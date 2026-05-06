Intuit Unveils QuickBooks Workforce, Radically Transforming Human Capital Management for Small and Mid-Market Businesses

All-in-One, AI-Native HCM System Expands on QuickBooks Payroll Services, Which Serves 18 Million U.S. Workers, to Deliver End-to-End Workforce Management
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp and Intuit Enterprise Suite , today announced QuickBooks Workforce in the U.S., a new, end-to-end solution powered by agentic AI and human expertise, that radically transforms how small and mid-market businesses run their human capital management (HCM). From attracting the right employees and delivering a seamless onboarding experience to supporting employee growth and engagement, QuickBooks Workforce unifies the full employee lifecycle in one place, replacing disconnected tools with done-for-you experiences that help teams reduce HR overhead, eliminate the burden of administrative work, and manage labor costs in real time.
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Small and mid-market businesses often rely on 7 to 25 different tools 1 to manage their workforce, creating unnecessary complexity, manual work, and fragmented data, at an estimated cost of $120,000 spent annually on software. 2 QuickBooks Workforce directly addresses this challenge, equipping businesses with a robust HCM solution that automates, simplifies, and syncs their workforce management, including payroll , time tracking , benefits , recruiting, hiring, performance, and compliance, on a single platform.
Embedded directly in QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Online Advanced, and Intuit Enterprise Suite, QuickBooks Workforce is the only HCM solution that truly enables businesses to view and manage the entire employee lifecycle alongside their financials, providing real-time insights and a holistic, 360-degree view of their business that allows them to make smarter decisions, save time and money, and operate with greater accuracy and confidence. Because QuickBooks Workforce is on the Intuit platform, a conversational "chat" interface 3 is all it takes to transform HCM from a series of manual steps into intelligent, done-for-you workflows powered by a team of virtual AI agents. This helps businesses save time on recurring tasks with features including the Payroll Agent, which automatically collects and validates time data, flags inconsistencies, and runs payroll on behalf of the business owner while helping ensure accuracy. Other automations help streamline multi-step processes like promotions and offboarding, connect payroll and benefits data, and unify workforce insights in real time, delivering faster and more informed decision-making that enables businesses to scale confidently while giving employees a seamless experience, from hire to retire.
"The launch of QuickBooks Workforce marks the most significant evolution of Intuit's human capital management capabilities since QuickBooks Online debuted 25 years ago," said David Hahn, EVP, GM, Services Group, Intuit. "For the first time, businesses will be able to consolidate dozens of fragmented workforce tasks into a single, end-to-end ecosystem equipped with a team of virtual AI agents and human experts, providing done-for-you workflows that streamline multi-step processes, increase accuracy, and save time. Integrating robust HCM tools directly into Intuit's business platform, where businesses already manage critical jobs like accounting, invoicing, bill pay, and lending, reinvents how business owners manage, pay, and retain their talent by giving them a unified view of their business, empowering them to achieve greater success."
From Over Digitization to One Intelligent Workforce Hub
Traditionally, businesses have managed their workforce across multiple tools, with information spread across apps and services generating data that doesn't integrate and sync into a single source of truth. This results in business owners and HR managers spending countless hours analyzing and inputting data, while employees put in a significant level of manual work to update data across various inputs, costing businesses hours of lost productivity and revenue.
QuickBooks Workforce overhauls this experience, providing businesses with the tools to manage their workforce efficiently and with confidence all-in-one place, a strategy which nearly three-quarters of businesses agree is the fastest path to profitability. 4 These key tools include:
- Hiring, Onboarding, and Offboarding: An Intuitive workflow that manages and automates the full employee journey. From posting a job listing and tracking applicants, sending an offer letter and managing onboarding, to coordinating steps for offboarding, QuickBooks Workforce helps businesses deliver a positive, productive employee experience from day one. Businesses can also easily generate documents like I-9s and W-4s for employees to complete digitally, ensuring ease while maintaining compliance.
- Payroll and Time Tracking: Boost efficiency with a solution that not only combines payroll, time tracking, and time off with accounting data, but works together in one integrated hub so data syncs automatically, and can be turned into clear, actionable business insights. AI-powered automations also organize and sync all data, boosting accuracy and helping save nearly four hours a week in administrative work. 5
- Time Off: Create and manage time off policies that fit your business, from vacation and sick leave to bereavement and custom policy types, each with configurable accrual rules, balance caps, and carryover settings. Employees can request time off directly within the QuickBooks Workforce employee app, managers can approve in one click, and approved hours automatically sync with payroll without manual entry needed.
- Benefits Administration: A centralized hub where businesses can offer complete benefits administration and management. From setting up plans to managing carriers, businesses can provide employees with a self-service portal to enroll and update their medical, dental, vision, and life events, providing them with benefits that make them feel valued and help businesses attract and retain top talent.
