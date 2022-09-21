Gaming Investing News

As of September 2022 Internet Vikings proudly became the first iGaming & online sports betting hosting provider to acquire a registration from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, enabling the global supplier to start serving businesses aiming for the Nevada market.

"Receiving the registration to operate in the Nevada market will be a game changer for Internet Vikings. It is an important online gaming and sports betting market to launch in, and we look forward to building new partnerships. " Founder and CEO Rickard Vikstrom expressed his determination.

Nevada is considered the most competitive industry market with strong gambling traditions dating back over a century. It was the first state in the U.S. to offer online sports betting. Online poker is also fully legal within the jurisdiction, however, online casinos are allowed only for non-residents of 21 years of age. In the meantime, there are online social casinos, supported by hundreds of land-based operators, available to Nevada residents who wish to play online.

" Being the first to be able to provide gaming specialized cloud hosting solutions in Nevada is a big achievement. We are pleased with our increasing presence in the U.S. iGaming supplier market. We are operating in most U.S. states where iGaming and/or online sports betting are regulated and we plan to  continue expanding together with the growing market. " Kristoffer Ottoson , the newly appointed COO added.

In order to launch in Nevada in accordance with the local legislation, Internet Vikings had to secure a client, and only then submit all supporting documentation with an estimated wait of up to 3 months for a decision. Having recently gotten the permission in New Jersey and Pennsylvania , which have a similar process, Internet Vikings had several documents on hand and were able to submit their application shortly after. Due to their legislative insight and U.S. experts, their vital position in Nevada is secured.

Rickard Vikström concluded, "Myself and the rest of the team recognize how vital this position in Nevada is for our success in the U.S. market and anticipate many strong partnerships to come. Our plans for our Nevada clients are already set in motion, and we are preparing to expand our offerings into all upcoming states like Maryland and others."

