaco Resources, Inc. In a continued show of support, Ramaco Resources recently added an additional $500,000 to the Foundation's balance, further strengthening its ability to support charitable initiatives.

Since its inception, the Foundation has contributed over $400,000 to charitable organizations across West Virginia , Virginia , and Wyoming—states where Ramaco's approximately 1,000 employees live and work. The Foundation operates as a 501(c)(3) grant-making organization, supporting a wide range of nonprofit initiatives that promote education, community revitalization, and regional volunteer fire and rescue services.

Jessica's appointment follows the passing of her husband, Pat Graney , a founding director of the Ramaco Foundation and a long-serving member of the Ramaco Resources Board. Pat's legacy of civic leadership and dedication to the Appalachian region continues through Jessica's service.

"We are honored to welcome Jessica to the Foundation Board," said Randall W. Atkins , Chairman and CEO of Ramaco Resources and Chairman of the Ramaco Foundation. "Jessica has been a steadfast supporter of Ramaco for many years, and to charitable and philanthropic causes within the State of West Virginia for decades. I have the deepest respect for her integrity, compassion, and commitment to the communities where we work and serve. Her presence on the board will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow the Foundation's impact. We are proud that she will serve in this position continuing her family's role of service to West Virginia and our region."

ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia , and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming . Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one development rare earth and coal mine near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com . For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

Ramaco Resources Inc.

Ramaco Resources Inc is a coal producing firm based in the United States. Its only revenue generating product is metallurgical coal which is used to make metallurgical coke. This is used as an input in the blast furnace steel-making process. The company's customer base encompasses U.S.-based blast furnace steel mills and U.S.-based coke plants, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. Ramaco's portfolio comprises of the Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM lMine and Knox Creek projects.

