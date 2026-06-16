Jefferies to Release its Second Quarter Financial Results on June 24, 2026

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 after market close.

About Jefferies

Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) is one of the world's leading full-service investment banking and capital markets firms. We primarily serve public companies, private companies, and their sponsors and owners, institutional investors, and government entities. Our services are enhanced by our relentless client focus, our differentiated insights and a flat and nimble operating structure. For more information: www.jefferies.com .

For media inquiries:
Jonathan Freedman (212) 284-2300
MediaContact@Jefferies.com

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