Fintech Investing News

Calls for submissions open for the program designed to advance financial prosperity of Canadians by accelerating growth, impact, and fundability of Toronto area startups

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced today the launch of its third annual Intuit Prosperity Accelerator in collaboration with Highline Beta , a globally recognized accelerator builder-operator and venture capital firm focused on corporate innovation.

The Intuit Prosperity Accelerator: Toronto, powered by Highline Beta, is an equity-free, challenge-based program focused on advancing financial prosperity. The four-month program is designed to accelerate the growth, impact, and fundability of high-potential Greater Toronto Area (GTA) tech startups whose mission is to improve the financial prosperity of Canadian consumers and small businesses. Selected startups will have access to a corporate and investor mentorship network, dedicated coaching, and the opportunity for follow-on investment from Highline Beta.

"Many businesses are facing economic challenges that have a direct impact on their ability to innovate and develop solutions for the future," said David Marquis, vice president and Canada country manager at Intuit. "We want to share our resources and innovation methods with startups that are close to breakthroughs, are preparing for their next round of funding, or require technology resources to take their business to the next level. Given the challenging landscape for tech startups in Canada, our support can have a huge impact on a growing startup's future, now more than ever."

Today's tech startups are facing uncertainty due to the possibility of a recession, high inflation, and an ongoing labour shortage. Further, startup funding in Canada for financial technology companies in the second quarter of 2022 saw a dramatic 70% drop compared to the previous year, highlighting the need for startup accelerator programs such as the Intuit Prosperity Accelerator.

Over the past two years, Intuit has worked with 15 startup participants in its Prosperity Accelerator program to help overcome such challenges by running design experiments, validating use cases, and helping position them to raise over $24 million CAD.

"We are very excited about this collaboration with Intuit which continues to show consistent success in helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level," said Hussam Ayyad, chief accelerator officer at Highline Beta. "In such uncertain times, when resources are constrained, supporting startups to help propel their progress becomes paramount."

Toronto is now accepting applications until January 13, 2023. Six to eight startups will be selected, with the program kicking off in February 2023. Startups wishing to join must have a solution in market that fits into at least one of the program's challenge areas:

Help consumers with:

  • Rising mortgage and rent costs
  • Managing savings and investments
  • Empowering income stability and mitigating debt

Help small businesses and self-employed individuals with:

  • Juggling the management of multiple businesses
  • Rising cost of goods sold
  • Attracting and retaining labour

For more information on eligibility requirements and to apply, visit: https://www.intuit.com/ca/prosperity-accelerator .

About the Program:

The Intuit Prosperity Accelerator: Toronto powered by Highline Beta is an equity-free challenged-based program focused on advancing financial prosperity. Selected startups will come from Toronto's burgeoning tech ecosystem and have access to a corporate and investor mentorship network, dedicated coaching, and the opportunity for follow-on investment from Highline Beta. It will also provide exclusive access to experts, business mentors, and a vibrant alumni startup community. New this year, applicants will benefit from regular virtual and in-person programming.

The Intuit Prosperity Accelerator is now accepting applications until January 13, 2023. Six to eight startups will be selected, with the program kicking off in February 2023. Applicants must be from high-potential seed-stage tech startups located in the Greater Toronto Area who have technology-driven solutions with products in market. Applications from pre-seed or later-stage companies will also be considered based on alignment with program challenges.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

About Highline Beta

Highline Beta is a globally recognized accelerator builder-operator and venture capital firm focused on corporate innovation. We work with fortune 1000 companies to build new business models inside and outside their organization to unlock new areas of growth, and we work with and invest in remarkable startup founders who are building truly transformative ventures that positively impact industries across the globe.

Highline Beta is Intuit's partner in the Intuit Prosperity Accelerator. Highline Beta designs, executes, and oversees the program, as well as advises on the selection of startups to participate. Learn more at Highline Beta .

Matthew Duffin, Intuit
Matthew_Duffin@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU

Intuit's Virtual Expert Platform Connects People to Tax and Bookkeeping Experts Powered by AI

Company sets stage for new services for consumers and small businesses, just in time for 2022 tax season

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is fueling innovation at scale for consumers and small businesses, and speeding time to market for new products and services with its AI-driven Virtual Expert Platform , just in time for the 2022 tax season.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Never Miss a Touchdown: Jacksonville Jaguars Team with FIS to Tackle Long Lines with Fast Payments

Key facts:

  • Jacksonville Jaguars have upgraded the fan experience at TIAA Bank Field with fast, more advanced payments technology from FIS.
  • Fans can now tap into fast payments when buying tickets, merchandise, food or more at TIAA Bank Field.
  • FIS is the exclusive payment processor for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has installed 600 advanced point of sale terminals at their home stadium for a quick and easy payments experience on gameday and beyond.

Global leader in financial services technology, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), and the Jacksonville Jaguars together have announced a new partnership to enhance the gameday experience for fans at TIAA Bank Field. As the Official Payments Technology Partner of the Jaguars, fast payments with advanced technology by FIS and its Worldpay from FIS ® merchant solutions will help ensure no one has to miss a touchdown when buying tickets, merchandise, food or more while watching their home team play.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PayPal Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its third quarter 2022 results for the period ended September 30, 2022 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:30 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Increased revenue 3% on a GAAP basis and 5% on an organic basis to $3.6 billion
  • Generated Diluted EPS of $0.41 and Adjusted EPS of $1.74
  • Returned $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends paid
  • Announcing Enterprise Transformation Program targeting at least $500 million in cash savings

FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today reported its third quarter 2022 results.

"Despite deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, FIS delivered third quarter revenue and earnings in-line with its prior outlook. We are taking actions to ensure the company is well positioned to drive profitable growth as we continue to face an uncertain macro-environment," said Gary Norcross, FIS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited about the future of FIS under the strategic leadership of accomplished executive, Stephanie Ferris, who will assume the CEO role effective January 1, 2023. I look forward to our continued collaboration as I transition to my new role as FIS' Executive Chairman of the Board."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Not So Fast, Gen Z: Millennials Lead the US for Fintech Adoption, FIS Research Shows

Key insights:

  • Gen Z has been said to rule the social media world, but Millennials are more likely to engage in financial services embedded in social media apps than their younger counterparts, according to new FIS research.
  • More Millennials say they are likely to try new financial technologies across emerging digital channels including the metaverse, neobanks, and more, compared to other demographic groups.
  • More than half of Millennials and Gen Zs say they're likely to use loyalty-based mobile apps, citing groceries and clothing as top items to redeem loyalty points.

A new U.S. study from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, finds Millennials in the U.S. are more open to adopting new and digitally-oriented financial experiences, including those enabled through embedded finance experiences than other generational groups.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Reiterates Operating Income and Earnings per Share Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023; Expects to Report First-Quarter Results Above Guidance

Intuit Inc . (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today reiterated its full fiscal year 2023 operating income and earnings per share guidance. Ahead of its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings announcement on November 29, 2022, the company expects to report results for first quarter fiscal 2023 above guidance that it reiterated at Investor Day on September 29, 2022.

"We continue to be bullish on our small business and tax businesses, which made up 86 percent of our revenue last year, and we expect each of these segments to meet our previously issued revenue guidance for the year as we continue to accelerate innovation across the company," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×