Iridium Announces Release Date for Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium"), a leading provider of global voice, data, and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) satellite services, will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Iridium Communications Inc.

As previously announced on June 29, 2026, Iridium entered into a definitive agreement under which it will be acquired by Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB). Due to the pending transaction, the Company will not host a conference call to discuss its quarterly financial results.

Iridium's second-quarter 2026 earnings press release will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) operates the world's only truly global mobile satellite network. It serves as a platform for innovation, enabling voice, data, and messaging, positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), and aircraft surveillance services anywhere on Earth. Through its satellite constellation and integrated capabilities like Aireon, the world's only space-based air traffic surveillance system, Iridium delivers services that support safety-focused operations across aviation, maritime, government, industrial, and consumer markets. The company is a leader in satellite Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and is advancing direct-to-device (D2D) communications based on open standards to expand access to satellite services.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Iridium innovates through an ecosystem of more than 500 technology and distribution partners, serving millions of customers worldwide. For more information visit www.iridium.com.

Investor Contact:
Kenneth Levy  
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7570
ken.levy@iridium.com

Press Contact:
Jordan Hassin
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7421
jordan.hassin@iridium.com

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SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.

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