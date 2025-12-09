J.P. Morgan Asset Management Proposes Conversion of Mutual Funds to ETFs

Combined assets of the funds are nearly $5 billion

- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced plans to convert select U.S. mutual funds to ETFs in 2026.

The proposed conversions, which are subject to Fund Board approval in February, are expected to provide benefits for investors in the mutual funds. The additional trading flexibility, increased portfolio holdings transparency and potential for enhanced tax efficiency that come with ETFs carry significant value to many investors, and J.P. Morgan believes that these particular strategies are well suited for the ETF structure. The combined assets of the funds proposed for conversion are approximately $4.6 billion (as of 10/31/2025).

Mutual Fund

AUM*

Proposed
Conversion Date

JPMorgan New York Tax Free Bond Fund

$415mn

6/12/2026

JPMorgan California Tax Free Bond Fund

$427mn

6/12/2026

JPMorgan Preferred and Income Securities Fund

$1,727mn

7/10/2026

 JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund

$2,049mn

7/10/2026

*AUM as of 10/31/2025

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is announcing the proposed conversion plans well in advance to provide shareholders and distributors with ample notice of the planned conversions and to allow them time to engage with J.P. Morgan on the implications of this important effort. It is anticipated that if the conversions are approved by the Board of the Funds, they would not require shareholder approval prior to implementation.

"As investor preferences continue to evolve, we are committed to meeting their needs by offering our strategies in the most efficient and accessible vehicles," said Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Converting these mutual funds to ETFs is a natural next step, providing clients with greater flexibility, transparency and tax efficiency, while maintaining access to our active management expertise."

As a leading active manager, J.P. Morgan Asset Management is committed to providing access to its investment capabilities through a range of vehicles including ETFs, mutual funds, commingled funds, SMAs and liquid alternatives. With $231.5 billion in ETF assets under management, J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks second in active ETF AUM globally (as of 9/30/2025).1

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4 trillion (as of 9/30/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.6 trillion in assets and $360 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.

There is no guarantee, obligation or assurance that any investors will maintain any specific level of investment in the Fund, and such investors have the ability to withdraw their investment at any point in time like any other shareholder of a mutual fund or ETF.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE
1 Data according to Bloomberg as of 12/8/2025

