Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp announced today that Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group, will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Conference on March 22.

Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group, will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Conference on March 22.

The presentation will begin at 8:10 a.m. Pacific time (11:10 a.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper.

Inflation Exacerbates Pay Inequities Among American Workers, Study Shows

Credit Karma prioritizes pay equity starting from inside out, having invested $15 million to remove pay disparities among employees

Today, Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members, has released a report that examines pay inequities in the U.S. workforce. The report found two-thirds of American workers feel like their pay is not adequate enough to cover the rising cost of inflation, which reached another four-decade-high in February, according to the Labor Department . Economic factors like inflation and the Great Resignation, combined with unresolved systemic issues, like the gender pay gap and racial inequalities, bring to the fore the need for equal pay within the American workforce. This Equal Pay Day, Credit Karma is officially putting its stake in the ground as a champion for pay equity both inside and outside of its organization and calls on other major companies to do the same.

Struggling With Student Loan Debt? Credit Karma's New Payment Relief Experience Could Help

Credit Karma seeks to help Americans who are sacrificing necessities to make their federal student loan payments through personalized debt relief options and potential loan forgiveness

Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K., is launching this month, a new, personalized debt relief experience for Americans carrying federal student loans, which accounts for 92% of all student loans in America. Now, Credit Karma can help federal student loan borrowers who are struggling to make on-time payments, apply for two potential forms of relief that could lower their monthly payments or help them understand if they qualify for loan forgiveness.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of DocuSign, HyreCar, Katapult, and PayPal on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

Intuit TurboTax Renews its Commitment to Latino Education with the Launch of #LeadingConEducación

The job readiness program will benefit students through annual grants and scholarships for the second straight year

TurboTax from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU), announces the launch of #LeadingConEducación, a program designed to empower the next generation of Latino professionals. For the second consecutive year, TurboTax will partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to award educational grants to 40 high school seniors and college students seeking financial support to pursue a higher education diploma or complete their college degree.

Fintech Startups Given Chance to Join 'Hotbed of Innovation' at 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator

Key facts:

  • Fintech startups and growth-stage companies are encouraged to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator and the opportunity to accelerate the development of their innovative solutions.
  • Ten companies will be selected to present their solutions to more than 100 leading financial institutions, potential investors and industry participants.
  • April 15 is the deadline to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator, now in its seventh year.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that applications are being accepted for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program , now in its seventh year.

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology Conference

Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer at Intuit, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 8.

The presentation will begin at 3:35 p.m. Pacific time (6:35 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