- QuickBooks 401(k) by Vestwell : Offer modern 401(k) benefits through flexible, scalable retirement plans custom-tailored to your business. Through an integration with Vestwell's retirement platform, business owners have a seamless way to offer competitive 401(k) benefits that directly sync with employee payroll data to streamline administration, reduce manual work, and support compliance, making plan management more efficient for business owners while offering an easier experience for employees to invest in their future.
- Performance Management: Drive employee growth and engagement with structured reviews, goal setting, and continuous feedback cycles. Launch performance evaluations, track progress over time, and give employees the visibility they need to grow their careers and build toward stronger, more capable teams.
- HR Workflows: Automate the repetitive work of managing your team. Build custom workflows and assign tasks that can automatically be sent to the right employees, whether that's an onboarding checklist for a new hire, an equipment request, or collecting a uniform size. Keep the HR processes organized, trackable, and free from manual follow-up.
- Documents: Create, sign, store, and manage digital documents in one central location, from e-signatures to acknowledgements, and access a custom template builder that streamlines document creation, saving time for employees and business owners.
"As a CFO in the electrical services and construction space, managing our HCM across a team that's constantly in the field used to mean juggling multiple solutions to sync data and losing time on manual entry," said Emily Radaker, CFO, MEC, Inc and QuickBooks Workforce beta customer. "QuickBooks Workforce has helped to completely reinvent how we manage the day-to-day, with simpler processes that automate the manual steps, so I don't have to worry about importing data, jumping between systems, or spending time on manual workflows. Having everything, from time tracking to HR, flow directly into payroll means we have a real-time view of our labor costs alongside our financials, on a single platform. For a business like ours, that kind of accuracy and efficiency isn't just convenient, it's essential."
Three Powerful Tiers, One Complete Workforce Solution
QuickBooks Workforce will offer three dynamic tiers that build on the success of QuickBooks Payroll, which is used to pay 18 million workers in the U.S., making it the country's #1 payroll provider for small businesses. With the core capabilities of QuickBooks Payroll now combined with a new, comprehensive and robust HCM feature set, driven by the integration of GoCo's HCM technology , QuickBooks Workforce ensures that businesses can manage the full employee lifecycle from onboarding to offboarding, whether they're building a small team or managing hundreds of team members.
The new tiers for QuickBooks Workforce include:
- Workforce Payroll (formerly QuickBooks Payroll Core): Ideal for smaller businesses, Workforce Payroll offers full-service payroll and core jobs such as auto payroll, next-day direct deposit, 1099 e-filing, and product support from trusted experts. Additionally, businesses have access to basic team management tools such as employee records and profiles and an employee portal, and additional add-ons including health benefits, 401(k) plans, Earned Wage Access, workers' comp administration, and background checks powered by Checkr.
- Workforce Premium (formerly QuickBooks Payroll Premium): The right fit for more established businesses with a growing employee base, Workforce Premium includes all of the features in Workforce Payroll, along with the ability to track time on the go, offer same-day direct deposit, and access to expert review of setup and product support. Additional HR tools include an HR support center and enhanced team management features including new hire onboarding, workflow management, time-off requests, recruiting, employee offboarding, and more.
- Workforce Elite (formerly QuickBooks Payroll Elite): Tailored for mid-market businesses and firms, Workforce Elite offers all of the tools included in Workforce Premium, with the addition of enhanced time tracking with geofencing and project capabilities, tax penalty protection up to $25,000, and done-for-you setup completed by an Intuit expert. Additional HR features also provide a personal HR advisor powered by Mineral Inc., employee portal, and performance management.
QuickBooks Workforce will be generally available to all eligible QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Online Advanced, and Intuit Enterprise Suite customers in the U.S. in the coming weeks. Customers currently subscribed to QuickBooks Payroll will gain automatic access to the new HCM features in QuickBooks Workforce based on their corresponding subscription tier. Existing customers not currently using QuickBooks Payroll will be able to add Quickbooks Workforce to their existing subscriptions. To learn more see here .
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp and Intuit Enterprise Suite , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
Disclaimer
This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, and functionality are subject to change without notice.
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1 According to data from Intuit's FY26 Investor Day .
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2 According to data from the 2024 Intuit QuickBooks Business Solution Survey .
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3 Conversational "chat" interface is currently available in beta for all eligible QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Online Advanced, and Intuit Enterprise Suite customers.
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4 According to data from an Intuit-commissioned survey, fielded in November 2025, of 2,000 mid-market business leaders and decision makers in the US, published in the 2026 Enterprise Technology Benchmark Report.
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5 According to data from a January 2025 Intuit survey of QuickBooks Online Payroll customers, based on customer reported savings per week. On average, respondents who report time savings save 3.95 hours per week.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506197255/en/
Jennifer Garcia, Intuit
jennifer_garcia@intuit.com