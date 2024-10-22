Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU)

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Form Joint Venture Covering Over 98,000 Hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin


IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a contribution agreement in connection with the creation of a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") for the exploration and development of a portfolio of uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. Both companies will contribute assets from their respective portfolios to the Joint Venture, which will consist of 10 projects covering more than 98,000 hectares in the east side of the Athabasca Basin and will leverage their respective expertise to capitalize on the significant potential of these properties.

Transaction Highlights

  • Joint Venture Portfolio The Joint Venture will be comprised of 10 projects within the eastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1) including:
    • IsoEnergy's Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Full Moon, Edge, Collins Bay Extension, North Thorburn, 2Z Lake, and Madison Projects.
    • Purepoint's Turnor Lake and Red Willow Projects.
  • Complementary and Prospective Ground Covering the Larocque Trend with Strong Discovery Potential The Larocque Trend ("Larocque Trend"), is an important regional structure that hosts the world-class Hurricane deposit and other notable high-grade occurrences, including those on Cameco/Orano's Dawn Lake joint venture. The trend extends onto the Turnor Lake and Full Moon Projects, positioning the Joint Venture along a proven corridor for uranium mineralization, where further discoveries could be expedited (Figure 2).
  • Strategic Synergy and Strengthened Positioning through Equity Participation IsoEnergy will subscribe for $1.0 million in concurrent equity financing of Purepoint. Through this equity stake, IsoEnergy will gain exposure to Purepoint's other highly prospective exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin, including Hook Lake, which previously intersected an impressive 10 meters at 10.3% U₃O₈. In turn, Purepoint will benefit from IsoEnergy's financial and technical support, enabling both companies to work collaboratively to accelerate project development and drive long-term success.
  • Initial Ownership Structure and Operating Terms IsoEnergy will initially hold a 60% interest in the Joint Venture, while Purepoint will hold a 40% interest. Each party has the option to adjust this ownership to 50/50 within six months through the exercise of mutually exclusive put/call options. Purepoint will serve as the operator during the exploration phase of the Joint Venture properties. Upon the advancement into the pre-development phase, IsoEnergy will assume operational control of the Joint Venture properties.

Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy, commented: "We are excited to announce formation of this Joint Venture with Purepoint and see many advantages for both companies. Together, the Joint Venture projects consolidate a large land position immediately to the east of the Larocque East project, which includes several kilometres of the highly prospective Larocque trend. Purepoint has proven itself an exceedingly capable operator and the Joint Venture will allow us to have several of our highly prospective projects advanced, while remaining focused on dual priorities of exploring and advancing the Larocque East project, host to the high-grade Hurricane Deposit, and restarting our past producing uranium mines in Utah. By combining our complementary project portfolios and leveraging our collective expertise, we believe we are well-positioned to accelerate discoveries and create value for our shareholders."

Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint, added: "With this Joint Venture, the majority of Purepoint's most significant projects are now being advanced within partnerships alongside some of the uranium sector's strongest players. This collaboration underscores the confidence our partners, including Cameco, Orano, Foran Mining and now IsoEnergy, have in the potential of these projects, and it further solidifies Purepoint's position at the forefront of uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin. By combining forces and pooling resources, we are accelerating exploration efforts and setting the stage for potential large-scale discoveries that can meet the growing demand for clean energy. We look forward to leveraging the technical and financial strengths of our partners as we continue to operate these district-scale projects and drive them towards success."

Figure 1: Joint Venture Portfolio, including 10 Projects Covering More Than 98,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin.

Figure 2: Complementary and Prospective Ground Covering the Larocque Trend with Strong Discovery Potential

Joint Venture Terms

The Joint Venture will be governed by a formal joint venture agreement to be entered into between the companies concurrently with the effective formation of the Joint Venture. Under the agreement:

