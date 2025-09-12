Itafos to Present at the Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver

1. China
Phosphate production: 110 million metric tons
Phosphate reserves: 3.7 billion metric tons
China’s phosphate production increased in 2024 to 110 million metric tons (MT), up from 105 million MT in 2023, placing it as number one on the list of top phosphate-producing countries by a long shot. China has the second largest phosphate reserves in the world at 3.7 billion metric tons of phosphate. The country is also the fourth largest producer of fellow fertilizer mineral potash.
The rise in Chinese output came in despite of the nation’s environmental crackdown on the mining industry. China’s government has placed restrictions on phosphate exports in an effort to drive down domestic prices of the fertilizer with its own supply. In December 2024, China halted new export applications for phosphate due to the rising cost of sulfur. The material is critical in the separation of phosphates from rock.
2. Morocco
Phosphate production: 30 million metric tons
Phosphate reserves: 50 billion metric tons
As the second largest phosphate-producing country, Morocco produced 30 million metric tons of the fertilizer in 2024, down from 33 million MT in the previous year. The North African nation’s phosphate output is expected to increased in the coming years due to ongoing capacity expansions, which are expected to be completed by 2027.
Morocco's phosphate production comes from state-owned fertilizer company OCP Group's mines, including its Gantour operation, one of the world's largest phosphate mines.
Morocco holds the world's largest phosphate reserves at 50 billion metric tons, accounting for over 67 percent of total global phosphate reserves.
3. United States
Phosphate production: 20 million metric tons
Phosphate reserves: 1 billion metric tons
In 2024, US phosphate mining production totaled 20 million metric tons, up slightly by 400,000 metric tons from the previous year. The nation's 10 producing phosphate mines are located across four states: Florida, North Carolina, Idaho and Utah.
The two largest phosphate mining companies in the US are Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and Nutrien (TSX:NTR). Global giant Mosaic's Florida phosphates operation comprises three producing mines: Four Corners, South Fort Meade and Wingate. The three mines combined for 8,900 MT of phosphate rock concentrate in 2024. Nutrien operates the Aurora mine in North Carolina and White Springs mine in Utah.
Most phosphate rock mined in the US is used for manufacturing phosphoric acid and superphosphoric acid. These types of wet-process phosphate products are used for items such as animal feed supplements. About a quarter of this is exported in the form of merchant-grade phosphoric acid, upgraded granular diammonium and monoammonium phosphate fertilizer, as well as other fertilizer products, according to the USGS.
4. Russia
Phosphate production: 14 million metric tons
Phosphate reserves: 2.4 billion metric tons
Russia produced 14 million metric tons of phosphate in 2024, down by 1 million MT from the previous year, and the country's phosphate reserves total 2.4 billion metric tons. Russia is also the second largest producer of potash.
A significant portion of Russia's phosphate is produced by PhosAgro subsidiary Apatit from apatite minerals at the Khibiny deposit, which is located east of Finland in Russia's Kola Peninsula. Phosphate operations are also found in Perm Krai at the Oleniy Ruchey apatite mine and processing facility owned by the Acron Group's North-Western Phosphorous Company.
European nations were previously Russia's biggest phosphate customers in the global market, but the country's war in Ukraine initially had an impact, directly influencing phosphate prices. However, Russian phosphate exports were supported through increases in shipments to countries including India and Brazil.
5. Jordan
Phosphate production: 12 million metric tons
Phosphate reserves: 1 billion metric tons
Jordan’s phosphate production came in at 12 million metric tons in 2024, rising slightly from the previous year. Jordan's phosphate reserves stand at an estimated 1 billion MT.
The country’s sole phosphate producer is state-owned Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, which operates as a phosphate miner and fertilizer producer. The company bills itself as the second largest phosphate exporter and the sixth largest producer of phosphate in the world, with combined production capacity between its three mines exceeding 11 million metric tons of phosphate annually.
6. Saudi Arabia
Phosphate production: 9.5 million metric tons
Phosphate reserves: 1 billion metric tons
Saudi Arabia produced 9.5 million metric tons of phosphate in 2024, down by 400,000 MT from 2023’s output level. The country is sitting on 1 billion MT of phosphate reserves. The Saudi Arabian Mining Company, also known as Ma’aden, produces up to 5 million metric tons of concentrated phosphate rock per year.
The Wa’ad Al Shamal Minerals Industrial City, an integrated phosphate fertilizer production complex, is a US$8 billion joint venture investment between Ma’aden at 60 percent, chemical manufacturer Saudi Basic Industries (TADAWUL:2010) at 15 percent and US fertilizer giant Mosaic at 25 percent. However, in January 2025, Mosaic sold its stake for US$1.5 billion in Ma'aden shares, bringing the latter company's interest to 85 percent.
7. Brazil
Phosphate production: 5.3 million metric tons
Phosphate reserves: 1.6 billion metric tons
Brazil, another of the top phosphate countries by production, produced 5.3 million metric tons of phosphate in 2024, nearly on par with its production in the previous year. Brazil has a booming agricultural sector and is one of the world's largest fertilizer consumers and importers. More phosphate production capacity in the country is expected to come online in 2027.
Mosaic is the country’s largest producer of both phosphate and nitrogen, and it also operates Brazil's only potash mine. Swedish fertilizer company Eurochem launched a new US$1 billion phosphate fertilizer production facility in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil, in April 2024. The facility has a phosphate mine and plant complex with an annual production capacity of 1 million MT of advanced phosphate fertilizers.
8. Egypt
Phosphate production: 5 million metric tons
Phosphate reserves: 2.8 billion metric tons
Egypt’s phosphate-mining production in 2024 totalled 5 million metric tons, on par with 2023 output levels. According to the US Geological Survey, Egypt’s phosphate reserves now sit at 2.8 billion MT.
The phosphate company Misr Phosphate operates the Abu Tartour, the Sibaiya and the Red Sea mines, all of which host high grades of phosphate.
9. Peru
Phosphate production: 4.7 million metric tons
Phosphate reserves: 210 million metric tons
Peru produced 4.7 million metric tons of phosphate in 2024, down by 300,000 MT from the previous year. About 98 percent of US phosphate imports originate from Peru.
Peru's investment agency ProInversión made a US$940 million commitment in mid-2024 for the expansion Fosfatos del Pacífico's Bayóvar mine in the Piura region, which is expected to bolster the country's domestic phosphate production for the next 10 years.
10. Tunisia
Phosphate production: 3.3 million metric tons
Phosphate reserves: 2.5 billion metric tons
Tunisia’s phosphate output in 2024 totaled 3.3 million metric tons, down from 3.6 million metric tons the previous year. Tunisia is home to the fourth highest phosphate reserves in the world at 2.5 billion metric tons.
The North African country has been rising among the ranks of the world's largest phosphate producing nations. In 2023 Tunisia’s state-owned phosphate firm Gafsa Phosphate Company ramped up its production as part of its US$76 million investment program.
FAQS for phosphate
What are phosphates?
Phosphates are compounds that usually include phosphorous and oxygen, and can have one or more common elements, such as sodium, calcium, potassium and aluminum.
Where are phosphate compounds found?
Phosphate is mostly found in phosphate rock, a non-detrital sedimentary rock that contains high amounts of phosphate minerals. Phosphate rock can come in different forms such as quartz, calcite, dolomite, apatite, iron oxide minerals and clay minerals.
Is phosphate the same as phosphorus in fertilizer?
Phosphate is the natural source of phosphorous, which provides essential nutrients for plant growth and development.
