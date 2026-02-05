iRhythm Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 19, 2026

IRhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, prevent, and predict disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after the close of trading on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT 4:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the conference call on the "Quarterly Results" section of the company's investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Holdings, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm's vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Contact
Stephanie Zhadkevich
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Kassandra Perry
mediarelations@irhythmtech.com 


