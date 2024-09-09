Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Linius Technologies Limited

Invitation to Linius Virtual Conference

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (‘Linius’ or ‘the Company’) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a virtual conference, hosted by CEO, James Brennan. The presentation will be held at 09:00 (AEST) on Tuesday 10 September 2024.

The Company has continued to drive value for existing customers and execute on its go to market strategy in the sports and broadcast segments. Those attending the conference will be presented with how Linius Media Solutions is positioned to disrupt these markets with the world’s only personalised data-driven video assembly service, attracting interest from significant investors, partners, and customers. Topics will include:

  • Linius’ recent capital raising initiative
  • Execution of the Company’s go to market strategy including:
    • New products
    • New partnerships
    • New contracts
  • Demonstration of new product, Captivate
  • Updated organization structure and the path to profitability

There will also be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation, where Linius team members will answer questions submitted by registered conference participants. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance to ir@linius.com.

Event: Linius Technologies - Market Update

Presenting: James Brennan, CEO and Gerard Bongiorno, Chairman

When: Tuesday 10 September 2024 at 09:00 AM AEST

Where: Zoom Webinar, details provided upon registration at the following link https://linius.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CD5AT6u9TUyn1QRl7lJTEw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A recording of the session will also be made available for those unable to attend.

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Linius Board of Directors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Linius Technologies, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU)

Linius Technologies


Linius Technologies Limited

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report 30 June 2024

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Company or Linius) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.

