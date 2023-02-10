Granting of Licenses and Operational Plans at Llamara

Lithium Investing News

International Lithium Corp. Grants Stock Options

International Lithium Corp. Grants Stock Options

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted 5,091,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.075 per common share until February 9, 2028. The Options vested on the date of grant. This brings the number of outstanding options to 17,196,000, representing a total of 6.92% of the Company's outstanding shares.

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.

Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world-class lithium and rare metal deposits. We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.

A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well-placed in that respect with a strong net cash position.

The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition, the Company continues to seek other opportunities:

NameLocationArea
(Hectares)		Current
Ownership Percentage		Future Ownership percentage if options exercised or work carried outOperator or JV Partner
Raleigh LakeOntario48,500100%100%ILC
Wolf RidgeOntario 5,7000%100%ILC
AvaloniaIreland29,20045%21%Ganfeng Lithium
Mavis LakeOntario 2,6000%0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD $1.4M if resource targets met)		Critical Resources Ltd 
Forgan Lake
& Lucky Lake		Ontario0%1.5% Net Smelter
Royalty		Ultra Lithium Inc. 

 

The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake lithium and rubidium project in Canada and on identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

The Raleigh Lake project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium and caesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.

With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a "green tech" sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO

www.internationallithium.ca

For further information concerning this news release, please contact +1 604-449-6520.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154445

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International LithiumTSXV:ILCBattery Metals Investing
ILC:CA
International Lithium's Phase 3 Drilling Returns 2.25% Li2O Over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O Over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium's Phase 3 Drilling Returns 2.25% Li2O Over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O Over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce assay results for Phase 3 of the diamond drilling program at Zone 1 of the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

The Raleigh Lake project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of adjoining mineral claims 100% owned by ILC. It is not subject to any encumbrances and is royalty free. It is located less than 20 kilometers directly west of the Township of Ignace, Ontario. It distinguishes itself from other lithium projects in Canada by being very well situated near to major public infrastructure; the Trans-Canada Highway, with direct access to Thunder Bay on Lake Superior, is less than six kilometers north of the project as is the mainline of the Canadian Pacific Railway, natural gas pipelines, and the hydro power line junction at Raleigh Lake

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. Engages Investing News Network

International Lithium Corp. Engages Investing News Network

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York, and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services as defined by TSX Venture Exchange policies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. Begins Phase 3 Drilling at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. Begins Phase 3 Drilling at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the start of Phase 3 of the 2022 diamond drilling campaign at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

Further to Company's news release dated September 20, 2022; ILC has completed 6,251 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in the first two phases of drilling in 2022. Phase 3 began on September 28, 2022 with approximately 2,500 metres of proposed drilling.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Phase 2 Drilling Returns Lithium Oxide Concentrations of 3.62% Over 6.46m, 2.91% Over 7.89m, 2.73% Over 8.39m and 2.45% Over 9.9m at International Lithium Corp.'s Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Phase 2 Drilling Returns Lithium Oxide Concentrations of 3.62% Over 6.46m, 2.91% Over 7.89m, 2.73% Over 8.39m and 2.45% Over 9.9m at International Lithium Corp.'s Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the complete assay results for Phase 2 of the diamond drilling program at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

Further to Company news releases dated February 9, March 21, May 17, and June 23, 2022; ILC completed 6,251 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in two phases. Phase 1 ran during the winter months of March and April 2022 where ten (10) holes were drilled for a total of 2,053 metres. Phase 2 ran from May 12 to June 30, 2022 drilling 4,198 metres in twenty-six (26) holes (Table 1). Phase 2 saw six holes targeting Zone 2 and twenty holes within Zone 1. This brings the total to eight holes drilled at Zone 2 and twenty-eight at Zone 1 in 2022 so far.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Drilling Returns 3.46% Lithium Oxide Over 7m and 1.38% Rubidium Oxide Over 5.9m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Announces Drilling Returns 3.46% Lithium Oxide Over 7m and 1.38% Rubidium Oxide Over 5.9m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce assay results for Phase 1 of the diamond drilling program at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

Further to Company news releases dated February 9, March 21, and May 17, 2022; ILC is conducting a minimum of 5,000 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in two phases. Phase 1 ran during the winter months of March and April 2022 where ten (10) holes were drilled for a total of 2,053 metres (Table 1 and Figure 1). Eight holes targeted Pegmatite 1 in Zone 1 and two holes targeted Pegmatite 2 in Zone 2. All drill holes in Zone 1 encountered spodumene bearing pegmatites.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives Drill Permit, Key Lake - Highway Zone Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan

