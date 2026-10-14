IonQ Announces Pricing of $2.0 Billion Equity Offering

Securities to Be Purchased by an Entity Managed by Heights Capital Management, Inc.
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading full-stack quantum platform and foundry, today announced the pricing of a $2.0 billion equity offering.
"This investment will accelerate the commercialization of our full-stack quantum platform and is a tremendous vote of confidence in the trailblazing innovation that has defined IonQ," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "The significance of this raise goes beyond its size — giving IonQ additional strategic flexibility as the best-capitalized pure-play quantum company. Our advancement to Stage C of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative and NVIDIA partnership are both significant votes of confidence in our near-term technology roadmap." De Masi continued, "With Q-Day quickly approaching, we are investing to advance the long-term path to profitability of our full-stack quantum computing, networking, sensing and security platform. IonQ is positioned to create strong value for shareholders by helping customers protect themselves today as we lead the way to manufacturing and deploying utility-scale quantum computing."
The offering consists of 20,500,000 shares of IonQ's common stock, each at $40.00 per share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 29,500,000 shares of IonQ's common stock, each at $40.00 per pre-funded warrant, each representing a premium of approximately 15% to IonQ's closing stock price on October 13, 2026, as well as seven-year warrants to purchase 100,000,000 additional shares of IonQ's common stock, which warrants will be exercisable at an exercise price of $69.46 per share, which exercise price represents a premium of 100% to IonQ's closing stock price on October 13, 2026. The securities offered will be purchased from the underwriter by an entity managed by Heights Capital Management, Inc. (the " investor ").
J.P. Morgan acted as the sole underwriter in the transaction. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to IonQ. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to J.P. Morgan. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel to the investor.
A shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and is effective. Before investing, interested parties should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC for information about IonQ and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 270 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10017, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com .
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is a leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the Superion, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance .
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. The company's quantum computing services have been available through all major cloud providers since 2021, while the company also meets the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before.
IonQ Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the equity offering, our technology roadmap, our ability to create value for shareholders and the timing of Q-Day. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "pending," "look forward," "accelerate," "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast," "confident," "position," "become," "on track," "ensure," "ongoing" and other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 filed with the SEC. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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