IonQ to Showcase Quantum Integration at SuperCompute 2025

Company to be featured in key panels, exhibitor forums, and live demonstrations exploring quantum-accelerated workflows in high-performance computing
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum company, today announced its participation at SuperCompute 2025 (SC25), the premier international conference for high-performance computing (HPC), taking place November 16–21 at the America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri.
At SC25, IonQ will showcase its advancements in hybrid quantum-classical workflows and industry-leading quantum systems through multiple engagements:
- Plenary Panel: "Why Should I Care About Quantum Computing?"
- Monday, November 17, 5:30–6:45 p.m. CT at America's Ballroom Mo-Tu
- Panelist: Rick Muller, Vice President of Quantum Systems at IonQ joined by senior leaders from Microsoft, IBM, and Forschungszentrum Jülich
- Live Partner Demonstration: AWS Booth
- Tuesday, November 18, 2:00–6:00 p.m. CT at the AWS booth (#2207)
- Speaker: Matthew Keesan, Vice President of Product Development at IonQ
- Exhibitor Forum: "Quantum Acceleration: A Scalable Hybrid Framework for HPC"
- Wednesday, November 19, 3:30–4:00 p.m. CT in Room 130
- Speaker: Coleman Collins, Senior Director of Product Management at IonQ
- Workshop Panel: "Challenges in Q-HPC Software Frameworks & Workload Management"
- Friday, November 21, 11:35 a.m.–12:00 p.m. CT in Room 275
- Speaker: Karen Horovitz, Senior Product Manager at IonQ
Visitors can meet the IonQ team at Booth #427 to explore how the company's hybrid quantum-classical frameworks are accelerating real-world applications in scientific and industrial settings.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise , are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results. The company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance in 2025 .
The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.
IonQ has operations in Maryland, Washington, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, United Kingdom, Toronto, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, and Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
IonQ Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including but not limited to the terms "accelerate," "accelerating," "accessible," "advancements," "impactful," "intends," "position," and other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ's hybrid computing and quantum and networking capabilities and plans; the future impacts of IonQ's offerings; and the scalability, fidelity, efficiency, viability, accessibility, effectiveness, importance, reliability, performance, speed, impact, practicality, feasibility, and commercial-readiness of IonQ's offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ's ability to deliver, and customers' ability to generate, value from IonQ's offerings; IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ's ability to effectively enter new markets; and IonQ's ability to deliver services and products within currently anticipated timelines. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113715895/en/
IonQ Media contact:
press@ionq.co
IonQ Investor Contact:
investors@ionq.co