Intuit's TurboTax returns as the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Divisional and Championship Games

Intuit kicks off #IntuitTouchdownDance challenge to celebrate financial milestones

The National Football League (NFL) and Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today announced it has expanded its official partnership in a four-year renewal deal through 2026. As the official financial and accounting software sponsor for the NFL since 2019, Intuit's sponsorship now includes additional brands and business categories that support its evolving business. New this year, Intuit® Mailchimp® is now also the official email marketing and automation sponsor for the NFL. As a part of the sponsorship, Intuit TurboTax will continue to be the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Divisional games and the AFC and NFC Championship Games for the 2022 NFL season.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Intuit and help our fans access the personal finance and small business tools they need throughout the year," said the NFL's Senior Vice President of Sponsorship, Tracie Rodburg. "As the leading global financial technology platform, Intuit helps solve some of our fans' biggest challenges."

"NFL football has the number one fan base across the United States, and is the most watched sport with almost 200 million viewers in the US," said Lara Balazs, Intuit's Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of Strategic Partner Group. "We are doubling down on our partnership after experiencing the positive impact it's had on building awareness and purchase intent across our platform among the NFL's highly engaged, and live-viewing sports fans."

The extended partnership between Intuit and the NFL now includes:

  • Intuit will continue to be the official financial and accounting software sponsor of the NFL. Intuit has held this sponsorship title since 2019.
  • Following the company's acquisition of Mailchimp, Intuit Mailchimp is now also the league's official sponsor for email marketing and automation.
  • Intuit TurboTax will serve as the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Divisional games and the AFC and NFC Championship Games for the 2022 NFL season. Intuit TurboTax has held the sponsorship since 2019 when it became the first-ever presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Championship Games. Sponsorship of the 2022 games will feature Intuit TurboTax through co-branded event logos, promotional materials, press backdrops, and custom in-game segments.
  • Later this season, Intuit QuickBooks will run a social campaign featuring NFL players, including NFL Running Back Austin Ekeler, alongside some of their favorite small businesses discussing the importance of teamwork and having a game plan to succeed on the field and as a small business owner.

Intuit engages football fans even after the clock runs out

Intuit helps power prosperity for consumers, self-employed, and small business owners, finding them more money with the least amount of work while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Intuit's QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and TurboTax will also feature fan-favorite NFL players across multiple social media and traditional media channels to celebrate and drive prosperity for football fans and their local communities.

Intuit is partnering with NFL players to encourage football fans to participate, helping to raise visibility for the importance of setting financial goals and celebrating financial milestones. Starting this week, Intuit is inviting TikTok users to share their financial wins, big or small, using #IntuitTouchdownDance and a custom filter and song called "Let's Get Into It."