  • IsoEnergy will contribute its Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Full Moon, Edge, Collins Bay, North Thorburn, 2Z Lake, and Madison Projects in exchange for an initial 60% participation interest in the Joint Venture.
  • Purepoint will contribute its Turnor Lake and Red Willow Projects in exchange for an initial 40% participation interest in the Joint Venture.
  • IsoEnergy will have a put option to sell, and Purepoint will have a call option to acquire, 10% of IsoEnergy's initial participation interest, increasing Purepoint's stake to 50% in exchange for 4,000,000 post-Consolidation Purepoint shares (as defined below). This option is exercisable within six months of the Joint Venture's formation, with the exercise of one option resulting in the expiry of the other. If exercised, both parties will hold equal 50/50 participation interests in the Joint Venture.
  • After the put/call option period, IsoEnergy will hold a further option to purchase an additional 1% interest from Purepoint for $2 million, giving IsoEnergy a 51% participation interest and Purepoint a 49% participation interest. This option expires on the earlier of February 28, 2026, or 60 days after a material uranium discovery.
  • The ownership interests of each company are subject to standard dilution if a party fails to contribute to approved Joint Venture programs or expenditures. If either party's interest is reduced to 10% or less, that party will relinquish its entire interest in the Joint Venture in exchange for a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Joint Venture properties. The remaining party can purchase 1% of the NSR for $2 million.
  • If one of the parties seeks to sell its participation interest in the Joint Venture, such party may force the other party to sell its participation interest in the Joint Venture so long as the selling party's participation interest is equal to 60% or greater.
  • Purepoint will act as operator for all Joint Venture properties in the exploration phase, leveraging its extensive expertise and deep understanding of the Athabasca Basin. Once the Joint Venture properties advance to the pre-development stage, IsoEnergy will assume the role of operator.

Purepoint Share Consolidation and Concurrent Financing

In connection with the transaction, Purepoint will consolidate its shares on a 10:1 basis (the "Consolidation"). Purepoint currently has 500,772,765 common shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Consolidation, Purepoint will have approximately 50,077,277 issued and outstanding post-consolidation common shares. The Consolidation has been approved by the Purepoint Board of Directors and was approved by Purepoint's shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 4, 2024. The Consolidation remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In conjunction with the Consolidation, Purepoint plans to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,666,667 units at a price of $0.30 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Concurrent Financing"). Each unit will consist of one post-Consolidation share and one warrant exercisable at $0.40 to acquire one post-Consolidation share for a period of three years. IsoEnergy will subscribe for $1.0 million of this financing, underscoring its commitment to the Joint Venture's exploration plans. IsoEnergy will be granted the right, for so long as it owns at least 10% of the post-Consolidation shares of Purepoint (on a partially diluted basis), to participate in any future equity financing of Purepoint in order to maintain its pro rata interest in Purepoint. The net proceeds of the Concurrent Financing will be used by Purepoint for general working capital purposes

The transactions, including the formation of the Joint Venture, the Consolidation, and Concurrent Financing (together the "Transactions"), remains subject to approval by the TSXV. The Joint Venture will take effect following the satisfaction of certain conditions, including but not limited to the completion of the Consolidation, closing of the Concurrent Financing, and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource.

IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VHMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvena Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to the Transactions, including statements with respect to the completion of the Transactions; the anticipated benefits of the Joint Venture to the parties and their respective shareholders; the expected receipt of regulatory and other approvals relating to the Transactions; the expected ownership interests of and Purepoint in the Joint Venture; the prospects of each company's respective projects, including mineralization of each project; the potential for, success of and anticipated timing of commencement of future exploration and development of the Joint Venture projects; the expected gross proceeds of the Concurrent Financing and the anticipated use thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that IsoEnergy and Purepoint will complete the Transactions in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant agreements; that the parties will receive the required regulatory approvals and will satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to completion of the Transactions; the accuracy of management's assessment of the effects of the successful completion of the Joint Venture and that the anticipated benefits of the Joint Venture will be realized; the anticipated mineralization of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's projects being consistent with expectations and the potential benefits from such projects and any upside from such projects; the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the inability of IsoEnergy and Purepoint to complete the Transactions; a material adverse change in the timing of and the terms and conditions upon which the Transactions are completed; the inability to satisfy or waive all conditions to completion of the Transactions; the failure to obtain regulatory approvals in connection with the Transactions; the inability of the Joint Venture to realize the benefits anticipated from the Joint Venture and the timing to realize such benefits; changes to IsoEnergy's and/or Purepoint's current and future business plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; growth prospects and outlook of Purepoint's business; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions in Canada, the United States and other jurisdictions where the applicable party conducts business. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Click here to connect with Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source


Laramide's Drilling at Westmoreland Uranium Project Continues to Demonstrate Scope for Resource Growth

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM; ASX: LAM; OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce more assay results from the 2024 drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ( "Westmoreland" ).

