Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GILD) today announced that more than 80 abstracts will be presented at the International Liver Congress™ (ILC) 2022, taking place from June 22-26, 2022. Key oral presentations will include Week 48 primary endpoint data from the Pivotal Phase 3 program of Hepcludex ® (bulevirtide) evaluating its efficacy and safety for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and the impact of the treatment on patient-reported outcomes. Gilead will also present real-world data on global efforts to support the World Health Organization's (WHO) goal of hepatitis C (HCV) elimination, long-term results from studies in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (HBV) and ongoing research in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).
"We are very proud to share such a broad range of research and progress at this year's International Liver Congress as we continue to pursue solutions to some of the greatest unmet needs for people living with liver disease," said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. "As a leader in liver disease, with more than two decades of experience in HCV and HBV, we are applying our expertise to develop treatments for HDV and pioneering research into NASH, PSC and HBV cure."
Driving Innovation in HDV Research
Gilead will present the latest data from the Phase 3 MYR301 study on the safety and efficacy (Oral 0509) of bulevirtide in chronic HDV at Week 48 and patient-reported outcomes (Oral 3237) in adults with chronic HDV and compensated liver disease. These results underscore the utility of bulevirtide as the first-in-class treatment for chronic HDV.
In addition to advancing scientific innovation in HDV, Gilead is working in partnership with the liver community to increase understanding of the burden and impact of HDV for patients and health systems. At ILC 2022, nine studies will be presented further characterising the HDV burden, prevalence, epidemiology, patient characteristics and resulting economic impact on health systems. This includes an analysis of the U.S. All-Payer Claims Database (Posters 1436 and 1326) which found that 4.8% of the adults with HBV also had an HDV diagnosis. Adults with HDV also had high rates of baseline comorbidities, liver disease severity and experienced significantly greater overall healthcare resource utilization and costs. These findings highlight the need for more effective strategies to screen, diagnose and treat HDV, which may also translate into cost savings for the healthcare system.
Bulevirtide was granted Conditional Marketing Authorization by the European Commission and is an investigational agent in the U.S. and outside of the European Economic Area. In these regions, health authorities have not established the safety and efficacy of bulevirtide. A Biologics License Application (BLA) has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for bulevirtide for injection (2 mg) to treat HDV in adults with compensated liver disease.
Impact of Treatment in Viral Hepatitis
Data presented on HCV will further explore the benefit of treatment with direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) on clinical markers, quality of life, cost effectiveness and progress toward the WHO goal of HCV elimination. Of note, Gilead will present data from two analyses in Spain which found that scaling up testing and treatment with DAA's reduced the prevalence and incidence of HCV over time (Poster 3205) and over five years, treatment with Epclusa ® (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir) significantly reduced morbidity and mortality (Poster 3201).
Real-world evidence from the Kaiser Permanente Southern California healthcare system will also be presented (Poster 2954), showing a reduction in HCV-related morbidity and mortality, and a significant improvement in quality-adjusted life-years (QALYs) in patients treated with DAAs like sofosbuvir/velpatasvir. Furthermore, the use of DAAs in this setting resulted in cost savings within the healthcare system.
These data provide additional support for the effectiveness of utilizing testing and treatment of HCV with DAAs within key populations as a promising strategy to not only reduce the clinical and economic burden of HCV, but as strategies to ultimately achieve the WHO's goal of viral hepatitis elimination by 2030.
In HBV, data presented will highlight the long-term results of switching to Vemlidy ® (tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg, TAF) for HBV prophylaxis in post-liver transplant patients with chronic kidney disease, providing sustained improvements in bone and renal safety parameters (Poster 0832). In addition, Gilead will present results from a study in which a new multiplex imaging method was used to quantify HBV hepatocyte burden, demonstrating a substantial reduction in HBV liver burden with anti-viral treatment (Poster 0660).
Advancing Liver Fibrosis Monitoring and Treatment
Five presentations will include a range of early data from the company's broader liver disease research and development program as Gilead continues its work to pursue new approaches in the potential treatment and monitoring of NASH and PSC.
Non-invasive measures of treatment response that avoid the need for liver biopsy remain a significant unmet need in NASH clinical research and patient care. New data will be presented assessing the associations between treatment-induced changes in the MRI-aspartate aminotransferase (MAST) Risk score, and noninvasive and histologic measures of fibrosis in patients with advanced fibrosis due to NASH (Poster 1403). The study found the MAST Risk score is correlated with noninvasive and histologic measures of fibrosis and may be a useful marker of treatment response beyond conventional histologic methods.
