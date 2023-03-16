Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Intella X will be Showcasing Its Web3 Platform and Games at GDC with Polygon Labs

Intella X, the innovative Web3 gaming platform developed by South Korean gaming giant NEOWIZ, has announced that it will participate alongside Polygon Labs in the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco .

Intella X

The Web3 gaming platform is expected to showcase its game lineups, including first-person shooter (FPS) "A.V.A"; the NFT PFP project 'Early Retired Cats Club'; as well as showcase the demo for the upcoming Web3 MMORPG, 'EOS Gold', developed by Blue Potion Games, at Polygon Labs' booth on March 22nd .

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Polygon Labs for GDC 2023," said a spokesperson for Intella X. "And we are just as excited to showcase our upcoming game titles to provide a unique and unforgettable Web3 gaming experience on Polygon."

"Intella X is making remarkable strides in Web3 gaming, thanks to their cutting-edge platform and unparalleled content offerings, positioning them as a leading player in the industry," said Urvit Goel, Vice President, Head of Global Business Development at Polygon Labs. "We are pleased to showcase them in the Polygon booth at GDC."

In addition to its game showcase, Intella X will also hold an on-site NFT whitelist event for its upcoming NFT PFP project, 'Early Retired Cats Club'. Event attendees can participate by visiting the Polygon booth, where winners will be randomly selected for an opportunity to mint one of the highly anticipated NFT PFF projects on the Polygon Network.

Prior to the announcement of showcasing at the Game Developers Conference, Intella X has recently soft-launched its 'Intella X Wallet' as well as launched the first game of its 2023 game lineup.

Furthermore, Intella X recently partnered with IndiGG with the GameOn campaign, a cooperative online marketing campaign held by INDIGG and Polygon Labs to promote a healthy Web3 gaming experience.

Intella X is set to officially launch its platform services, including its proprietary Decentralized Exchange (DEX), NFT Launchpad, and Marketplace in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about Intella X's Web3 gaming platform and games, visit the Polygon booth at GDC 2023.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

BC Supreme Court Says Loot Box Claim May Proceed

Since 2020, Slater Vecchio LLP has filed class action litigation claims in British Columbia and Quebec against video game companies who sell "loot boxes". A summary of these lawsuits can be found here: https:www.slatervecchio.comclass-actionloot-boxes-class-action

A loot box is a game of chance inside a video game in which a player pays for a digital "roll of the dice" chance to obtain a randomized selection of virtual items, ranging from simple customization options for a player's avatar or character, to game-changing equipment or additional avatars/characters which can enhance a player's ability to beat others.

GAIMIN releases GAIMCRAFT API technology to convert Web2 applications to Web3

GAIMIN ( www.gaimin.io ), the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power, today announces the release of its GAIMCRAFT API to convert Web2 applications to Web3.

Gaimin API to convert Web2 applications to Web3 (CNW Group/Gaimin)

Through GAIMCRAFT API technology a game developer is now able to convert their existing Web2 game into a Web3 game, integrating blockchain technology, including NFT assets into their game, and creating a crypto -based in-game economy.

The growth of blockchain technology and the benefits it provides to both application developers and gamers has identified a need for developers to integrate the technology into their applications. In a typical Web2 game, a player builds up an in-game asset repository, which is typically purchased through the game. When the player stops playing the game, the asset repository remains within the game and is lost, along with all the investment. With blockchain based NFT assets, the inventory is held outside the game, with the gamer retaining ownership of the asset. If the gamer starts playing a different game, they can re-use their NFT in the new game and therefore retain their investment. In addition, in-game NFT assets can also be transacted through a marketplace. Utilising smart contract technology, NFTs can be sold, purchased and even rented with transactions never disputed and validated through the blockchain. NFT rentals managed by a smart contract ensure return of the NFT at the end of the rental period, generating a financial return for the original owner and management of the ownership of the asset.

The GAIMCRAFT API enables a developer to convert a Web2 game to Web3 and take advantage of blockchain technology including smart contracts, NFTs and crypto wallets. With GAIMCRAFT API, the developer creates a unique product key and manages smart contracts containing NFTs within their application via this key. Users register with the application and can link crypto wallets to the game, allowing the developer to use blockchain-based assets, such as NFTs, managing and controlling NFT utility from within the game. The API also aligns with GAIMIN's GMRX cryptocurrency and delivers marketplace functionality to the developer, providing a ready made environment to deliver an in-game economy based on a real-world crypto currency.

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN ( www.Gaimin. gg ) stated, "The release of our blockchain technology through an API is a game changer for games developers. Developers can bring their games to the Web3 gaming market through integration of GAIMIN's API into their applications. Currently supporting the EPIC/Unreal games development engine, we will be releasing SDKs incorporating the API for a number of different platforms over the coming months.

Andrew Faridani , CMO for GAIMIN said, "The release of this free API provides games developers with an easy route to delivering a Web3 game. Launching through GAIMIN provides a ready made, gaming-friendly, user community who already have a funded account ready to spend on their games. The incorporation of NFT technology into games means that in-game assets are transferable to other games and any investment in gaming is not lost when moving from game to game."

