iRhythm Technologies to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, announced today that the company will be participating in the upcoming 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

iRhythm's management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Events and Presentations" section of the company's investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm's vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Relations Contact
Stephanie Zhadkevich
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Kassandra Perry
irhythm@highwirepr.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

iRhythm TechnologiesIRTCNASDAQ:IRTCLife Science Investing
IRTC
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem

Harvest Gold Announces Share Issuances/Cash Payment Pursuant To Its Mosseau And Urban Barry Mineral Option Agreements

Related News

Gold Investing

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Gold Investing

New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

gold investing

Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Share Issuances/Cash Payment Pursuant To Its Mosseau And Urban Barry Mineral Option Agreements

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Corp. Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market