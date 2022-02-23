Base MetalsInvesting News

Northern Lights Resources has reported assay results from its first two drill holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona. The 100%-owned Secret Pass Gold Project is located in the Frisco-Catherine Gold district of Northwest Arizona, is approximately 8 kilometers Northeast of Elevation Gold's Moss Mine, a heap leach open pit gold mine currently operating at an average mined grade of

Northern Lights Resources (CSE:NLR) (OTCQB:NLRCF) has reported assay results from its first two drill holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona. The 100%-owned Secret Pass Gold Project is located in the Frisco-Catherine Gold district of Northwest Arizona, is approximately 8 kilometers Northeast of Elevation Gold's Moss Mine, a heap leach open pit gold mine currently operating at an average mined grade of 0.45 gt gold. Following the acquisition of an additional 260 hectares in September 2021, the Secret Pass Gold Project now covers approximately 1,128 hectares.

Northern Lights has completed four diamond core drill-holes, totalling 610 meters, at Tin Cup. The focus of this initial drill program is to confirm the gold mineralization previously identified by reverse circulation drilling in the 1980s and to provide additional geological information on the style of gold mineralization.

All four drill holes intercepted zones of moderate to strong mineralization hosted by strongly altered andesite. Highlights of the first two holes include Hole TC21-02 which intersected 66 meters at 1.61 g/t including a higher-grade zone of more than 7 meters at 10 g/t gold. Hole TC21-03 intersected a wider zone of 170 meters averaging 0.80 g/t gold including 2.32 g/t gold over 23.50 meters.

Northern Lights is expediting an aggressive drill program to delineate further gold mineralization and has permits in place to drill three additional holes at Tin Cup and plans to apply for further drill-hole permits following the completion of the analysis of the first four drill holes.

Gold mineralization at Tin Cup is open at depth and has not yet been tested below the level of historical Reverse Circulation drilling, with 95 meters being the average depth of the historic RC drilling.

The mineralized zone at Tin Cup has a drill indicated depth of 180 metres and is open along strike and depth. Higher grade mineralization, greater than 10 g/t gold, is localized in narrow sub-vertical structures developed within broader zones of lower grade mineralization ranging up to 86 metres in width. The mineralization plunges to the northwest at 50 degrees, with variable surface oxidation extending to a maximum depth of up to 120 meters, based on historical drilling.

At the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project, located in Elko County, Nevada, Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are jointly earning 100% ownership. In January, the company reported that a Jasperoid rock sampling program consisting of 657 samples from veins throughout a 6 by 6-kilometre area returned very strong results for silver with 37 samples returning more that 66 g/t silver with 2 samples returned assays of more than 1,000 g/t silver.

The shares are trading at $0.045. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.NorthernLightsResources.com , contact Rick Timcke, President, at 604-608-6163 or email RTimcke@NorthernLightsResources.com , or contact Jason Bahnsen, CEO, at 604-608-6163 or email jason@NorthernLightsResources.com . For Investor Relations, contact Shawn Balaghi, at 604-773-0242 or email shawn@NorthernLightsResources.com .

