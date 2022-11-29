GamingInvesting News

IXie, the gaming division of Indium Software unveiled its new brand identity, including a change in the logo, visual identity and a new website. The new brand marks the launch of iXie's end-to-end game development studio, offering a wide range of gaming services to top video game companies across the globe.

iXie Gaming Logo

After more than a decade of experience in testing different genres of games and performing data analytics for 100+ marquee game companies, across 450+ game titles and 1000+ gaming devices, this announcement marks iXie's entry into the world of Game Design and Development as a service. iXie's newly introduced full-stack gaming services include Game Development, Art Production, Game Quality Assurance, and Game Localization.

" It gives me immense pleasure to announce that iXie is expanding into the gaming-as-a-service market with a holistic game design and development competency. Our services reflect our passion for gaming, deep gaming expertise and proven engineering strength, " Ramesh Krishnamurthy , COO & Head of Gaming at Indium Software said .

"The rebranding represents an evolved iXie, both inside the company and out, with a strategy hyper-focused on the global gaming industry and the rapidly evolving game development landscape. The new brand and website are a visual reflection of the real-world potential of our expanded capabilities, thus creating unprecedented end gamer user experience , " says Mohan Raman , SVP of Marketing, Indium Software .

New logo and brand colors: As a prominent representation of the company, people and brand, the new logo is simple, smart and playful. Inspired by the core element of the 'X' in Indium's logo, the X in iXie represents its differentiated value proposition to customers – the X factor, with a cheeky play on the console button. The multitude of fresh colors speaks to the diversity and richness that truly represents the gaming universe and its vast gamer community.

" With a strong foundation in niche digital engineering capabilities across emerging technologies and extensive gaming services expertise as our two key pillars, our mid to long-term strategic adjacency segues into next-horizon capabilities around web3 and metaverse, with our foray into end-to-end gaming services. Towards this, our new brand reflects who we are today and symbolizes our future ," Karthik Sridossan, EVP & Head of Strategy at Indium said.

About iXie Gaming

Founded in 2011, iXie is a full stack gaming services provider offering Game Development, Game QA, Game Analytics, Art Production and Game Localization. With over 700 gamers onboard, a robust training academy and a leadership team comprising of veterans from the gaming industry, iXie is the trusted game development partner for leading gaming studios.

iXie is a division of Indium - a global digital engineering company.

Media Contact

Mohan Raman
Mohan.g@indiumsoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956597/iXie_Gaming_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ixie-unveils-new-brand-identity-marking-its-expansion-into-end-to-end-game-development-services-301689033.html

SOURCE iXie Gaming

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Challenge new enemies in MIR4! New raid and boss raid revealed!

  • Vipergeist Prison and Claydoh GEN now available, big rewards for the first kill
  • Antidemon Chamber, Magic Square that gives high EXP, unlocked
  • New monthly check-in event "Lucky Cat Luckster's Monthly Check-in" updated

Wemade's blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 revealed a new raid and boss raid on Nov 29 .

New Boss Raid 'Claydoh GEN' Update

In Vipergeist Prison, the new 14th stage of the raid, Lv. 165 monsters appear whereas in Claydoh GEN, the 10th stage of boss raid, a Lv. 160 boss monster appears.

In Claydoh GEN, the boss attacks frequently by swinging a long sword, summoning Claydoh Witch Doctor and forming a dust storm all at once. To fight back, users need to fight together and have high HP.

Through this update, users can experience more challenging raid and boss raid contents. Epic Blue Dragon Statue, Rare Divine Dragon's Enhancement Stone, Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone, and other rewards are given upon defeating the raid for the first time.

Antidemon Chamber is available on the 6-8th floor of Magic Square. When players attack monsters in the chamber, they can deal more damage with their Antidemon Power and acquire greater EXP through battles.

New monthly check-in event "Lucky Cat Luckster's Monthly Check-in" has also been updated. This event runs until December 27th and users can receive various items such as Vigor Pills for rapid growth, Dragon Sphere Summon Tickets and Hell Raid Tickets.

