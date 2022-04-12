GamingInvesting News

Jackpot World, the world-leading, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world, is launching the special Jackpot World 4tune campaign in celebration of its fourth anniversary. Featuring Jackpot World's iconic character Jenny, users will be able to accumulate special items by spinning the special campaign slot machine. Once they have accumulated a ...

Featuring Jackpot World's iconic character Jenny, users will be able to accumulate special items by spinning the special campaign slot machine. Once they have accumulated a sufficient number of special items from their spins, they will be able to create their own special bonus game. For example, if a player obtains 1,000 special items from spinning the special campaign slot machine, they will be able to exchange the items for one free game. If they reach 1,500 items, they can exchange the items for one free game, as well as a set of special symbols. The games are all free, and players will be able to enjoy these unique rewards without spending any of their in-game money.

"Jackpot World is delighted to celebrate our fourth anniversary with the fantastic 4tune campaign," said Emma Li , Producer of Jackpot World. "We are constantly exploring ways to enhance our game experience, bringing entertainment to our users around the world. With this campaign, we are celebrating this special milestone with our valued players and enriching our free mobile app with even better games."

The Jackpot World app offers a rich and constantly growing selection of slot machine games. They include the classic 777 slot machine game, Fortune Babies, Fortune Tree, Mighty Tiger, and Penguin Quest, as well as new games such as Leprechaun Blast, Werewolf Night, and Myth of Medusa . The games offer bonus features and free coins to recreate the exhilarating Las Vegas casino slot machine experience, while there are also bonuses, stamps, and prizes that are up for grabs. Jackpot World is committed to ensuring a consistently thrilling entertainment experience, rolling out a new slot machine at least once a week.

Social at its core, Jackpot World can be played with friends, families, and other slot machine lovers from all over the world. The Jackpot World app is available for both IOS and Android operating systems.

For more information, please visit Jackpot World .

About Jackpot World

Jackpot World is a leading free social casino slot game with the ambition to become the most player-centric social casino game. It is one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino gaming apps in the world.

Media Contact:
Zhiwei Gu
+8613651200209
jackpotworld-market@spinxgames.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackpot-world-celebrates-4th-anniversary-with-jackpot-world-4tune-campaign-301523500.html

SOURCE Jackpot World

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Ubisoft Montreal Welcomes Cameron Lee as the New Vice President, Executive Producer on Rainbow Six

Today, Ubisoft Montreal is pleased to announce the appointment of Cameron Lee as the new Vice President, Executive Producer on one of Ubisoft's biggest franchises, Rainbow Six®. Starting today, Cameron will be responsible for creating the long-term brand strategy and aligning and collaborating with all internal partners.

Cameron Lee (CNW Group/Ubisoft Montréal)

Cameron is a veteran game developer with 20 years of leadership and production experience. He has worked on acclaimed franchises such as Dragon Age , Call of Duty , and Tony Hawk . Passionate about player-focused innovation, quality gameplay, and rich characters at the center of great brands, we are excited to have him bring his strategic, visionary and inclusive leadership to the Rainbow Six franchise.

The Rainbow Six franchise is led by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with multiple studios across Ubisoft's global network. " I am especially pleased to welcome Cameron to the team with his extensive experience in the gaming industry and solid track record. I know his creative and technical expertise will help the entire Rainbow Six team to excel and deliver best-in-class experiences to our huge community of players ," said Christophe Derennes, Managing Director of Ubisoft Montreal. " Our studio, the largest in the world, continues to thrive with more than 15 games in production simultaneously, and we are proud to attract senior leaders like Cameron as we continue to shape the world of gaming ."

According to Cameron, joining Ubisoft was a unique opportunity to develop and test his skillset. " What drew me to Ubisoft was the priority placed on creativity on a scale not seen elsewhere in the industry and the investment in our top franchises like Rainbow Six to really unleash our imaginations for our players. I'm inspired by the people across all our Ubisoft studios and their incredible passion for creativity and quality gameplay, and I'm excited to see what we can do together as we look to new player experiences, platforms and entertainment as a whole ."

To find out more about Ubisoft Montreal: montreal.ubisoft.com

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed ® , Brawlhalla ® , For Honor ® , Far Cry ® , Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon ® , Just Dance ® , Rabbids ® , Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six ® , The Crew ® , Tom Clancy's The Division ® , and Watch Dogs ® . Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2020–21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoft.com

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and or other countries.

