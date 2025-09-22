Japan Gold Provides Corporate Update and Responds to Market Activity

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG,OTC:JGLDF) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its business activities and confirms that, at the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), the Company's management is not aware of any material change in the Company's operations or affairs that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

The Company actively engages in discussions with parties expressing interest in Japan Gold's exploration opportunities.

The Company continues to advance its exploration strategy with the commencement of a next-phase drill program at its 100% held Mizobe Project located on the island of Kyushu (refer to news release dated September 9, 2025). The program is comprised of four drill holes totalling approximately 1,600 metres, targeting high-grade mineralization beneath previously intersected mineralized zones. The current program also aims to test resistivity and chargeability anomalies identified in a 2023 Induced Polarization survey. The earlier intercepts were drilled within the Barrick Alliance, as detailed in the Company's February 29, 2024 news release. The Mizobe Project was subsequently released by Barrick Mining from the Barrick Alliance as announced in the news release dated August 19, 2024.

In addition, the Company recently completed a three-hole drill program at the Barrick Alliance Ebino Project, at the Otsuka and KZ targets, to evaluate the potential for epithermal quartz vein development at depth, as announced in the Company's June 10, 2025 news release. Drill results from this program are pending.

In August, the Company closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement financing raising gross proceeds of C$2,067,600. Net proceeds will be used for general and administrative expenses, as outlined in the news release dated August 25, 2025. Under the offering, the Company issued 25,845,000 common shares at C$0.08 per share, including 17,182,500 shares acquired by strategic investor and major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC.

Japan Gold Chairman and CEO John Proust provided a corporate update during the Precious Metals Summit at Beaver Creek, held from September 9-12, 2025, and gave a number of interviews which can be viewed at the Company's website at www.japangold.com (refer to Corporate Presentation & Videos).

The Company will provide updates as material developments occur, in accordance with applicable disclosure obligations.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Mining Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corporation.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.
John Proust
Chairman & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Alexia Helgason
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Phone: +1(604) 417-1265
Email: ahelgason@japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2025 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

