Intuit TurboTax Delivers the Ultimate "Done-For-You" Tax Experience Powered by AI and Human Intelligence With Uber Rides

New campaign offers TurboTax filers free Uber rides, up to $25, to its 20 new stores and expert offices, ensuring the journey to their best tax outcome is as seamless as the tax prep
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , and Intuit Enterprise Suite , today announced a strategic campaign with Uber Advertising to close the gap between taxpayers and trusted financial expertise. As part of the expansion of its Human Intelligence (HI) service network , including nearly 600 Expert Offices and 20 immersive stores, TurboTax is providing customers with a free* Uber ride, up to $25, to meet their local TurboTax expert.
This initiative underscores Intuit's strategy to fundamentally reimagine the tax experience by creating a 'system of intelligence' where Agentic AI automates the tedium of data entry for 90% of standard tax forms, allowing human experts to focus on maximizing financial outcomes and complex decision-making. This strategy comes to life in the new TurboTax stores, which are designed as the 'antidote to tax stress,' utilizing calming aesthetics and a seamless digital-to-physical workflow where local experts can pick up exactly where the AI leaves off. By partnering on a campaign with Uber Advertising to provide rides to these locations, TurboTax is now removing the final barrier, transportation, ensuring that accessing this 'done-for-you' confidence is as effortless as the filing itself.
Transparent Pricing Driving Growth
Furthermore, to encourage the adoption of this hybrid 'done-for-you' model, new or returning filers who did not use TurboTax Expert Full Service last year, even if they used TurboTax DIY or Expert Assistance, can benefit from a flat fee of just $150 for Expert Full Service (Federal and State) when they file by March 18, 2026.
"Trust is a local commodity, and we are stripping away every layer of friction that stands between a customer and their max refund," said Mark Notarainni, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Group, Intuit. "That starts with our AI automating the paperwork and continues with our local tax experts handling the personalization and complexity. Now, we are removing the transportation barrier by covering the cost of the ride to in-person appointments through our campaign with Uber Advertising. This bridges the physical gap to our new locations, providing a frictionless path to financial confidence where we do the heavy lifting so our customers don't have to."
A New Era of Hybrid Expert Access
The new TurboTax physical locations offer a distinct departure from traditional, outdated tax offices. Designed with a calming aesthetic to lower anxiety, these spaces allow filers to move fluidly between digital tools and local expert guidance, a "Start Anywhere, Finish Anywhere" model that maximizes efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Through TurboTax's ride offer, customers in participating markets* can book an appointment with a local expert linked through the Uber app and receive a free Uber ride (up to $25 off) to their appointment.
Finding Your Tax Expert
Local experts are available seven days a week. Customers can book an appointment with an expert specialized in their unique tax situation. To start filing or find a local expert visit www.TurboTax.com or search for 'turbotax expert near me' to find the location and experts closest to you. For those in participating areas listed below, just open the Uber app!
Visit this virtual press kit for TurboTax store and office images, video of the Uber experience and more.
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp and Intuit Enterprise Suite , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
*Offer valid only for riders who successfully claimed it in the Uber app or on the TurboTax landing page. Valid for one ride to a participating TurboTax location. Maximum discount of $25. One-time use; limit one ride per rider. Offer is available while the promotional budget remains and expires April 15 at 8:59 p.m. PT. Discount does not apply to surcharges, government fees, tolls, or tips and cannot be combined with other offers. If multiple promotions apply, the offer providing the greatest savings will be applied automatically. Offer is non-transferable and may be modified or cancelled at any time.
DMA
*Participating Locations (Some cities or neighborhoods have multiple locations)
New York
Stores: SoHo, Brooklyn (Bedford Ave), Garden City (Roosevelt Field Mall), Harlem. Offices: Pearl River, East Brunswick, Melville, Brooklyn, Shelton, Danbury, Mahwah, Freehold, Lake Success, Holbrook, New York City, Short Hills, Jersey City, White Plains, Morristown, Valley Stream, Harrison, Hackensack, Piscataway, Bridgewater, Elizabeth, Ossining, Freeport, Hauppauge, Yonkers, Princeton, Uniondale, Lagrangeville
Los Angeles
Stores: Costa Mesa, Culver City, Pasadena (The Shops on Lake Ave), West Hollywood. Offices: El Segundo, Anaheim Hills, Ontario, Irvine, Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Bernardino, Beverly Hills, Glendale, Cerritos, Calabasas, Westlake Village, Burbank, Mission Viejo, Torrance, Panorama City, Temecula, Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Woodland Hills, Valencia, Newport Beach, Oxnard, Riverside, Corona, San Clemente
Boston
Salem, Canton, Worcester, Boston, Westborough, Bedford, Cambridge, Arlington, Nashua (NH), Manchester (NH), Braintree, Quincy, Mansfield, Needham, Duxbury, Gloucester, Dover
Chicago
Stores: Chicago (Armitage Ave), Chicago (Fulton St). Offices: Rolling Meadows, Geneva, Highland Park, Burr Ridge, Olympia Fields, Chicago, Schaumburg, New Lenox, Palos Heights, Oakbrook Terrace, Lisle, Warrenville, Merrillville, Naperville
Philadelphia
Feasterville-Trevose, Radnor, Plymouth Meeting, Allentown, Reading, Marlton, Bethlehem, Hamilton, Philadelphia, Newark (DE), Lawrence (NJ), Cherry Hill, Wilmington (DE), Glenside, Malvern, King of Prussia
Atlanta
Atlanta, Roswell, Marietta, Athens, Lawrenceville, Conyers, Gainesville, Peachtree City, Douglasville, Newnan, Cumming, Suwanee, Kennesaw
Washington, DC
Alexandria, Bethesda, College Park, Ashburn, Silver Spring, Fort Washington, Laurel, Riverdale, Gaithersburg, Herndon, Fredericksburg, Hagerstown, Stafford
San Francisco
San Jose, Menlo Park, San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Pleasant Hill, Berkeley, Los Gatos, San Mateo, Oakland, Napa, Pleasanton, Antioch, South San Francisco
Seattle
Store: Bellevue (Bellevue Corners) Offices: Bellevue, Tacoma, Seattle, Bothell, Federal Way, Snohomish
Dallas
Stores: Dallas (The Shops at Park Lane), Southlake (Park Village). Offices: Dallas, Lewisville, Fort Worth, Plano, Fairview, Cedar Hill, Irving, Grapevine
Houston
Houston, Cypress, Sugar Land, Pearland, Spring, Katy, Montgomery, Magnolia
Miami
Doral, Ft. Lauderdale, Plantation, Aventura, Coral Springs, Palmetto Bay, Hollywood
Phoenix
Stores: Scottsdale (Northsight Crossing), Chandler (The Plant). Offices: Goodyear, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Chandler, Tempe, Peoria, Gilbert
Tampa
Lakeland, Sarasota, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Tarpon Springs
Detroit
Detroit, Troy, Livonia, Southfield, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Monroe, Brighton, Saginaw, Norton Shores, Lansing, Traverse City, Bay City
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219644355/en/
Media Contacts:
Karen Nolan, karen_nolan@intuit.com