Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events:

Zanidatamab HERIZON-GEA-01 Investor Webcast on Friday, January 9, 2026

  • The Company will host an investor webcast on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 6:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. GMT to review results from the Phase 3 zanidatamab HERIZON-GEA-01 trial. The webcast will include commentary from the Company's senior management and Dr. Geoffrey Ku, Associate Attending physician on the Gastrointestinal Oncology Service in the Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The webcast will take place following the oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) on January 8, 2026.

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026

  • The Company will webcast its corporate presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Renee Gala, president and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company strategy and a business update on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. PST / 7:15 p.m. GMT.

Audio webcasts of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the website for 30 days.  

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing potentially life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. JAZZ is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:
Jack Spinks
Executive Director, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com     
Ireland, +353 1 634 3211
U.S., +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland, +353 1 637 2141
U.S., +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-302645145.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Jazz PharmaceuticalsJAZZNASDAQ:JAZZ
JAZZ
The Conversation (0)
Jazz Resources Inc. Announces Effective Date of Name Change

Jazz Resources Inc. Announces Effective Date of Name Change

(TheNewswire) October 18, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, it will be changing its name from "Jazz Resources Inc. Keep Reading...
Jazz Resources Inc. announces that the Fully Permitted Vila Nova Gold Project Bulk Sampling Mill has commenced testing

Jazz Resources Inc. announces that the Fully Permitted Vila Nova Gold Project Bulk Sampling Mill has commenced testing

(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES October 13, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company... Keep Reading...
JAZZ Announces Partial Closing of Private Placement of Units and Termination of Debenture Offering

JAZZ Announces Partial Closing of Private Placement of Units and Termination of Debenture Offering

(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES September 28, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the "... Keep Reading...
JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

(TheNewswire) September 7, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a corporate rebranding and to change its name to "JZR Gold Inc." (the " Name Change... Keep Reading...
JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Announces a Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures and the Expiry of Certain Mineral Claims

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Announces a Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures and the Expiry of Certain Mineral Claims

(TheNewswire) August 11, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") to raise gross... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Basin Energy Ltd Completes Phase One Drilling and Expands Sybella-Barkly

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

Related News

Silver Investing

John Rubino: Silver's Breakout is Real, Price to Go "Much Higher"

Gold Investing

Inside West Africa’s Expanding Gold Exploration and Investment Landscape

Gold Investing

Mount Hope Mining Eyes Maiden Resource at Mount Solitary Prospect in the New Year

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Completes Phase One Drilling and Expands Sybella-Barkly

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Precious Metals Investing

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units