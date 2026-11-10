IonQ Positioned as a Market Shaper in Inaugural Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Quantum Computing - Established Vendors

Complimentary access to the Gartner report is available from IonQ
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading full-stack quantum platform and foundry, today announced it has been positioned as a Market Shaper in the inaugural Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant™ for Quantum Computing. IONQ appears in the Market Shapers quadrant of the graphic above.
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This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from IonQ, Inc. Source: Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for Quantum Computing, Gaurav Gupta, Matthew Brisse, Chirag Dekate, November 2026.
In the report, Gartner states: "Market Shapers have proven their ability to reliably deliver and support cutting-edge systems in commercial environments, making them generally less risky bets for technology buyers seeking transformation." Gartner also states: "These vendors are low-risk, high-impact leaders of the emerging quantum market."
"We're honored by this recognition from Gartner. We feel this is a significant validation of what our team has built," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "It reflects years of work on our full-stack quantum platform that customers are using today as well as our consistent execution toward our fault tolerant roadmap. Quantum has now moved out of the lab with accelerating real world use cases and commercial deployment. We believe IonQ is building the quantum ecosystem and setting the industry standard."
IonQ has announced several milestones this fall. In October, the company advanced to Stage C of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative , under an agreement with a potential value of up to $300 million. It also received $7.5 million in follow-on funding from the Air Force Research Laboratory to expand a quantum network in Rome, New York. In September, IonQ demonstrated a real-time quantum error decoder that runs on a single standard CPU. Also in September, the company announced Superion 256 systems headed to Florida International University , SDT in South Korea , and NVIDIA's Accelerated Quantum Research Center .
Complimentary access to the report is available here: https://www.ionq.com/gartner-quantum-computing-magic-quadrant .
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About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the Superion, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance .
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. Our quantum computing services have been available through all major cloud providers since 2021, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
Note to Investors Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding IonQ's contractual commitments and future Superion deliveries. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "pending," "look forward," "accelerate," "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast," "confident," "position," "become," "on track," "ensure," "ongoing" and other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 to be filed with the SEC. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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