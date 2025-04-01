Peregrine Gold Limited

IP Surveys to Commence at Birdsnest & Epithermal Prospects

Peregrine Gold Limited (“Peregrine” or the “Company”) (ASX: PGD) is pleased to announce a Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) survey will commence at the Birdsnest and Epithermal gold and base metals prospects located within the Company’s 100% owned Newman Gold Project (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gradient Array Induced Polarisation survey to commence at the Birdsnest & Epithermal prospects located within the 100% owned Newman Gold Project
  • Additional Dipole-Dipole Induced Polarisation survey to follow in order to refine geophysical targets for subsequent drill testing

Figure 1: Location of the Birdsnest and Epithermal Prospects within the Newman Gold Project.

The Birdsnest and Epithermal Prospects are situated proximal to the bounding contact of the Sylvania Inlier and north of the Nanjilgardy Fault, both of which are highly prospective zones for gold mineralisation (Figure 2). The GAIP survey data is expected to provide useful layers of geophysical information to assist Peregrine’s interpretation of sub-surface geology and structure, provide feedback for further drill targeting of existing gold and base metal mineralised trends and potentially identify new target zones in other parts of the prospect areas.

Figure 2: Newman Gold Project relative to regional geological structures and neighbouring tenements.

The GAIP surveys will produce plan view maps of Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability and resistivity anomalies relating to potential sulphide minerals associated with gold and/or base metal mineralisation within approximately 100m from surface within the GAIP survey grid areas. The planned GAIP survey grid areas are both 1.2km long (NW-SE) by 900m wide (NE- SW) (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Planned IP Survey area of Birdsnest & Epithermal Prospects (E52/3850).

The GAIP transmitter electrodes and receiver survey lines will be oriented NE-SW across the grid areas, which is perpendicular to the general geological strike. IP receiver lines will be spaced 100m apart, with receiver electrodes spaced 50m apart along the IP receiver survey lines.

Pending GAIP survey results, follow-up Dipole-Dipole IP (DDIP) surveying across priority GAIP anomalies identified at these prospects may be considered in order to produce cross section images of IP chargeability and resistivity to a maximum depth from surface of approximately 350m along the DDIP survey lines, which will provide feedback on the depth and orientation of the GAIP anomaly sources and thereby allow more accurate drill targeting of IP anomalies in the future.

The Company has engaged experienced IP contractor Khumsup Geophysics to undertake the surveys in early April and are scheduled to take between 2 to 3 weeks to complete with final reporting to be released in May. Subject to these results, the Company will immediately commence drill planning activities.

Geophysical consultants from Resource Potentials Pty Ltd have assisted with the IP survey planning and will QC the survey data, provide preliminary updates during the survey period and then process, interpret and model the final IP survey data, as well as assist with follow-up exploration planning as needed.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Peregrine Gold Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:pgdasx stocksresource investing
The Conversation (0)
EV Resources

Strategic US Antimony Acquisition, Coyote Creek

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) has reached agreement with a resources private investor based in the USA, for the acquisition of 49 unpatented claims (“The Claims”) over the Coyote Creek Antimony Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Asara Resources Limited

Drilling contract awarded for drilling at Kada

Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the drilling contract for the upcoming drilling program at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada) to Capital Drilling Guinea-SA, a subsidiary of Capital Limited (LSE: CAPD) (Capital).

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow car in front of US flag.

Trump’s Auto Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Tensions and Market Uncertainty

The global auto industry was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday (March 26) as US President Donald Trump announced sweeping 25 percent tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.

The tariffs, set to take effect in early April, mark a significant escalation in Trump’s ongoing trade war and are expected to raise car prices, disrupt supply chains and provoke retaliatory measures from key US allies.

The White House is framing the measure as a strategy to boost domestic manufacturing and address what Trump has called an unfair reliance on foreign production. However, the tariffs apply not only to foreign automakers, but also to American brands, which rely heavily on imported parts and assemble many of their vehicles outside the US.

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Age Minerals Limited

Ignite Investment Summit Hong Kong Presentation

Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX: BM8; “Battery Age” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise of its participation at the Ignite Investment Summit being held this week in Hong Kong.

Keep reading...Show less
Titanium Sands Limited

Terms of Reference for Enviromental Study Provided for Mannar Heavy Mineral Project

Titanium Sands Limited (“TSL”) is pleased to announce the progression of the approval processes for its Mannar Heavy Mineral Project in Sri Lanka, following the release by the CEA of the Terms of Reference for the Mannar Island Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Keep reading...Show less
Talga Group

Talga’s Natural Graphite Mine Awarded EU Strategic Project Status

Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that its natural graphite mine in northern Sweden has been awarded Strategic Project status under the European Commission’s Critical Raw Materials (CRM) Act.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Board Changes

Strategic US Antimony Acquisition, Coyote Creek

WhiteHawk Secures Key Cyber Sub-Contract Position on US$920M Total Contract Value–U.S. Federal Government Contract Vehicle for 10 Years

Drilling contract awarded for drilling at Kada

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Board Changes

Base Metals Investing

Commencement of Diamond Drilling - Kitlanya West, Botswana

Precious Metals Investing

Inca to Raise $1.1M

Precious Metals Investing

Reconciled gold pour exceeds expectations

Precious Metals Investing

Heritage Survey Completed at Leinster South

Silver Investing

Retail Investors Look to Trigger Silver Squeeze 2.0

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,100 for First Time

×