Life Science NewsInvesting News

Recommendation is Based on Week 26 Data from the CAPELLA Trial Showing Twice-Yearly Lenacapavir Achieved High Rates of Virologic Suppression in Heavily Treatment-Experienced People with HIV –

– If Authorized, Lenacapavir Could Offer a New, Every Six-Month Treatment Option for People with Limited Treatment Choices

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion for investigational lenacapavir for the treatment of HIV-1 infection, in combination with other antiretroviral(s), in adults with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection for whom it is otherwise not possible to construct a suppressive anti-viral regimen.

The CHMP positive opinion is a scientific recommendation to the European Commission (EC) to grant marketing authorization in Europe and will be reviewed by the EC, which has the authority to authorize medicines in the 27 Member States of the European Union, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The final European Commission decision is expected later this year.

"Treatment options are extremely limited for people living with HIV whose virus is no longer effectively controlled by their current regimen. We are encouraged by this CHMP positive opinion for lenacapavir, as it is an important step toward a potential new treatment option for individuals with multi-drug resistant HIV," said Jared Baeten, MD, PhD, Vice President, HIV Clinical Development, Gilead Sciences. "We look forward to the final decision by the European Commission and the potential for lenacapavir to help fill a critical unmet need for persons living with HIV with complex prior treatment histories."

The positive opinion is supported by data from the Phase 2/3 CAPELLA trial, a double-blinded, placebo-controlled global multicenter study designed to evaluate the antiviral activity of lenacapavir administered every six months as a subcutaneous injection, in combination with other antiretroviral(s), in heavily treatment-experienced people with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection. In this patient population of high unmet medical need, 81% (n=29/36) of participants receiving lenacapavir in addition to an optimized background regimen achieved an undetectable viral load ( Capsid Inhibition with Lenacapavir in Multidrug-Resistant HIV-1 Infection . Through Week 26, lenacapavir was generally well tolerated, with no serious adverse events related to lenacapavir as determined by the study investigator. The most common adverse events observed in the trial were injection-site reactions.

Lenacapavir is an investigational compound and is not approved by any regulatory authority for any use and its safety and efficacy are not established. There is no cure for HIV or AIDS.

About Lenacapavir

Lenacapavir is Gilead's potential first-in-class, investigational long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor in development for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. The safety, efficacy and dosing of Gilead's investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor lenacapavir are being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical studies. Lenacapavir's multi-stage mechanism of action is distinguishable from currently approved classes of antiviral agents and is designed to provide a new avenue for the development of long-acting therapy options for people with or at risk for HIV-1. While most antivirals act on just one stage of viral replication, lenacapavir is designed to inhibit HIV-1 at multiple stages of its lifecycle and has no known cross resistance to other existing drug classes. If authorized, lenacapavir would be the only HIV-1 treatment option administered twice yearly.

About CAPELLA (NCT04150068)

CAPELLA is a Phase 2/3, double-blinded, placebo-controlled global multicenter study designed to evaluate the antiviral activity of lenacapavir administered every six months as a subcutaneous injection in heavily treatment-experienced people with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection. CAPELLA includes men and women with HIV-1 and is being conducted at research centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

In CAPELLA, 36 participants with multi-class HIV-1 drug resistance and a detectable viral load while on a failing regimen were randomly allocated to receive oral lenacapavir or placebo in a 2:1 ratio for 14 days, in addition to continuing their failing regimen (functional monotherapy). An additional 36 participants were enrolled in a separate treatment cohort. Both cohorts are part of the ongoing maintenance period of the study evaluating the safety and efficacy of subcutaneous lenacapavir administered every six months in combination with an optimized background regimen. The primary endpoint was the proportion of participants randomly allocated to receive lenacapavir or placebo for 14 days, in addition to continuing their failing regimen, achieving ≥0.5 log10 copies/mL reduction from baseline in HIV-1 RNA at the end of the functional monotherapy period.

Following the 14-day functional monotherapy period, participants randomly allocated to receive lenacapavir or placebo, in addition to continuing their failing regimen, started open-label lenacapavir and an optimized background regimen, while those enrolled in a separate treatment cohort received open-label lenacapavir and an optimized background regimen on Day 1. This ongoing maintenance period of the study is evaluating the additional trial endpoints of safety and efficacy of subcutaneous lenacapavir administered every six months in combination with an optimized background regimen.

For further information, please see https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04150068 .

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer.

For 35 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 11 HIV medications , including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV and the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of acquiring HIV infection. These advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships and collaborations, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Gilead was recognized as the number one philanthropic funder of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead's ability to initiate, progress and complete clinical trials involving lenacapavir in the anticipated timelines or at all; the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional clinical trials involving lenacapavir; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including the risk that the EC may not grant marketing authorization for lenacapavir for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in a timely manner or at all; the risk that any regulatory approvals, if granted, may be subject to significant limitations on use; the possibility that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of lenacapavir and as a result, lenacapavir may never be successfully commercialized; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

GILEAD and the GILEAD logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter ( @Gilead Sciences ) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, Investors
jacquie.ross@gilead.com

Brian Plummer, Media
brian.plummer@gilead.com

Sarah Swift, Media (Europe)
sarah.swift@gilead.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gilead SciencesGILDBiotech Investing
GILD
abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"investingnews.com"

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.41 per share.

