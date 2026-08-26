iRhythm Holdings to Participate in Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

IRhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference.

iRhythm's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the fireside chat on the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Holdings, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm's vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Contact
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Kassandra Perry
mediarelations@irhythmtech.com


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