Intuit Unlocks New Phase of Growth for Mid-Market Businesses, Combining Data and AI to Drive Faster, More Profitable Decisions

AI-Native ERP, Intuit Enterprise Suite, is a command center for modern finance teams, bringing together financial and operational data all in one place
New multi-entity close automation, dimensional reporting capabilities, construction industry enhancements, and an integrated Human Capital Management solution help businesses streamline operations, drive revenue, and scale with confidence
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) , the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , and Intuit Enterprise Suite , today announced several enhancements to Intuit Enterprise Suite , providing mid-market businesses with a command center that delivers AI-powered, real-time insights, automates complex financial management processes, and fully integrates Human Capital Management operations and money transactions in one place so they can save time and make faster, more profitable decisions.
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As mid-market businesses grow, their operations become increasingly complex. For businesses managing multiple entities, projects, or locations, the result is fragmented data, manual reporting processes, and financial visibility that lags behind the work.
Intuit Enterprise Suite is transforming how more complex, mid-market businesses grow and scale, eliminating the need for companies to adopt traditional ERPs that are hard to use and require long, costly implementations. With today's announcement, Intuit Enterprise Suite delivers more advanced automations for multi-entity businesses, accelerates insights with new dimensional reporting, and adds construction-specific capabilities that help improve cash flow.
"For too long, mid-market finance teams have been forced to make critical decisions with fragmented data spread across disconnected systems," said Ashley Still, GM and EVP, Small Business and Mid-Market, Intuit. "Intuit Enterprise Suite brings operational, financial, and workforce data together in one place, giving the office of the CFO real-time visibility and the confidence to move from closing the books to shaping what happens next."
Intuit Enterprise Suite offers a powerful financial platform capable of managing 200+ entities and millions in revenue, with multi-dimensional financial management, business intelligence and reporting, payments and bill pay, project profitability, payroll, HR, and marketing, in one connected, scalable, cloud-based platform. And because Intuit Enterprise Suite is built on the Intuit platform, it's easy to use and fast to adopt, with 90% of customers completing their migration in less than 30 days. A new conversational "chat" interface also helps finance teams automate processes and save time on recurring tasks, turning manual steps into intelligent, done-for-you workflows powered by a team of virtual AI agents.
"Mid-sized businesses are often operationally complex, with multiple locations, diverse product lines, and layered organizational structures," said Mickey North Rizza, Group Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, IDC. "This positions them to benefit from the latest wave of AI-powered ERP solutions, especially those that automate workflows, improve financial visibility, enable faster decision-making, and are designed to scale without overwhelming internal teams."
Advanced Multi-Entity Close for Scaling Businesses
For finance teams managing multiple entities, closing the books is one of the most manual processes on the calendar. Now Intuit Enterprise Suite delivers new and expanded capabilities for multi-entity businesses that streamline operations and help eliminate the manual processes of the financial close by bringing workflows directly into the platform with:
- Automated Cross-Entity Accounting Workflows: Automatically generate and track intercompany eliminations at the transaction level and upload journal entries from spreadsheets, keeping consolidated reports accurate while reducing manual end-of-period reconciliation processes.
- Multi-level Entity Hierarchy and Consolidation: Customize and create multiple hierarchies that reflect a business's tax, legal, and operational needs, reducing errors and enabling faster, more accurate reporting.
- Auto-Categorize Intercompany Sales with AI: AI automatically suggests and pre-populates categories on bills generated from intercompany sales based on prior behaviors, reducing manual effort while allowing users to review and adjust before finalizing.
- Cross-company Bill Pay: Pay bills across any entity bank account and the system automatically creates the related intercompany journal entries in the appropriate entities, keeping records accurate and making reconciliation simpler and faster.
"What I love about Intuit Enterprise Suite is the intercompany transactions," said Emily Most, VP of Finance and Administration, Certified Industrial Partners. "Not only does our team get to save about 10 hours a week, but we were able to allocate that responsibility across multiple team members because it doesn't take as much accounting experience to complete."
