Jazz Pharmaceuticals Appoints Thomas Riga as Chief Business Officer

Mr. Riga brings over 25 years of commercial and operational experience with proven success leading transformative corporate development strategies and transactions

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced the appointment of Thomas Riga as Chief Business Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Riga joined Jazz in April 2025 through the acquisition of Chimerix Inc., where he served as chief operating and commercial officer. In that role, he directed corporate strategy including the successful sale of Chimerix to Jazz. In addition to leading the transaction process and alliance management at Chimerix, he helped navigate a complex regulatory environment leading to successful U.S. approval and launch of the first approved therapy for H3K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma affecting approximately 2,000 children and young adults in the U.S. annually. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry leading sales and marketing, business development, operations, and has held multiple C-suite positions across various organizations. In his role as chief business officer, he will lead execution of corporate development initiatives and drive strategic partnerships for the company.

"Tom is an exceptional leader with more than 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry and a proven record of driving strategic transactions," said Renee Gala, president and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "He combines a passion for patients with deep commercial, operational, and corporate development expertise, having led over $2 billion in business development deals in the past five years. Tom played a pivotal role in the approval and launch of Modeyso™ (dordaviprone), the first treatment for an ultra-rare, aggressive brain tumor affecting primarily children and young adults. His commitment to patients who previously had no options is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with Tom in this new capacity to strengthen our corporate development capabilities and continue bringing innovative medicines to Jazz's portfolio that transform lives."

"I am honored to take on this new role of chief business officer at Jazz," said Mr. Riga. "I've been impressed by the strength and vision of Jazz's leadership team and look forward to advancing the company through innovative strategic transactions that leverage the existing expertise and capabilities of the company. Together, we will continue to build on our proven corporate development engine to deliver shareholder value and, most importantly, make a meaningful impact for patients with unmet medical need."

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals 
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing potentially life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. JAZZ is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