Marvel Receives Drill Permit, Key Lake - Highway Zone Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The drill program will consist of 10 holes totaling 1,000m. We will be reporting back on the estimated start date for drilling shortly

Marvel Discovery Corp., Friday, February 10, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium") is pleased to announce its collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions ("KTS"), a Koch Engineered Solutions ("KES") company, in the application of the Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE") at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium & Koch Technology Solutions Collaborate on Li-Pro™ Process for Commercial Direct Lithium Extraction Logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"Century Lithium's collaboration with KTS and KES has been productive, and we look forward to working together as we broaden our relationship," said Bill Willoughby , President & CEO of Century Lithium. "Our DLE process in the Pilot Plant is performing very well and we are excited to work with Koch as we advance the Project."

In March 2022 , Century Lithium purchased a license to the Lionex DLE process ("Lionex") and KTS subsequently acquired exclusive rights to the Lionex technology, which has been integrated into KTS' Li-Pro™ process. Through an agreement completed February 6, 2023 , the companies will work together to evaluate the added features of the Li-Pro™ process at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. With the information obtained, KTS will provide engineering for a full-scale deployment of the Li-Pro™ process for Century Lithium's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") located in Esmeralda County , in west-central Nevada .

"Century Lithium has done a great job identifying and validating a world-class lithium resource," said Adam Sackett , President of Koch Technology Solutions. "As the energy transformation accelerates, we are excited to collaborate with them on the path to commercializing Li-Pro™ technology with our expanding set of complementary capabilities."

As part of the program, certain key components of the Li-Pro™ process will be tested at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. KTS will also provide engineering design and costs for the full-scale DLE portion of the processing plant for Century Lithium's Project. This program is independent from the Project's ongoing Feasibility Study and will begin upon delivery of KTS equipment to the Pilot Plant. Century Lithium will fund the study, installation, and operation of the equipment at the Pilot Plant, and KTS will provide training and technical support.

About Koch Technology Solutions

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-and-koch-technology-solutions-collaborate-on-li-pro-process-for-commercial-direct-lithium-extraction-301742955.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c7063.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE DISCOVERS LITHIUM AT ITS 100%-OWNED ABERFOYLE PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA WHILE PROSPECTING FOR TIN AND TUNGSTEN

TINONE DISCOVERS LITHIUM AT ITS 100%-OWNED ABERFOYLE PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA WHILE PROSPECTING FOR TIN AND TUNGSTEN

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has sampled highly elevated lithium grades from its 100%-owned 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ultra Lithium Intersects 2.68 Percent Lithium Oxide at The Forgan Lake Lithium Property in Northern Ontario, Canada

Ultra Lithium Intersects 2.68 Percent Lithium Oxide at The Forgan Lake Lithium Property in Northern Ontario, Canada

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSX-V:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the first batch of drilling results from four diamond drill holes at its 100% owned Forgan Lake Lithium Property in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The drilling was contracted to Diafore Drilling Inc. from Quebec who completed 31 NQ and HQ size core drill holes with a cumulative drilling of 3,635 metres. The results of four drill holes intersected lithium pegmatites of various widths (see Table 1 and 2 for details).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference and Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

Argentina Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference and Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2023 .

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on February 8, 2023 . This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's VP Exploration, Miles Rideout , in real time.

Mr. Rideout will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Rideout will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. will be presenting at 3:10 PM Eastern time .

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1589451&tp_key=60f8292c14&sti=pnxlf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference . We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

____________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-to-present-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-and-invites-individual-and-institutional-investors-as-well-as-advisors-and-analysts-to-attend-its-real-time-interactive-presentation-301741225.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c3557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has completed re-processing waste rock material from Castle Mine for battery minerals, in Gowganda, Ontario

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) – Trading Halt

Related News

Resource Investing

RC Drilling at Chalice West and Miitel South

Lithium Investing

Passing of Chief Financial Officer - Mr Neil Kaplan

technology investing

Tara Berrie Appointed To ChemX Board

Copper Investing

Regional Targeting Program Underway At Palma Project

rare earth investing

Latest Assays Reinforce High-Grade Gold Potential At Tanami Gold Project, WA

Lithium Investing

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

×