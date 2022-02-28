Fintech Investing News
TurboTax continues to empower bicultural Latinos to achieve their financial goals starting with their own taxes TurboTax, from Intuit the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp today announced its integrated campaign to connect with Latino taxpayers. With the objective to encourage, educate and celebrate this community, this year the 360-marketing strategy includes ...

TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , today announced its integrated campaign to connect with Latino taxpayers. With the objective to encourage, educate and celebrate this community, this year the 360-marketing strategy includes advertising, digital and social media, and public relations efforts, as well as content and media partnerships.

"As one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S. economy, the Latino community continues to be a key driver and priority for our business," said Cathleen Ryan, VP of Marketing for Intuit TurboTax. "It is important for us not only to educate the Latino community around taxes in their language of preference but also understand their overall needs so we can better serve them with tools and services so they can feel confident their taxes are done right."

As a part of this year's "You Do Your Thing" brand campaign, the Latino campaign celebrates the uniqueness of people's lives and showcases the expertise of its network of bilingual TurboTax Live tax experts that can help them solve the most complicated tax situations in English or Spanish.

Created by Wieden+Kennedy, the campaign includes Spanish-language spots " Hand it off " and "Expertise" featuring TurboTax Live tax experts helping filers navigate the tax implications of getting married , being self-employed and expanding their household with a grandparent moving in . In addition to airing Spanish television spots on Univision, Telemundo, Azteca America, among others, the TurboTax campaign will be extended through digital, social and influencer partnerships with Pero Like, SUMA Wealth and We All Grow Latina Network:

  • Pero Like: TurboTax will partner with BuzzFeed's Latinx vertical Pero Like to highlight the benefits of expert matching via TurboTax Live Full Service with the help of a dedicated bilingual tax expert. Curly Velasquez , Pero Like's Creator and social media influencer, will share his experience filing his taxes with the help of a TurboTax Live tax expert.
  • SUMA Wealth: Building on the success of last year's program, TurboTax is collaborating for the second year in a row with SUMA Wealth, a leading financial technology company devoted to increasing prosperity, opportunity, and financial inclusion for young U.S. Latinos. The partnership includes a culturally relevant video and social assets that educate the community around investment tax implications and highlight how TurboTax can help.
  • #WeAllGrow: In its seventh year, TurboTax, along with #WeAllGrow Latina Network , continues to financially empower Latinas by providing them with relevant information and advice to help them with their finances and taxes. This year's #SmartDinero for Inversionistas ( Smart Money for Investors) includes a series of candid conversations via short-form videos and several pieces of content addressing key topics such as capital gains , trading stocks and crypto , retirement and more.
  • #LeadingConEducación- Corporate Responsibility Program: In its second year, TurboTax continues to empower the next generation of Latino professionals, high-school and college students, by providing them with financial and tax education in addition to scholarships and grants to help them complete their higher education in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation . The program is part of Intuit's greater corporate responsibility commitment to bring real-world tools into classrooms to help students develop personal finance skills and an entrepreneurial mindset.
  • Media Integrations: This tax season our strategy was to find deeper ways to engage the Latino audience by sponsoring culturally relevant content and leveraging trusted talent, influencers, and more platforms. One of the most noteworthy is an integration with Univision's #1 Spanish language morning show, Despierta America. During this segment, financial spokesperson Orlando Montiel, along with a TurboTax Live bilingual expert and CPA, provide an overview on changes to the tax code and how that impacts consumers this year and answer important tax filer questions live on air.
  • Influencer Activations: TurboTax continues to connect with consumers through social media influencers that share their personal story and showcase the benefits of using bilingual resources from TurboTax. This year's influencers amplifying the brand's message include LeJuan James , MexicanGueys , Julissa Prado , Fernanda Romero , Ericka Cruz , Leo Gonzalez and Natalie Aguilar among others.
  • Bilingual Content and Tools: The TurboTax Bilingual Blog en Español, continues to grow their Spanish language library positioning it as the most comprehensive Spanish language tax resource available to Hispanic consumers and media, providing culturally relevant content in English and Spanish such as free tax calculators , tax tips, the latest information on IRS guidance that can impact the filing process, insights into key tax deductions , etc.

These efforts are being executed in partnership with Hispanic public relations agency Havas FORMULATIN.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Havas Formula: turbotax@havasformulatin.com
Alejandra Molinari: alejandra_molinari@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

