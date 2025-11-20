Jeep® Gladiator Powers Into 2026 With Rugged Willys '41 Buzz Model

-

  • 2026 Jeep® Gladiator Willys '41 buzz model pays tribute to the Kaiser Jeep M715 military truck with rugged styling and exclusive content
  • Now open for orders, Gladiator Willys '41 expands customer choice while honoring the Jeep brand's legacy of capability and innovation

The Jeep® Gladiator charges into 2026 with the bold new Willys '41 buzz model, a rugged tribute to the brand's military heritage. This special edition blends authentic styling with legendary capability, reinforcing the Jeep brand's legacy of performance and innovation while offering customers a distinctive choice for adventure.

"The Willys '41 buzz model brings military-inspired design and proven Jeep capability together in a way that's both timeless and trail-ready," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand.

Inspired by the original Jeep Kaiser M715 military truck, the Gladiator Willys '41 buzz model channels the Jeep brand's military heritage with bold, utilitarian design and off-road-ready features, including:

  • Exclusive 17-inch Olive Drab painted wheels
  • Mojave hood with retro-inspired hood decal
  • Willys '41 tan seat inserts and Mantis Green cloth-wrapped mid-bolster
  • Steel front and rear bumpers
  • Mopar triple hoop grille guard
  • Mud-terrain tires for enhanced trail performance

Now open for orders, the Jeep Gladiator Willys '41 buzz model ($47,840 MSRP, excluding $1,995 destination) offers a modern tribute to the Jeep brand's adventure-ready roots, combining distinctive styling with serious off-road capability.

Jeep Brand
For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep 
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep 
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeep-gladiator-powers-into-2026-with-rugged-willys-41-buzz-model-302620337.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stellantis NVSTLANYSE:STLA
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Winston Tailings Project: Mineral Resource Drilling

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Diamond Core Rig Arrived on Site

Freegold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 70.1m at Golden Summit

Related News

Gold Investing

Winston Tailings Project: Mineral Resource Drilling

Gold Investing

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Copper Investing

Diamond Core Rig Arrived on Site

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 70.1m at Golden Summit

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Strengthens Gold Mineralisation at Kossou Intersecting 9.0 m at 3.60 g/t Au and 8.0 m at 2.54 g/t Au

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Announces Q3 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 138 Metres Averaging 1.45% Cu in South Extension at Gaspé