Figure 1. Cross section 204150E looking west (window +/-50m), showing mineralisation wireframes (solid yellow lines) and interpreted mineralisation. Refer Figure 2 for Plan view. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Assays have now been received from the remaining 32 RC drill holes at Long Pocket, with 29 of these holes mineralized. (Table 2) Long Pocket drilling has demonstrated that uranium mineralisation is laterally continuous with drillhole collar spacing now generally less than 50m which lends to a high level of confidence. Mineralisation remains open and untested in a southerly direction (Figure 2).

Zones of higher-grade uranium intercepted within the broader coherent mineralised envelope include:

    • LP24RC008 – 16.00m @ 485.61 ppm U 3 O 8 from 16.00m depth, including 4.00 m @ 1,264 ppm   U 3 O 8 from 21.00 m
    • LP24RC009 – 8.00m @ 490.59 ppm U 3 O 8 from 16.00m , including 1.00 m @ 1,545 ppm U 3 O 8 from 20.00 m .
    • LP24RC016 – 4.00m @ 2022.03 ppm U 3 O 8 from 8.00m , including 3.00 m @ 2,639 ppm U 3 O 8 from 9.00m .

Commenting on the results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration, Rhys Davies said:

"Results from infill drilling at Long Pocket demonstrate the quality of this satellite deposit with good uranium grade at very shallow depths and supports Laramide's focused attention on enhancing Westmoreland's resources towards improving the economics of a future mine plan. The deposit also remains open and untested to the south.

"We look forward to updating investors as we incorporate these results into a Maiden Resource Estimation of the deposit in Q1 2025."

Drilling across the broader Westmoreland Project is ongoing with the final few holes of the campaign due to be completed in the next two weeks. The 2024 drilling campaign has comprised over 100 holes across multiple targets, core processing is continuing, and assay results will be delivered with regularity throughout Q4 2024.

Long Pocket Uranium Deposit

Long Pocket is a satellite deposit located 7 km to the east of the Westmoreland Project. Thirty-eight infill RC drill holes, for a total of 2,139m , were recently completed in 2024.

Results from the 2024 drilling confirms shallow ( 50m depth), flat-lying, continuous mineralisation (Figure 1) with multiple zones intersecting a similar highly altered hematitic sandstone of medium to coarsely grained and poorly sorted texture, located peripheral to a dyke/sill margin.

The central part of this deposit is now well understood with hole spacing now less than 50m in places. Results from this drilling program will be incorporated into a Maiden Resource Estimation of the deposit in Q1 2025.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com .

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions of Australia and United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

Table 1: Drill Collar Details

Prospect

Hole ID

GDA_Easting

GDA_Northing

RL (m)

Depth (m)