The cash dividend is payable August 15, 2022 , to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Treatment With Hepcludex® Meets Primary Endpoint and Achieves Significant Response in Chronic Hepatitis Delta Virus at 48 Weeks

-

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced Week 48 results from the Pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the first-in-class entry inhibitor Hepcludex ® (bulevirtide) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Findings from the study underscore the efficacy and safety of bulevirtide for the treatment of chronic HDV and are being presented today in the International Liver Congress (ILC) 2022 Official Press Program. In addition, Week 48 data demonstrating the positive impact of bulevirtide on patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in people living with chronic HDV will also be presented. Together, these data reinforce the clinical utility of bulevirtide as monotherapy for the treatment of chronic HDV. There are currently no other approved treatment options for HDV and people living with HDV typically have a poor prognosis.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAVIRET® Approved by Health Canada for Paediatric Patients with Chronic Hepatitis C

  • MAVIRET can now be used as an 8-week, once-daily paediatric granule formulation option in treatment-naïve, without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis, chronic Hepatitis C (HCV) paediatric patients aged 3 to
  • Health Canada's decision makes MAVIRET the first pan-genotypic treatment option for treatment-naïve, compensated cirrhotic, chronic HCV patients as young as 3 years of age and weighing 12kg or more
  • This approval is supported by 98.4 per cent cure* rate across this group of patients who received the approved paediatric granule formulation

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Health Canada has approved a change in the marketing authorization for MAVIRET® (glecaprevirpibrentasvir) to include its use for the treatment in paediatric patients 3 to 12 years old, weighing at least 12kg to less than 45kg. 1 MAVIRET is now approved as an 8-week, pan-genotypic (GT1-6) treatment for treatment-naïve, chronic HCV patients, without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis in adults and children aged 3 years and older. 1**

AbbVie logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"There is an estimated 250,000 people living in Canada with chronic hepatitis C including young children who I have witnessed first-hand at SickKids in need of treatment options," said Dr. Simon Ling , MBChB, MRCP(UK), Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, SickKids Toronto. "The approval of MAVIRET® as a paediatric indication is a necessary step that will add a beneficial therapeutic option to treat HCV infection in children."

The label extension is supported by data from the phase 2/3, non-randomized, open-label, multicenter DORA Part 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of weight-based dosing of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) granules for 8, 12 or 16 weeks in 80 children aged 3 years to less than 12 years with chronic HCV infection. 1 Patients received a paediatric formulation of glecaprevir (GLE)/pibrentasvir (PIB), comprised of film-coated granules of GLE and PIB, in a sachet mixed together in a small amount of soft food for once-daily oral administration. The mixture of food and granules should be swallowed immediately; the granules should not be crushed or chewed. 1

"With Canada's commitment to eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, the approval of MAVIRET® for paediatric patients is a positive advancement in reaching our goals," said Jennifer van Gennip , Executive Director, Action Hepatitis Canada. "Now with access to treatment of viral hepatitis amongst children, one more barrier to elimination is removed."

In DORA Part 2, the overall SVR12 rate for the subjects who received the final recommended dose was 98.4% (61/62 ) 1 . No subject taking the final recommended dose experienced virologic failure 1 . The adverse reactions observed in patients 3 less than 12 years of age were consistent with those observed in clinical trials of MAVIRET in adults with the exception of vomiting (occurring at approximately 8%), rash, and abdominal pain upper (each occurring at approximately 4%) which were observed more frequently than in adults. 1

"MAVIRET has had a significant impact on the lives of people affected by chronic HCV, and we are pleased that pediatric patients are now also able to benefit from this treatment option," said Tracey Ramsay , Vice-president and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "We are committed to helping achieve the World Health Organization's 2030 goal of HCV elimination and we believe Health Canada's expanded approval for MAVIRET will help Canadians to get one step closer."

About the DORA part 2 Study 2

The efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of G/P in children 3 years to less than 18 years old was demonstrated in an open-label study which was comprised of two parts, DORA Part 1 3 and Part 2 2 .

DORA Part 2 evaluated the safety and efficacy of weight-based dosing of G/P granules for 8, 12 or 16 weeks in 80 children aged 3 years to less than 12 years. 18 subjects received the initial lower dose, and 62 subjects received the final recommended dose. The median age was 7 years (range: 3 to 11); 73% had HCV genotype 1, 3% had genotype 2, 23% had HCV genotype 3, 3% had HCV genotype 4; 55% were female; 4% were Black; 97.5% were HCV TN; 2.5% were treatment-experienced to interferon; 1% had HIV-coinfection; none had cirrhosis; the mean weight was 25 kg (range: 13 to 44). In DORA Part 2, the overall SVR12 rate for the subjects who received the final recommended dose was 98.4% (61/62). No subject taking the final recommended dose experienced virologic failure. One 9-year-old child with HCV GT3b infection, who had received the initial lower dose, experienced virologic failure.  The child had K30R and V31M at baseline and treatment-emergent Y93H at relapse in NS5A; baseline or treatment-emergent substitutions were not detected in NS3. The pattern of adverse reactions observed was comparable with that observed in clinical studies of G/P film-coated tablets in adolescents and adults.