From my battle, to our war! Check out the official website for more info on MIR4.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/challenge-new-enemies-in-mir4-new-raid-and-boss-raid-revealed-301688358.html

SOURCE Wemade

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/29/c1409.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mantisco onboards for Ascent Program by Outlier Ventures for Web3 Games

  • Mantisco selected for Ascent Program by Outlier Ventures, top web3 accelerator worldwide
  • Mantisco aims to release two AAA-rated Web3 games in 2023 and 2024

- Mantisco, a Web3 game developer and publisher based in Seoul, Korea today announced Ascent Program onboarding with Outlier Ventures, an industry-leading Web3 accelerator worldwide. This is the second Web3 partnership since Immutable X back in October of this year.

Outlier Ventures, based in London , is the top Web3 accelerator and founder community by volume of investments. Outlier Ventures has been partnering with 200 global Web3 founders to lead the Web3 investment while supporting DeFi, NFT, and blockchain infrastructure startups. Recently, the most notable portfolios include Cosmos, Cudos, forming a successful and sustainable Web3 ecosystem.

Through the Ascent Program, Mantisco is teaming up with Outlier Ventures for token design and economy, community building, market positioning, and other business-related activities including funding and listing on top global exchanges.

Mantisco has focused on "delivering games that set a sustainable standard of blockchain gaming and brings players of all backgrounds together, allowing users an active involvement with high reward." Mantisco envisions "to give their community excitement and fun factors through stylish action-packed combat, engaging in-game scenarios and various opportunities for users to progress their skills, competing against each other while enjoying true ownership of in-game assets."

Mantisco has been developing two AAA-rated Web3 games, "Hunter's Arena: Rebirth", Play and own version of previously released "Hunter's Arena: Legend" recording 12M+ downloads worldwide and "The Wild West" built on Unreal 5 which will be available on Mantisco Web3 gaming platform.

"Hunter's Arena: Rebirth" is scheduled for release in 2023 and The Wild West is scheduled for release in summer of 2024.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mantisco-onboards-for-ascent-program-by-outlier-ventures-for-web3-games-301688040.html

SOURCE Mantisco

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FlowPlay Surpasses $550,000 Milestone in Funds Raised for American Cancer Society

Online Community Drives In-Game Fundraisers Pa Half-Million Mark

FlowPlay creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced its Vegas World in-game fundraisers have surpassed $550,000 raised for the American Cancer Society (ACS). This news comes on the heels of FlowPlay's most recent campaign, which raised $60,000 for ACS's Patient Navigation Program. FlowPlay also celebrates over one million charms sold for ACS, a major driver of overall fundraising.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Dignitas Announces the "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl 2022," a Fortnite Invitational

$10,000 Prize Pool and Year-Long Supply of MIKE AND IKE® Candy to be Awarded to Winning Teams

Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), and MIKE AND IKE® candy, have announced the "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl", a 1-day Fortnite Invitational featuring some of the top Fortnite players in North America . This online $10,000 event will be held on December 7th, 2022 and will mark MIKE AND IKE®'s first time headlining a live Fortnite tournament. The "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl" will feature Dignitas' top Fortnite talent, including Piero "Pgod" Ramierz, Matthew "Mero" Faitel, Lucas "Dukez" Cardenas, and Camron "cam" Dean, as well as top Fortnite competitors from North America .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Infinite Reality Releases Unparalleled Product Suite to Redefine Retail, VIP, and Event Experiences in a Web3 world

Innovative tools and services enable creators and brands to build new caliber of immersive, social audience experiences and commercial opportunities, disrupting traditional event participation and online commerce

Infinite Reality (iR), the Metaverse entertainment and innovation company, is releasing a suite of immersive digital technology products that redefine how people experience live events and online shopping. With the introduction of the revolutionary INFINITE SKYBOX INFINITE SHOWROOM and INFINITE MAINSTREET plug-and-play virtual environments, iR is poised to forever disrupt how creators and brands engage with their audiences.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Easterseals Launches ES Gaming on December 3rd

ES Gaming Game4Access Streamathon Planned to Highlight Inclusive, Accessible Gaming on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

- There is a new player in the gaming community aimed at creating inclusive, accessible spaces for an underserved population disabled gamers. Easterseals, the nation's leading nonprofit provider of disability services and supports, has announced ES Gaming, which exists to create a new standard for equity, inclusion, and access among all disabled gamers and amplifies disabled voices and accessible innovations to deliver a more inclusive space in an ever-evolving industry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×