Grid Azi

Dip

Hole type

Drilling started

Drilling completed

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD008

209879

8074908

93

241.6

90

-60

DD

01/07/2024

09/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD009

209928

8074816

90

202.9

270

-80

DD

10/07/2024

15/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD010

209954

8074725

90

203.4

90

-60

DD

15/07/2024

26/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD011

209958

8074620

99

200.3

90

-60

DD

26/07/2024

02/08/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD012

209928

8074820

90

84.5

90

-55

DD

03/08/2024

05/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC001

204362

8065063

98

54

0

-90

RC

01/08/2024

01/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC002

204312

8065113

98

54

0

-90

RC

02/08/2024

08/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC003

204262

8065063

98

78

0

-90

RC

03/08/2024

03/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC004

204212

8065063

97

60

0

-90

RC

03/08/2024

03/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC005

204168

8065127

95

60

0

-90

RC

03/08/2024

03/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC006

204122

8065007

97

54

0

-90

RC

04/08/2024

04/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC007

204092

8064933

98

48

180

-60

RC

04/08/2024

04/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC008

204192

8064940

100

54

180

-60

RC

04/08/2024

04/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC009

204187

8065025

97

48

0

-90

RC

04/08/2024

05/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC010

204079

8065059

96

60

0

-90

RC

05/08/2024

05/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC011

204109

8065106

96

60

0

-90

RC

05/08/2024

05/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC012

204072

8065117

95

60

0

-90

RC

05/08/2024

06/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC013

204078

8065160

94

54

0

-90

RC

06/08/2024

06/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC014

203524

8065406

91

54

0

-90

RC

06/08/2024

06/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC015

203615

8065322

91

48

0

-90

RC

07/08/2024

07/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC016

203715

8065262

92

48

0

-90

RC

07/08/2024

07/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC017

203715

8065362

91

48

0

-90

RC

07/08/2024

07/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC018

203715

8065462

90

48

0

-90

RC

08/08/2024

08/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC019

203724

8065561

90

54

0

-90

RC

08/08/2024

08/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC020

203824

8065611

90

48

0

-90

RC

08/08/2024

08/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC021

203924

8065561

90

48

0

-90

RC

08/08/2024

08/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC022

203915

8065462

90

48

0

-90

RC

09/08/2024

09/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC023

203915

8065362

91

48

0

-90

RC

09/08/2024

09/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC024

203930

8065255

92

48

0

-90

RC

09/08/2024

09/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC025

203999

8065213

93

98

0

-90

RC

09/08/2024

10/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC026

204086

8065313

92

60

0

-90

RC

10/08/2024

10/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC027

204027

8065110

95

60

0

-90

RC

11/08/2024

11/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC028

203958

8065116

95

60

0

-90

RC

11/08/2024

11/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC029

203881

8065146

94

60

0

-90

RC

11/08/2024

11/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC030

203977

8065042

96

84

0

-90

RC

11/08/2024

12/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC031

203933

8065019

96

48

0

-90

RC

12/08/2024

12/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC032

203986

8064911

98

48

0

-90

RC

12/08/2024

12/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC033

203889

8064909

97

48

0

-90

RC

13/08/2024

13/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC034

204331

8064746

107

48

0

-90

RC

13/08/2024

13/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC035

204134

8064653

108

54

0

-90

RC

15/08/2024

15/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC036

204121

8064795

105

55

0

-90

RC

15/08/2024

15/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC037

204001

8064732

101

66

0

-60

RC

15/08/2024

16/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC038

203843

8064732

100

66

30

-60

RC

16/08/2024

16/08/2024

Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U 3 O 8

Hole number

From

To

Length (m)

