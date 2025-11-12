IO Biotech Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Location: London
Presentation: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 3:00 PM GMT
Presenter: Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President & CEO
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff332/iobt/1846538

Event: Piper Sandler 36 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Location: New York
Fireside chat: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET
Presenter: Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President & CEO
Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1742757&tp_key=8b79a34402

A webcast replay of the Jefferies corporate presentation and Piper fireside chat will be available on IO Biotech's website at www.iobiotech.com for 90 days following the presentation.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target both tumor cells and the immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead cancer vaccine candidate, Cylembio®, in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com . Follow us on our social media channels on LinkedIn and X ( @IOBiotech ).

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing or outcome of communications with regulatory authorities including the FDA, the timing or outcome of the submission of regulatory applications, including an IND for IO112, and statements regarding other current or future clinical trials, their timing, progress, enrollment or results, or the company's financial position or cash runway, are based on IO Biotech's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors and media:
Maryann Cimino, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
IO Biotech, Inc.
617-710-7305
mci@iobiotech.com