SOURCE Ubisoft Montréal

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c1840.html

Glip raises $3M pre-series A, onboards 1M gamers in 3 months

Glip, a creator tool suite for gamers to create and monetise, has raised $3 million in its pre-series A round led by Prime Venture Partners.

Parth Choudhary and Ishan Shrivastava raise $3M for gaming startup Glip

The round also saw the participation of existing backers Better Capital and iSeed. Prominent angels include Paavan Nanda (WinZO), Nilay Arora ( Tencent ), Suhail Sameer (BharatPe), Ravish Naresh (Khatabook), Vivek Hallekere (Bounce), Kumar Aakash (Matrix) and Misbah Ashraf (Jar), among others.

XYZZY Partnering with Harmony to launch Next-Gen Web3 Projects

  • Formal partnership signed between XYZZY and blockchain platform Harmony
  • In talks to relaunch Mario Kart -styled game on Harmony
  • Partnership expected to incorporate more of XYZZY's highly anticipated Gaming, NFTs and Metaverse projects on Harmony platform

Miami -based metaverse, gaming and NFTs studio XYZZY is teaming up with blockchain platform Harmony (ONE) following recent meetings in San Francisco during the Game Developer Conference (GDC 2022).

XYZZY, the creators behind the world's first triple-A quality, NFT, massively multiplayer online role-playing game Realms of Ethernity (RoE), are in talks to launch a very exciting multiplayer game on Harmony. This game is the world's first NFT play-to-earn game in a specific genre backed by industry giant Mark Cuban , the billionaire, entrepreneur, media proprietor and Shark Tank celebrity. The launch is expected to be on Harmony (ONE), who will host the game on their platform, and will work with XYZZY to create a new governance token, in-game rewards token, a new play-to-earn model and a new and improved look to the hugely popular game.

AXES ACQUIRES CLOUD MEDIA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of a state-of-the-art cloud-based media management platform. This platform will replace the current media screens AXES has deployed globally and connect them to a cloud-based management system for media, automated ad placement and information management.

The platform, to be branded AXES.TV, boasts the ability to build, schedule, manage and track all interaction with patrons as well as to broadcast general publicity, client information and offers to their patrons. The platform connects to all major technology-driven ad placement agencies to offer AXES the ability to broadcast publicity and generate new and accretive revenue for AXES clients. AXES.TV will be fully integrated with the AXES Fintech strategy and will include a frictionless experience between its mobile app (Butler), cashless media screens and kiosk screens with a personalized media experience for each patron.

"This is a quantum leap for AXES interactive strategy to ensure our clients can directly engage with their patrons" stated Earle G. Hall , President & CEO of AXES.ai. "This acquisition will empower AXES clients to offer interactive publicity to tailor a patron's experience to receive, in real-time, communication, marketing and publicity relevant to each person. Moreover, this new product base will fuel the AXES anti-money laundering and responsible gaming surveillance system and further advance the artificial intelligence base for detection and awareness."

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES is the Global Gaming Industry's land-based cashless pioneer and FinTech disruptor. AXES empowers governments, casinos and route/street with highly secure, real-time data collection to fuel alerts, events, analytics, cashless and infinite other apps in the AXES APP Store. AXES harnesses the power of blockchain cloud technology to ensure the highest security, speed and availability of any platform in the Global Gaming Industry. With offices in seven countries and clients in more than 40 countries, AXES is the only 100% independent system provider in the land-based gaming industry, providing quantitative actionable intelligence and applications. AXES is the future of casino information management TODAY.

For more information, contact info@AXES.ai .

NetEase Games Developer Summit 2022 Event Begins on April 18

The NetEase Games Developer Summit 2022 event will be held from April 18-21 . The event will bring together industry experts to share their knowledge and insights on a number of exciting video game development topics.

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999), is proud to announce that the NetEase Games Developer Summit 2022 will take place from April 18-21 . Highlighted talks held during the event will be available for free on NetEase Games' YouTube channel, giving fans around the world the chance to learn about the ever changing nature of the industry.

International Game Technology PLC Announces Agreement to Acquire iSoftBet

IGT PlayDigital content library will more than double to approximately 225 proprietary games

Will Provide IGT PlayDigital with advanced third-party game aggregation platform

