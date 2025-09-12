Itafos to Present at the Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver

Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (OTCQX: ITFS) ("Itafos" or "the Company") today announces that it will participate in the upcoming Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver. David Delaney, Chief Executive Officer of Itafos will be presenting on September 29, 2025 and will speak about the Company's recent results and longer-term strategies.

The Vancouver event will feature company presentations, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings in a curated format that brings together engaged investors and select Canadian growth companies. Investors who would like to attend the Smallcap Discoveries Conference can register for a pass here . Investors interested in meeting with the Company during the conference should contact the coordinator at trevor@smallcapdiscoveries.com .

About Itafos

The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. The Company's businesses and projects are as follows:

  • Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US with production capacity as follows:
    • approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate ("MAP"), MAP with micronutrients ("MAP+"), superphosphoric acid ("SPA"), merchant grade phosphoric acid ("MGA") and ammonium polyphosphate ("APP"); and
    • approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid ("HFSA");
  • Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil with production capacity as follows:
    • approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate ("SSP") and SSP with micronutrients ("SSP+"); and
    • approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity);
  • Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; and
  • Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil.

The Company is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker "IFOS". The Company's shares also trade in the US on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") under the ticker symbol "ITFS". The Company's principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC ("CLF"). CLF is an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake, L.P.

For more information, or to join the Company's mailing list to receive notification of future news releases, please visit the Company's website at www.itafos.com .

NEITHER THE TSX-V NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX-V) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Matthew O'Neill
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
investor@itafos.com
713-242-8446

For Media:

Alliance Advisors IR
Fatema Bhabrawala
Director, Media Relations
fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com
647-620-5002


Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat.

Top 10 Phosphate Countries by Production

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used for other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.

In its 2025 Mineral Commodity Summary, the US Geological Survey (USGS) states that global production of phosphate grew in 2024 alongside demand, totaling 240 million metric tons. Most of 2024 was marked by steady growth in agricultural demand in the face of declining quality reserves.

"World consumption of P2O5 contained in fertilizers was estimated to have been 47.5 million tons in 2024 compared with 45.8 million tons in 2023," the USGS reported. "World consumption of P2O5 in fertilizers was projected to increase to 51.8 million tons by 2028. The leading regions for growth were expected to be Asia and South America."

This list of the top phosphate countries by production is based on data from the USGS. Those interested in the phosphate mining sector will want to keep an eye on phosphate production data and mining companies in these countries.

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz and Jeff Tarsi as Speakers at the BofA Investor Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jeff Tarsi, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and President, Global Retail, will be speaking at the 2025 BofA Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, February 26 at 10:30am EST.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Tractor on farm field.

9 Phosphate Stocks to Watch

Demand for both phosphate and potash fertilizers is anticipated to continue growing as the world’s population increases and the amount of arable land decreases.

The phosphate market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.3 percent between 2023 and 2030 to reach US$78.4 billion. Driving this growth will be increasing pressure on global food supply brought on by rising populations and climate change, as well as inflation and downstream costs. Phosphate is also increasingly becoming a sought-after battery material for the electric vehicle industry due to its use in lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Thankfully, phosphate-mining production around the globe is expected to increase, with the largest areas of growth being Africa and the Middle East. Phosphate mining companies with project developments in Brazil, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru and Russia are all expected to contribute to increased phosphate rock production as well.

Hands holding coins with a sprout growing out of them.

How to Invest in Phosphate

Discovering ways to invest in phosphate begins with understanding its primary uses.

Notably, about 90 percent of phosphate is consumed by the agriculture sector. Because of its essential properties, and since there is no known substitute for it, phosphate can be found in fertilizer products all over the world as a way to aid plant growth. It is also used as a supplement in animal feed, as a food preservative and for several other chemical purposes.

As the world's population grows and demand for food increases, the need for phosphate fertilizer is only expected to increase. For that reason, some believe phosphate investing is compelling. Read on for a brief overview of the phosphate market, including supply and demand dynamics and investing options.

farm crops in a field

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Arianne Phosphate Grows with Nearly 80 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dropped 1.1 points this past week to close at 551.23.

The Bank of Canada held steady, announcing on Wednesday (January 24) that it will be maintaining a 5 percent target for its key overnight rate. It based its decision on year-end inflation figures that peg inflation at 3.4 percent for December.

The central bank expects inflation to remain in the 3 percent range for the first six months of 2024, before easing toward its 2 percent target in 2025. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada projects that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) will remain relatively flat in 2024; it is projecting a 0.8 percent increase for the year, with a 2.4 percent increase in 2025.

vegetable plantation

Understanding Raw Rock Phosphate: What Investors Need to Know

Phosphate is an essential component in global food production, with nearly 90 percent of all production going to the agriculture sector.

In addition to being a core ingredient in much of the world's fertilizer, the mineral is also used as a food preservative, to supplement animal feed and in products such as lithium iron phosphate batteries.

As the world's population continues to grow, demand for phosphate will only increase. While this trend can make phosphate a very attractive investment, it is not something one should dive into without research.

