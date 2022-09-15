Intuit TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mailchimp bring together the hispanic community to celebrate and financially empower individuals and entrepreneurs
Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today announces a month of special programming and resources to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The series begins with a roundtable conversation of Hispanic business leaders including actor, author, and philanthropist George Lopez and award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien. Intuit's "Unidos We Grow" campaign highlights the financial opportunities Hispanic consumers, businesses, and communities have to power their prosperity.
In today's economy, many Latinos in the United States are struggling with inflation identified as the number one barrier to achieving financial goals, according to a recent survey by Intuit QuickBooks . Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurs are quick to recognize the contributions of both their families and communities to their success: 95% give credit to their family for their career success, and 75% have also benefited from the support of their local community. Despite the impact of inflation, an overwhelming majority (91%) of Latino consumers are able to achieve some or all of their long-term financial goals. This percentage is even higher among Latino business owners, with 96% saying they are able to achieve some or all of their business goals. Still, there are challenges for Latino consumers and business owners. Overall, 62% of Latinos surveyed would benefit from more help to achieve their financial goals and just 7% feel they have enough money to plan for retirement.
"Building equity for the Latino and Hispanic community in the US remains a key priority for Intuit. In recent years, we've strengthened our Latino talent pipeline as well as engagement and retention efforts, and doubled down on our investment in communities and school districts with high representation of Latinos," said Humera Shahid, VP of Talent Acquisition and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Intuit. "This Hispanic Heritage month, we aim to go above and beyond, thinking creatively across all our brands – including TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mailchimp – to create equity and build community for the Latino community at large."
Unidos We Grow Activities
Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month taking place Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, Intuit, TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp will share resources and content and host events for small businesses and consumers to fuel and celebrate their financial success. Supporting programs include:
- "Unidos We Grow" Roundtable with Hispanic leaders: Intuit will host a roundtable conversation on Sept. 15 with leading business and industry luminaries including George Lopez , moderated by Soledad O'Brien . The conversation will focus on the importance of culture and community in reaching individual growth goals. Register here for this free event.
- #UnidosWeGrow video series : Raising Latino Voices: Intuit will launch a new #UnidosWeGrow video series putting a spotlight on Latino customer stories. Each story will highlight the power of the community and the diversity within the culture. Join the conversation between host, Carolina Trejos, and our guests, following hashtag #UnidosWeGrow in social channels.
- Lissette Calveiro : This Ecuadorian-Cuban American digital entrepreneur and influencer embodies the #UnidosWeGrow mantra by encouraging her clients to advance their business by putting their communities first and embracing the power of their story and Latino heritage.
- Arnulfo (Tuna) Tuñon-Ortiz : A Mexican American neuroscientist who advocates for making STEM accessible to underprivileged and underrepresented communities. As an immigrant, he credits his success to his community and the people in his life who encouraged him to dream big.
- Genesis Arizmendi, PhD: A Mexican American teacher and speech therapist, Genesis has spent the last 15 years focused on improving educational outcomes for diverse children with and without disabilities.
- Chef Raymond Li: A Colombian, Cuban, and Chinese chef who persevered during the pandemic lockdown, launching Li's Dim Sum pop up restaurant and growing the business through community word of mouth.
Intuit also supports Hispanic and Latino communities through our Prosperity Hub School District program. Through this program, Intuit partners with school districts to develop the next generation of students, and their teachers, by providing access to financial education programs, entrepreneurial training, and other resources to help better prepare them for the future. In addition to free online classes, focusing on specific school districts in key areas is a crucial factor to help pave the path forward to future success by helping address the inequalities in today's classrooms. The program currently includes 21 school districts across nine countries with a combined enrollment of more than 1.2 million students.
