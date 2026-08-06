Ivanhoe Mines Provides Clarification to Reuters' Article Announcing the Ban of Copper and Cobalt Concentrate Exports from the DRC

Ivanhoe Mines Provides Clarification to Reuters' Article Announcing the Ban of Copper and Cobalt Concentrate Exports from the DRC

A story was published by British news agency Reuters today, August 6, 2026, announcing the ban on copper and cobalt concentrates from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Ivanhoe Mines clarifies that a ban on the export of unbeneficiated concentrate has been in place and enforced in the DRC for close to 10 years. Since the start of production at Kamoa-Kakula in 2021, multiple derogations were issued to the complex allowing the export of the operation's copper concentrates. Currently, copper concentrate produced by Kamoa-Kakula is smelted at the on-site smelter or at the Lualaba Copper Smelter, in Kolwezi. In addition, the Kipushi Mine has a derogation in place allowing the export of the operation's zinc concentrates.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal operations in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high-grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.

Information contacts

Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on X.

Investors

Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207 (London)

Eric Zurmuehle +1 203 451 5834 (New York)

Media

Tanya Todd +1 604 331 9834 (Vancouver)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308370

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture,... Keep Reading...
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