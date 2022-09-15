Fintech Investing News

Intuit TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mailchimp bring together the hispanic community to celebrate and financially empower individuals and entrepreneurs

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today announces a month of special programming and resources to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The series begins with a roundtable conversation of Hispanic business leaders including actor, author, and philanthropist George Lopez and award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien. Intuit's "Unidos We Grow" campaign highlights the financial opportunities Hispanic consumers, businesses, and communities have to power their prosperity.

In today's economy, many Latinos in the United States are struggling with inflation identified as the number one barrier to achieving financial goals, according to a recent survey by Intuit QuickBooks . Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurs are quick to recognize the contributions of both their families and communities to their success: 95% give credit to their family for their career success, and 75% have also benefited from the support of their local community. Despite the impact of inflation, an overwhelming majority (91%) of Latino consumers are able to achieve some or all of their long-term financial goals. This percentage is even higher among Latino business owners, with 96% saying they are able to achieve some or all of their business goals. Still, there are challenges for Latino consumers and business owners. Overall, 62% of Latinos surveyed would benefit from more help to achieve their financial goals and just 7% feel they have enough money to plan for retirement.

"Building equity for the Latino and Hispanic community in the US remains a key priority for Intuit. In recent years, we've strengthened our Latino talent pipeline as well as engagement and retention efforts, and doubled down on our investment in communities and school districts with high representation of Latinos," said Humera Shahid, VP of Talent Acquisition and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Intuit. "This Hispanic Heritage month, we aim to go above and beyond, thinking creatively across all our brands – including TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mailchimp – to create equity and build community for the Latino community at large."

Unidos We Grow Activities
Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month taking place Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, Intuit, TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp will share resources and content and host events for small businesses and consumers to fuel and celebrate their financial success. Supporting programs include:

  • "Unidos We Grow" Roundtable with Hispanic leaders: Intuit will host a roundtable conversation on Sept. 15 with leading business and industry luminaries including George Lopez , moderated by Soledad O'Brien . The conversation will focus on the importance of culture and community in reaching individual growth goals. Register here for this free event.
  • #UnidosWeGrow video series : Raising Latino Voices: Intuit will launch a new #UnidosWeGrow video series putting a spotlight on Latino customer stories. Each story will highlight the power of the community and the diversity within the culture. Join the conversation between host, Carolina Trejos, and our guests, following hashtag #UnidosWeGrow in social channels.
    • Lissette Calveiro : This Ecuadorian-Cuban American digital entrepreneur and influencer embodies the #UnidosWeGrow mantra by encouraging her clients to advance their business by putting their communities first and embracing the power of their story and Latino heritage.
    • Arnulfo (Tuna) Tuñon-Ortiz : A Mexican American neuroscientist who advocates for making STEM accessible to underprivileged and underrepresented communities. As an immigrant, he credits his success to his community and the people in his life who encouraged him to dream big.
    • Genesis Arizmendi, PhD: A Mexican American teacher and speech therapist, Genesis has spent the last 15 years focused on improving educational outcomes for diverse children with and without disabilities.
    • Chef Raymond Li: A Colombian, Cuban, and Chinese chef who persevered during the pandemic lockdown, launching Li's Dim Sum pop up restaurant and growing the business through community word of mouth.

Intuit also supports Hispanic and Latino communities through our Prosperity Hub School District program. Through this program, Intuit partners with school districts to develop the next generation of students, and their teachers, by providing access to financial education programs, entrepreneurial training, and other resources to help better prepare them for the future. In addition to free online classes, focusing on specific school districts in key areas is a crucial factor to help pave the path forward to future success by helping address the inequalities in today's classrooms. The program currently includes 21 school districts across nine countries with a combined enrollment of more than 1.2 million students.

About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Intuit
Keri Danielski
press-inquiries@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU

FIS Unveils Worldpay for Platforms, Enabling Software Providers to Transform SMB Commerce Experiences

Key facts:

  • The launch of Worldpay for Platforms combines the power of FIS' global merchant and banking solutions into one platform with embedded payments technology through its recent acquisition of Payrix.
  • Worldpay for Platforms empowers software companies that serve small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) to advance their users' businesses by more seamlessly embedding payments and finance features into their software or platform through a single integration.
  • This SaaS solution enables software providers, no matter the industry they serve, to help drive growth and user value for their SMB clients while leveraging a greatly reduced number of technology partners.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it is revolutionizing the way small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) gain access to embedded payments and finance solutions through software providers with the launch of Worldpay for Platforms™ .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Join #UnidosWeGrow Roundtable with Actor George Lopez to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Free digital event hosted by Intuit QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mailchimp to learn how culture and community foster growth

To celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is hosting a free online roundtable for consumers and small business owners on Thursday, September 15 with leading Latino entertainers, entrepreneurs and financial experts for a candid conversation about the important role that culture and community play in reaching personal and professional growth goals.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Ranks First in 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings

Key facts:

  • FIS takes top ranking in the 2022 IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has ranked first in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings . The ranking features the top 100 global providers of financial technology based on prior-year revenue. FIS has been first in the IDC FinTech rankings for nine of the past 12 years.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Why Consider Fintech Investing? (Updated 2022)

Why Consider Fintech Investing? (Updated 2022)

The digitization of the financial industry has accelerated in recent years, and investment in fintech has emerged as an attractive wealth-building opportunity for investors.

In 2021, global fintech investment totaled US$210 billion, according to KPMG. “Expansion” is the word the firm used to describe the fintech market for the year, as that figure was double the previous year's investment.

KPMG attributes 2021’s success to growing deal sizes in a wide variety of fintech subsectors — from cryptocurrencies and blockchain to wealthtech and cybersecurity.

Keep reading...Show less

PayPal Appoints John Kim as Chief Product Officer

Former President of Expedia Marketplace Brings Extensive Product Management and Technical Experience to PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that John Kim will join the company as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective September 26, 2022 . Kim brings unique skills and experience building foundational consumer products and marketplaces from the ground up. Throughout his career, he has driven innovative product development to compete and win in rapidly evolving and competitive markets. Kim succeeds current CPO, Mark Britto who will remain with PayPal for a transition period, before retiring at the end of this year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Hosts Annual Investor Day on Sept. 29

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , will host its annual Investor Day on Sept. 29 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA.

Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Clatterbuck will be joined by other business leaders to discuss Intuit's strategy for fiscal year 2023. The company's fiscal year runs from August 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×