In addition, Gilead will present a proof-of-concept study, evaluating the safety and efficacy of escalating doses of investigational cilofexor (GS-9674) in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to PSC (Poster 1405). The study found escalating doses of cilofexor over 12 weeks were well tolerated and showed improved markers of cholestasis and liver biochemistry. Cilofexor is undergoing evaluation in the ongoing Phase 3 PRIMIS study of PSC patients without cirrhosis.
Key abstracts being presented at ILC 2022 include:
Abstract
Abstract Title
HDV
Oral 0509
Efficacy and Safety of Bulevirtide Monotherapy Given at 2 mg or 10 mg Dose Level Once Daily for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis Delta: Week 48 Primary Endpoint Results From a Phase 3 Randomized, Multicenter, Parallel Design Study
Oral 3237
Treatment With Bulevirtide Improves Patient-Reported Outcomes in Patients With Chronic Hepatitis Delta: An Exploratory Analysis of a Phase 3 Trial at 48 Weeks
Poster 0557
Integrated Efficacy Analysis of 24-week Data From Two Phase 2 and One Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Bulevirtide Monotherapy Given at 2 mg or 10 mg Dose Level for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis Delta
Poster 0567
Integrated Safety Analysis of 24-week Data From Three Phase 2 and One Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Bulevirtide Monotherapy Given at 2 mg and 10 mg Dose Level for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis Delta
Poster 1326
Healthcare Resource Utilization and Costs of Hepatitis Delta in the United States: An Analysis of All-Payer Claims Database
Poster 1436
Evaluating Hepatitis Delta Virus Disease Prevalence and Patient Characteristics Among Adults in the United States: An Analysis of All-Payer Claims Database
Poster 1456
Hepatitis Delta Management in the United States: An Analysis of All-Payer Claims Database
Poster 1758
Rising Clinical and Economic Burden Among Hepatitis D Patients Who Attended Spanish Hospitals
Poster 1769
Analysis From National Hospital Discharge Records Database in Spain: Increased Baseline Comorbidity Burden Including Liver Severity Among HDV Coinfection Versus HBV Monoinfection Patients
HCV
Poster 2954
Real-World Value and Innovation of Direct-Acting Antivirals for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C at Kaiser Permanente Southern California
Poster 3021
Evaluation of the Clinical and Economic Value of Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir (SOF/VEL) in Patients With Chronic Hepatitis C in Spain During the Last 5 Years
Poster 3205
The Value of Increased HCV Testing and Treatment Strategies in Spain to Achieve Elimination Goals
HBV
Poster 0660
Quantification Of HBV Hepatocyte Burden Using Novel Multiplex Immunofluorescence Staining and Image Analysis Reveals Substantial Reduction in HBV Liver Burden With Anti-Viral Treatment
Poster 0832
Evaluation of Renal and Bone Safety at 4 Years in Post-Liver Transplant Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease Receiving Tenofovir Alafenamide for HBV Prophylaxis
Liver Fibrosis
Poster 1403
The MRI and AST (MAST) Score Is Correlated With Noninvasive and Histologic Markers of Fibrosis in Patients With Advanced Fibrosis Due to NASH
Poster 1405
Safety and Efficacy of the Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) Agonist Cilofexor in a Proof-of-Concept Study in Patients With Compensated Cirrhosis Due to Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC)
Poster 2202
Inhibition of Tumor Progression Locus 2 (TPL2) Halts the Progression of Liver Fibrosis in a Stringent Long Term Choline-Deficient High-Ffat Diet (CdHFD) Rat Model
For more information, including a complete list of abstract titles being presented at the meeting, please visit https://easl.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ILC-2022-List-of-accepted-abstracts-FINAL.pdf .
Cilofexor, firsocostat, inarigivir, selgantolimod and bulevirtide are investigational compounds and are not approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority; their safety and efficacy have not been established.
Please see below for the U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information, including BOXED WARNINGS, for Epclusa and Vemlidy.
About HDV
Chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) is the most severe form of viral hepatitis and can have mortality rates as high as 50% within five years in cirrhotic patients. HDV occurs only as a co-infection in individuals who have hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is estimated that at least 12 million people worldwide are likely currently co-infected with HDV and HBV. HDV co-infection is associated with a faster progression to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, hepatic decompensation and an increased risk of liver cancer and death. In the U.S. and Europe, there are approximately more than 230,000 people living with HDV; however, it remains underdiagnosed globally.
About Gilead Sciences in Liver Disease
For more than 20 years, Gilead has sought to address some of the biggest challenges in liver disease. The company has transformed the trajectory of many liver diseases through a relentless pursuit of innovation and pioneering access programs to bring meaningful therapies to people around the world. More work is required, and Gilead is committed to advancing innovative therapeutics to address the most pressing unmet needs in liver disease and overcoming barriers to better care.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
