Jamieson Wellness Inc. Obtains Shareholder Approval for Sale to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL,OTC:JWLLF) today announced that at its special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), holders (the "Shareholders") of the Company's common shares (collectively, the "Shares") voted in favour of the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Kirin Holdings Company, Limited ("Kirin") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares for C$45.75 per Share in cash (the "Arrangement"), as more fully described in the Company's management information circular dated August 27, 2026 (the "Information Circular").
The Arrangement Resolution required approval of: (i) at least two-thirds of the votes cast thereon by Shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast thereon by Shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding any Shareholders required to be excluded under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").
The following is a summary of the votes cast at the Meeting (including votes by proxy and virtually at the Meeting) by Shareholders on the Arrangement Resolution:
|
Arrangement Resolution Approval
|
Number of Votes Cast
|
Percentage of Votes Cast
|
For
|
Against
|
For
|
Against
|
(i) All Shareholder votes
|
22,384,258
|
9,363,984
|
70.51 %
|
29.49 %
|
(ii) Shareholder votes, except those
required to be excluded under MI 61-101
|
22,301,904
|
9,363,984
|
70.43 %
|
29.57 %
The Company's full report of voting results on the matter presented at the Meeting and the Information Circular that was mailed to Shareholders in connection with the Arrangement can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") approving the Arrangement will be sought on October 5, 2026. Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to receipt of the final order, obtaining applicable regulatory clearances and approvals, and other customary closing conditions.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 VMS brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing VMS brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative branded VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, please visit jamiesonwellness.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "occur", or "be achieved", and similar words or the negative of these terms and similar terminology. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information.
Specifically, statements regarding the anticipated timing and receipt of the final order of the Court, and other statements that are not statements of historical facts are all considered to be forward-looking information.
Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. This forward-looking information is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated; that the Arrangement may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required court and regulatory clearances and approvals and other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement or for other reasons; the negative impact that the failure to complete the Arrangement, for any reason, could have on the price of the Shares or on the business of the Company; the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Arrangement; risks relating to the Company's ability to retain and attract key personnel during and following the interim period; the possibility of litigation relating to the Arrangement; credit, market, currency, operational, liquidity and funding risks generally and relating specifically to the Arrangement, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates; and those other risks discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form which is available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements included herein. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.
SOURCE Jamieson Wellness Inc.
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