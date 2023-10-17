Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2023 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-855-327-6837 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-631-891-4304 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 10022441 and it will be available until Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1635033&tp_key=fc52781455 A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Investor and Media Contact:

Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

