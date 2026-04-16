iRhythm Holdings to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 30, 2026

IRhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, prevent, and predict disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2026 after the close of trading on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT 4:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the conference call on the "Quarterly Results" section of the company's investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Holdings, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm's vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Contact
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Kassandra Perry
mediarelations@irhythmtech.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

iRhythm TechnologiesIRTCNASDAQ:IRTC
IRTC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Announces $300,000 Private Placement

Coelacanth Energy Announces Bought Deal Financing of C$60 Million

Trials to Further Validate PFS Process Design

Ground Magnetics Underway at Agdz Cu-Ag Project

Related News

precious metals investing

Centurion Announces $300,000 Private Placement

energy investing

Coelacanth Energy Announces Bought Deal Financing of C$60 Million

uranium investing

Uranium Royalty's US$1.1 Billion Sweetwater Deal Fuels Nuclear Growth

lithium investing

Trials to Further Validate PFS Process Design

copper investing

Ground Magnetics Underway at Agdz Cu-Ag Project

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Announces Independent Resource Evaluation

nickel investing

Indonesian Nickel Processors Face Output Cuts Amid Benchmark Price Revision