"We made six acquisitions in 18 months," said Josh Daneshforooz, CEO, Lango. "With Intuit Enterprise Suite, we don't have to switch systems — every new business integrates seamlessly. That's a game changer."
Financial reporting built for how a business actually operates
Meaningful reporting starts with consistently structured data. New and expanded capabilities that give finance teams a single source of truth for how a business is actually performing include:
- Enhanced Reporting with Dimensions: Group report columns and apply filters by dimensions within financial and sales reports, gaining improved visibility into performance based on how a business is structured.
- Dimension Defaults for Customers, Vendors, and Projects: Eliminate the manual process of assigning dimensions on each transaction with the ability to now set automated default dimensions on customer, vendor, and project records.
- Peer Benchmarking: Surface how performance compares across industry, revenue band, and location, drawn from the actual transaction data of millions of real businesses.
"Access to all the data and intelligence helps point us to things we could be missing," said Ed Sutton, Owner and CFO, MDR Realty, LLC. "This is the game changer."
"With IES, it allows us to drill down," said Brandon Webster, Director of Finance, PULSEROLLER. "Ownership can see a better snapshot of how the company in total is doing, providing the visibility needed to see truly profitable primary business lines versus R&D expenditures."
Expanded Construction-specific Capabilities and Workflows that Improve Cash Flow
Across industries, Intuit Enterprise Suite helps businesses run the way they actually operate, with customizable, industry-specific KPIs and dashboards for field services, healthcare, nonprofit, and manufacturing. For the construction industry, Intuit launched Intuit Enterprise Suite construction edition , the company's first industry-specific ERP purpose-built for mid-market construction businesses. New and expanded capabilities specifically designed for construction businesses that deepen the real-time financial visibility across a job's lifecycle include:
- Expanded Project Management Agent: Streamline expense allocation and reduce the risk of potential gaps between estimates and actuals with AI-powered cost recommendations, protecting project margins and improving profitability.
- Expanded Work In Progress Reports: Added industry-standard fields and automated calculations provide deeper financial insights that help better manage cash flow, address risks earlier, and monitor overall job profitability.
- New Flexible Job Costing: Easily transition from job bid to execution with a more detailed job costing approach, without data loss or manual rework.
"One of the biggest roadblocks for a CFO in construction is visibility," said Scott Franchini, Partner, RedHammer. "You may not know whether a job is profitable until the project is already over. What IES brings to the table is the ability to quickly see budgets, actuals versus budget, billings, and gross profit on a specific project."
Human Capital Management (HCM) and Financials Unified on the Same Platform
Now available in Intuit Enterprise Suite is Intuit's new workforce solution, launched this month , that equips mid-market businesses with robust HCM capabilities that sync every facet of their workforce management responsibilities, including payroll, time tracking, benefits, hiring, recruiting, and performance. As a result, businesses can manage their full workforce functions alongside their financials on a single platform, providing a holistic, 360-degree view of their business operations, improving data accuracy and saving time and money, which are critical to business success.
Availability
New AI capabilities, HCM integrations, and construction-specific platform customizations and workflows are rolling out to all US-based Intuit Enterprise Suite customers starting today. More information about the new Intuit Enterprise Suite capabilities, including those in beta,is available here .
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , and Intuit Enterprise Suite , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, and functionality are subject to change without notice.
Conversational "chat" interface is currently available in beta for all eligible QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Online Advanced, and Intuit Enterprise Suite customers.
Money movement services are provided by Intuit Payments Inc., licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Account subject to eligibility criteria, credit, and application approval. QuickBooks Payments and QuickBooks Bill Pay accounts are subject to eligibility criteria, credit, and approval prior to first payment.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513417978/en/
Kimberlee Amsbaugh, Intuit
kim_amsbaugh@intuit.com