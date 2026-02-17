Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

  • Fireside chat at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. GMT

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2026

  • Fireside chat at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

An audio webcast of both fireside chats will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with rare disease — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of medicines, including leading therapies addressing epilepsies, cancers and sleep disorders. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics. JAZZ is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302689876.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

jazz-pharmaceuticalsjazznasdaq-jazz
JAZZ
The Conversation (0)
Jazz Resources Inc. Announces Effective Date of Name Change

Jazz Resources Inc. Announces Effective Date of Name Change

(TheNewswire) October 18, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, it will be changing its name from "Jazz Resources Inc. Keep Reading...
Jazz Resources Inc. announces that the Fully Permitted Vila Nova Gold Project Bulk Sampling Mill has commenced testing

Jazz Resources Inc. announces that the Fully Permitted Vila Nova Gold Project Bulk Sampling Mill has commenced testing

(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES October 13, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company... Keep Reading...
JAZZ Announces Partial Closing of Private Placement of Units and Termination of Debenture Offering

JAZZ Announces Partial Closing of Private Placement of Units and Termination of Debenture Offering

(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES September 28, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the "... Keep Reading...
JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

(TheNewswire) September 7, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a corporate rebranding and to change its name to "JZR Gold Inc." (the " Name Change... Keep Reading...
JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Announces a Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures and the Expiry of Certain Mineral Claims

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Announces a Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures and the Expiry of Certain Mineral Claims

(TheNewswire) August 11, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") to raise gross... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Capital Raising

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Related News

battery-metals-investing

Capital Raising

battery-metals-investing

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

gold-investing

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves

gold-investing

Why Québec’s La Grande and Opinaca Subprovinces are Gaining Attention from Gold Explorers

lithium-investing

Howard Klein Doubles Down on Strategic Lithium Reserve as Project Vault Takes Shape

lithium-investing

Sigma Lithium Makes New Lithium Fines Sale, Unlocks US$96 Million Credit Facility

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026