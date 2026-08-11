Jayden Arranges Private Placement

Jayden Resources Inc. (TSXV: JDN,OTC:JDNRF) ("Jayden" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement ("Offering") of up to 5,128,205 units ("Units") at a price of $0.195 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of Jayden ("Common Share") and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at a price of $0.26 for a period of two (2) years following the date of closing.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Company also wishes to clarify its news release dated July 24, 2026 regarding the proposed shares-for-debt settlement. The aggregate amount of indebtedness to be settled is $462,812, rather than $378,442 as stated in the July 24, 2026 news release. The number of common shares to be issued, 1,851,248, and the deemed issue price of $0.25 per common share remain unchanged.

For further information about this news release or the Company, visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com, email info@jaydenresources.com, or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309278

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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