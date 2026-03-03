IonQ Earns ISO 14001 Certification, Advancing Enterprise-Ready Quantum Innovation

IonQ is the first pure-play* quantum company to secure ISO 14001, ISO 9001, and ISO 27001 certifications, strengthening its leadership in quantum systems development
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum platform company, today announced that its subsidiary, ID Quantique (IDQ), has earned the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System (EMS) certification. With this recognition, IONQ becomes the first pure-play* quantum company to secure ISO 14001, ISO 9001, and ISO 27001 certifications, underscoring its commitment to delivering enterprise-grade quantum solutions that meet global standards for quality, security, and responsible resource use.
As a global provider of quantum-safe communication and sensing technologies, the ISO 14001 certification affirms that IonQ has implemented rigorous practices across its operations to reduce waste, optimize energy efficiency, and ensure compliance with various regulations.
�As industries continue to adopt and scale IonQ's enterprise-ready quantum technologies quality, efficiency, and security must be central to progress," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO at IonQ. "We are continually addressing all aspects associated with high-precision manufacturing, advanced materials, cryogenic systems, and specialized photonics. ISO 14001 certification reinforces our commitment to responsible innovation and to building quantum systems that are ready for enterprise deployment today."
This certification reinforces IonQ's commitment to building a quantum ecosystem that's enterprise ready and secure, as well as aligned with both customer requirements and their global objectives. It also enhances IonQ's position with partners, governments, and multinational enterprises seeking to integrate responsible quantum technologies into their digital infrastructure.
IDQ earned ISO 9001 certification in 2021, showing the company's commitment to quality and reliability, while IonQ earned ISO 27001 certification in 2022 for its information security management systems. Today's announcement builds on the company's efficient resource practices. It also reflects IonQ's broader investment in enterprise-grade capabilities, from high-availability systems like IonQ Forte Enterprise and the new Tempo quantum system to scalable quantum networking and security platforms.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and merchant supplier - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the forthcoming IONQ Tempo, will be the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance .
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Toronto, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
*Based on search results completed on 2/13/2026 using the International Accreditation Forum online portal at https://www.iafcertsearch.org/dashboard .