U 3 0 8 ppm

Au g/t

LP24RC007

19

20

1

160.96

0.01

LP24RC007

33

35

2

157.42

0.06

LP24RC007

40

41

1

153.30

0.01

LP24RC008

16

32

16

485.61

0.011

including

21

25

4

1264.40

0.005

LP24RC008

39

43

4

174.34

0.02

LP24RC009

16

24

8

490.59

0.006

including

20

21

1

1544.75

0.005

LP24RC009

35

36

1

139.15

0.03

LP24RC010

28

33

5

297.04

0.006

LP24RC010

36

41

5

239.14

0.074

LP24RC011

7

17

10

152.95

0.006

LP24RC011

32

33

1

340.79

0.005

LP24RC011

36

41

5

362.65

0.022

LP24RC012

0

3

3

434.34

0.005

LP24RC012

13

16

3

138.63

0.007

LP24RC012

32

33

1

202.23

0.005

LP24RC012

37

41

4

185.67

0.013

LP24RC013

5

10

5

507.06

0.005

including

5

6

1

1432.73

0.005

LP24RC013

40

42

2

231.12

0.085

LP24RC014

15

16

1

190.44

0.02

LP24RC015

9

11

2

118.80

0.005

LP24RC016

8

12

4

2022.03

0.005

including

9

12

3

2639.44

0.005

LP24RC016

17

20

3

218.31

0.088

LP24RC017

12

18

6

241.62

0.007

LP24RC018

11

19

8

235.29

0.006

LP24RC019

No Significant intercepts

LP24RC020

No Significant intercepts

LP24RC021

24

25

1

488.19

0.01

LP24RC022

19

22

3

559.33

0.007

including

19

20

1

1089.58

0.005

LP24RC023

19

23

4

437.31

0.031

including

20

21

1

1041.23

0.01

LP24RC024

12

22

10

126.39

0.011

LP24RC025

11

13

2

194.57

0.005

LP24RC025

31

40

9

261.18

0.026

LP24RC026

25

27

2

346.68

0.08

LP24RC027

0

3

3

643.06

0.005

including

0

1

1

1160.33

0.005

LP24RC027

9

10

1

165.68

0.005

LP24RC027

36

40

4

298.63

0.025

LP24RC028

34

42

8

238.94

0.018

including

35

36

1

1106.09

0.01

LP24RC029

35

41

6

218.47

0.051

LP24RC030

20

23

3

108.29

0.007

LP24RC030

25

26

1

121.46

0.005

LP24RC030

32

40

8

269.46

0.027

LP24RC031

22

23

1

214.61

0.005

LP24RC031

27

36

9

212.75

0.014

LP24RC032

22

24

2

168.27

0.008

LP24RC032

27

32

5

212.99

0.012

LP24RC033

24

27

3

242.48

0.007

LP24RC033

31

32

1

255.89

0.01

LP24RC033

35

37

2

417.44

0.12

LP24RC034

No Significant intercepts

LP24RC035

7

8

1

193.39

0.005

LP24RC035

13

14

1

278.29

0.005

LP24RC035

28

30

2

318.97

0.035

LP24RC036

34

39

5

280.13

0.036

LP24RC037

27

29

2

141.39

0.008

LP24RC037

34

39

5

372.16

0.036

LP24RC038

25

26

1

225.23

0.09

LP24RC038

31

36

5

297.28

0.03

* Included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U 3 O 8

Figure 2: 2024 Long Pocket Drill Collar location and Cross Section (Figure 1) 8065125N (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Laramide Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/22/c7116.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Foremost Clean Energy Announces Positive Preliminary Results from Recently Completed Drill Program at the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost " or the " Company ") an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company is pleased to announce positive preliminary results from an 889 metre, four-hole diamond drill program (the " 2024 Hatchet Drill Program " or " Drill Program ") that was recently completed at the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property (" Hatchet "), located in the prolific Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. Highlights from preliminary results of the Drill Program include:

  • Elevated radioactivity of up to 360 counts per second ("cps") associated with a post-Athabasca reverse fault observed from drill hole RL-24-29,
  • A shear zone with locally reactivated graphitic-pyritic faults was intersected approximately 80 metres below the unconformity in drill-hole TF-24-12. The projection of these structures to the unconformity represents a compelling target for future follow-up.

Denison Mines Corp. (TSX:DML, NYSE American: DNN) ("Denison"), managed the 2024 Hatchet Drill Program, which consisted of two holes (RL-24-29 and RL-24-30) within the Richardson claim block (" Richardson ") and two holes (TF-24-11 and TF-24-12) within the Hatchet South claim block at the Tuning Fork grid (" Tuning Fork "), as illustrated in Figure 1.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Havilah Resources Limited

Havilah Deals Uranium Assets for Equity Interest in HRE

Havilah Resources Limited (Havilah or the Company) (ASX: HAV) is pleased to report that it has entered into binding agreements with Heavy Rare Earths Limited (ASX: HRE) relating to a portion of its extensive uranium exploration assets in the Curnamona Province of northeastern South Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Integration of Vanadium into Lake Maitland Uranium Resource Underway to Re-optimise Pit

Toro to integrate vanadium into the Lake Maitland uranium resource, in preparation for scoping study update with re-optimised pit, with potential to increase mining volume and potential production

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that it has initiated the work of integrating the new Lake Maitland vanadium resource estimation into the recently updated Lake Maitland uranium resource block model. This work is being undertaken in preparation for an updated scoping study, which is estimated to be completed before the end of the year.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide extends Extract convertible loan and enters into new $5M credit facility

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce that the Company and its lenders, Extract Capital Master Fund Ltd. and Extract Lending LLC (together, the " Lenders "), with Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders, completed an amendment to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources ( USA ) Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) an extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2025 to April 1, 2026 and (ii) a new non-convertible CAD$5 million standby credit facility (the " Multi-Draw Facility ") with Extract. The Multi-Draw Facility will have the same maturity date as the Term Loan and allows for multiple drawdowns. All other terms of the Term Loan remain unchanged with a 7% coupon and CDN$0.40 conversion price while the Multi-Draw Facility, if utilized, will incur interest expense at 12% per annum.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

Placement Fully Subscribed

C29 Metals receives official notification all regulatory requirements met for the issue of drill permits, strong local community support, and a Social Support Agreement signed

C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise $2,450,000 (before costs) through a placement of a total of 34,507,042 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.071 each (Placement). The Placement saw strong support with demand significantly exceeding shares offered under the Placement.

Keep reading...Show less