About MAVIRET™ (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) 1,2

MAVIRET® is approved by Health Canada for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection in adults and children 3 years and older across all major genotypes (GT1-6). MAVIRET is a pan-genotypic, once-daily, ribavirin-free treatment that combines glecaprevir (100mg), an NS3/4A protease inhibitor, and pibrentasvir (40mg), an NS5A inhibitor, dosed once-daily as three oral tablets. The new paediatric formulation consists of MAVIRET coated granules in sachet. Each sachet contains 50mg of glecaprevir and 20mg of pibrentasvir. The recommended dosage in number of sachets is based on body weight for children 1 .

MAVIRET is an 8-week, pan-genotypic option for patients without cirrhosis and who are new to treatment ** . MAVIRET is also approved as a treatment for patients with specific treatment challenges, including those with compensated cirrhosis across all major genotypes, and those who previously had limited treatment options, such as patients with severe chronic kidney 1 disease (CKD). MAVIRET is a pan-genotypic treatment approved for use in patients across all stages of CKD.

Glecaprevir (GLE) was discovered during the ongoing collaboration between AbbVie and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) for HCV protease inhibitors and regimens that include protease inhibitors.

MAVIRET is contraindicated in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh C) and is not recommended in patients with moderate hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B). 1

For important safety information, please consult the MAVIRET Product Monograph at www.abbvie.ca .

About Hepatitis C

An estimated 250,000 people in Canada are living with chronic hepatitis C but as many as 40% are not aware that they have it. 4 Left undiagnosed and untreated, chronic hepatitis C can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer or liver failure.  Currently, hepatitis C is the leading indication for liver transplant in Canada. 5 AbbVie supports a range of efforts to help elevate and prioritize HCV elimination because we know achieving the shared goal of elimination by 2030 will take more than medicine. It will take transparent and collaborative partnerships with all stakeholders – industry, healthcare providers, healthcare systems, patient groups and their support networks. Joint efforts and maximizing the time we have left will enable us to reach this goal.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter , on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.


_____________________

*

Patients who achieve a sustained virologic response at 12 weeks post treatment (SVR12) are considered cured of hepatitis C.

**

The recommended duration of MAVIRET is 12 weeks in liver or kidney transplant recipients with or without cirrhosis.



1

AbbVie Canada. Maviret Product Monograph. Retrieved https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/MAVIRET_PM_EN.pdf . April 2022.

2

Jonas MM et al. Pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir in children with chronic hepatitis C virus: part 2 of the DORA study. J Hepatol (2021)

3

Jonas, MM et al. Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Efficacy of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir in Adolescents With Chronic Hepatitis C Virus: Part 1 of the DORA Study. J Hepatol (2020)

4

Canadian Network on Hepatitis C (CanHepC). Blueprint to inform hepatitis C elimination efforts in Canada. https://www.canhepc.ca/sites/default/files/media/documents/blueprint_hcv_2019_05.pdf Accessed April 2022.

5

Canadian Liver Foundation. How you advocate. https://www.liver.ca/how-you-help/advocate/ Accessed April 2022.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c3801.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Contracts WuXi AppTec to Manufacture Revolutionary Anti-Aging/Anti-Wrinkle Compound for Clinical Trial

Sirona Biochem Contracts WuXi AppTec to Manufacture Revolutionary Anti-Aging/Anti-Wrinkle Compound for Clinical Trial

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) WuXi AppTec ("WuXi"), Shanghai, for the small-scale production of TFC-1326, a powerful active against the aging effects on skin.

Years of groundbreaking research by Sirona's team of scientists at TFChem has shown in preclinical studies that TFC-1326 has the potential to reverse the effects of aging on skin, including the potential to eliminate fine wrinkles. The scientific data is strong, and we are now preparing for a clinical trial. There are no existing compounds that our scientists are aware of, that have the potential to reverse the effects of the aging process on skin to truly restore its structure and youthful appearance. The anti-aging and anti-wrinkle markets are estimated to be $271 Billion USD globally by 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead to Present Latest Data From Across Liver Disease Development Programs at the International Liver Congress 2022

Two Oral Presentations and 22 Posters Will Be Presented Across HDV, HCV, HBV, NASH and PSC –

Oral Presentations of Latest Phase 3 Hepcludex ® (bulevirtide) Efficacy and Safety and Patient-Reported Outcomes Data Reinforce the Clinical Importance of the First-in-Class Treatment for HDV –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×