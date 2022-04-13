Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of AbbVie Inc. investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. AbbVie’s Janus kinase inhibitor drug, Rinvoq, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis . In 2020, AbbVie sought regulatory approval to expand the indications for Rinvoq. ...

