Intuit to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on February 23

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp will announce its second-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2023 on February 23, 2023, following the close of market. The company's second quarter ends on January 31, 2023.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on February 23. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-770-2030, or 609-800-9909 from international locations. The passcode is 6854059. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit's website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Abby Smith
Intuit Inc.
408-839-6028
abby_smith@intuit.com

Four Fintech Stocks For 2023

(NewsDirect)

Financial technology, or fintech, is a broad category of companies that use technology to improve or automate financial services. Companies that develop new digital payment-processing solutions are considered fintech, as are companies that build and operate person-to-person payment applications.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Intuit TurboTax Releases TurboTax Tax Trends Report

Report reveals Millennials and Gen Z continue to lead the charge in job-hopping, while cryptocurrency transactions were highest among mid-20 and 30-somethings

TurboTax , from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks and Mailchimp , releases the TurboTax Tax Trends Report, providing a retrospective look at how finances are evolving in America from 2020 through 2021 tax filing years.

Embedded Finance, Web3 and ESG Lead 2023 Fintech Investment Amid Recessionary Pressures, according to FIS® Global Innovation Report

Key facts

  • A global study of 2,000 executives at firms across markets revealed plans to increase investment in embedded finance, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks, and decentralized finance in 2023, including cautious optimism towards cryptocurrency.
  • 44% of financial services firms' executives across the globe say they will invest significantly in developing embedded finance products in 2023 as consumers demand more convenient ways to pay, bank and invest.
  • Nearly two-thirds (61%) of all non-financial services executives told FIS it will be strategically important to have a presence in the metaverse in the next three years.
  • ESG is top of mind for financial services firms globally, with 60% of executives saying they are developing new ESG products and services.

New research released today from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, reveals global c-suite executives plan to invest significantly in Web3, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks and embedded finance in 2023, as companies look to fintech innovation to fuel growth despite economic uncertainty.

×