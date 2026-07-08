Jackpot Digital Goes Live in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Jackpot Digital Goes Live in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF) (U.S. OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce the successful installation and launch of its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic poker table games ("ETG") at Divi Carina Bay Casino Resort, located in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Jackpot Blitz® ETG is now live and available for play. Divi Carina Bay Casino Resort, operated by Treasure Bay, is a beachfront destination offering a full-service casino, oceanfront accommodations, and a variety of dining and entertainment amenities. It is also the only all-inclusive casino resort on St. Croix.

This installation marks Jackpot Digital's first deployment in the U.S. Virgin Islands and its fifth active casino installation in the Caribbean, further strengthening the Company's growing footprint across the region. The Caribbean continues to be an important growth market for Jackpot Digital as casino operators increasingly seek innovative, cost-effective alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games.

"We are excited to bring Jackpot Blitz® to Divi Carina Bay Casino Resort and to continue expanding our presence throughout the Caribbean," said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital. "This installation reflects the growing demand we are seeing for our dealerless ETGs across the region. We look forward to building on this momentum as we introduce our technology to additional casino operators and their players."

The Jackpot Blitz® is a fully automated, dealerless electronic poker table featuring a large 75" touchscreen interface. Designed for maximum engagement, it blends the thrill of traditional poker with modern, streamlined gameplay. Its advanced technology supports a variety of betting options and delivers a user-friendly, fast-paced experience, suitable for both casual and experienced players.

The Company's roster of clients includes cruise ship customers and its expanding footprint of land-based installations across the United States, Canada, and other international jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304346

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Jackpot Digital tsxv:jj gaming investing
JJ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital

Disrupting Casino Gaming With Innovative Electronic Table Games

Disrupting Casino Gaming With Innovative Electronic Table Games Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today provided an update on its strategic priorities for 2026, focused on disciplined execution, effective capital allocation, and improving the Company's profitability profile. All dollar figures... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Michael Moskowitz is no longer the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") or Chair of its Board of Directors (the "Board").CEO TransitionThe Board has... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Operating leverage continues to improve with gross margin outpacing revenue growth and operating expenses declining NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

Get access to more exclusive Gaming Investing Stock profiles here Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it has launched a new website called "The Boost." Available at www.theboostbet.ca. The Boost will feature original casino and sports betting content designed for Canadian gaming... Keep Reading...
Person holding virtual game icons over a smartphone screen.

Mobile Gaming Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies

According to market intelligence firm Newzoo, global gaming revenue came in at US$177.9 billion in 2024, with mobile gaming accounting for more than half of that amount at US$97.6 billion.The firm states that the mobile gaming market has reached maturity but still achieved higher growth than the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals and Trafigura Progress Toward Definitive Agreement, Beacon Gold Mill Nearing Gold Production Restart

Fathom Announces Completion of the Phase-2 Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

Mining in the Carolinas - Betting on History for a Second Wave of Discovery

Sandstone Drilling Reinforces District-Scale Opportunity

Related News

copper investing

BHP Secures Key Chile Permit, Awards Australian Contract in Dual Copper Push

precious metals investing

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals and Trafigura Progress Toward Definitive Agreement, Beacon Gold Mill Nearing Gold Production Restart

lithium investing

Cormac O’Laoire: Defense is Creating a New Growth Story for Battery Materials

base metals investing

Fathom Announces Completion of the Phase-2 Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

base metals investing

Mining in the Carolinas - Betting on History for a Second Wave of Discovery

precious metals investing

Sandstone Drilling Reinforces District-Scale Opportunity

gold investing

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2026