Martin added, "Conversion of a Web2 game to a Web3 game using GAIMCRAFT API provides a fast track for a games developer to launch their game on GAIMIN's soon to be launched Web3 games launcher - a repository of Web3 games all supporting blockchain technology. Use of GAIMIN's game launching platform provides a ready made user base for games; a user community motivated to play these games through the GAIMIN app which provides a passive monetization facility resulting in low cost or even free gameplay using their earned GMRX."

The added advantage of the GAIMCRAFT API is its alignment with GMRX, GAIMIN's cryptocurrency . Users of the GAIMIN app receive monetization rewards for passive participation in GAIMIN's distributed data processing network. Earned GMRX can then be used to cover costs associated with gaming, with Web3 games on the GAIMIN games launcher platform utilising GMRX for its in-game economy, the physical cost to gamers for playing a game is very much reduced or even eliminated.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD . Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaimin-releases-gaimcraft-api-technology-to-convert-web2-applications-to-web3-301773518.html

SOURCE Gaimin

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c3828.html

Arkadium Announces CEO Transition

Arkadium, the leader in games developed exclusively for the grown-up audience, announced today that Jessica Rovello has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairwoman and named President and Co-Founder Kenny Rosenblatt as its new CEO. Ms. Rovello served as the company's CEO for 7 years, presiding over a period of great transition and growth for the organization.

Kenny Rosenblatt is now CEO of Arkadium

During her tenure in the role, Arkadium's revenue and profits grew steadily year over year; the company earned numerous best workplace awards, was named a Forbes Small Giant , and was featured on the cover of Inc Magazine. Rovello also presided over a buyback of the company's shares from its VC investors and led the company's transition out of Russia .

"The most selfless act an entrepreneur can make is to intentionally leave the company they founded in order to give others opportunities to grow," said Kenny Rosenblatt . "Jess led us through two wars, a pandemic, and upheaval in our industry, and still leaves Arkadium in the strongest position it has ever been in, both financially and strategically. The leadership team, along with the systems and processes she put in place, will help Arkadium to flourish for years, if not decades, to come."

"I'm so honored to have worked with Arkadians from all over the world for these past 20+ years, first as its Co-Founder and then as CEO. Working for any company, but particularly a games company should be FUN. Despite all of the challenges the world tossed at us, I had a great time," stated Rovello, "and I could not be more excited to watch Kenny, the executive team, and the whole organization reach great new heights as it embarks on this next chapter."

Rovello and Rosenblatt co-founded Arkadium in 2001 when both were 26 years old. The duo, who are married with three children, are a true anomaly in the games industry - which is known for its stressful work environments, hit-driven business models, and male dominated-work cultures. "I can count on one hand the number of female CEOs who founded a gaming company, grew it to more than $100 Million in enterprise value, generated tremendous profits, and made it last for more than 20 years. Jess is truly a one-in-a-billion entrepreneur," said Rosenblatt.

This will be Kenny's second run as CEO of Arkadium. Rosenblatt held the role from 2001 to 2015.  Moving forward, Arkadium will continue to focus on the grown-up gamer and develop games that retain and delight their unique audience.

About Arkadium

For 20 years, Arkadium has been the ultimate creator of games designed for grown-up players. Arkadium has developed dozens of hit titles enjoyed by millions worldwide. Its games can be found on its own top-ranked game site Arkadium.com as well as on iOS, Android, and websites of world's biggest publishers and brands – including USA Today, AARP, The Washington Post, and MSN. Headquartered in New York City with an additional game studio in Portugal , Arkadium is a privately held business owned and led by co-founding husband-and-wife team Kenny Rosenblatt and Jessica Rovello . It has consistently ranked as a "Best Place to Work" by Inc. Magazine, Ad Age, Crain's New York , and more. To learn more, visit arkadium.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Arkadium Company Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arkadium-announces-ceo-transition-301773427.html

SOURCE Arkadium

How Chile became an indie video game powerhouse in Latin America

Though its industry is young, it has developed acclaimed games in the past 20 years and attracted the attention of big international players such as Kongregate. The country will be part of the 2023 Game Developers Conference.

About two decades ago, a group of Argentinian and Chilean entrepreneurs decided to launch Wanako Games, a videogame studio whose main office was in Santiago, Chile which would later become the largest in Latin America .

Neustreet Launches Collectech Summit For Physical & Digital Collectibles Industry

Neustreet announces the very first Collectech Summit, which brings together industry leaders from trading cards, sneakers, and NFTs to the Hilton Fort Worth on Saturday, May 6th at 7:00PM. The event is centered around companies and participants working in the field of "Collectech," ranging across physical and digital collectibles. Neustreet is building a data and media platform for collectibles - starting with trading cards, sneakers and NFTs.

The Collectech Summit is happening in partnership with Collect-A-Con, the nation's largest trading card, anime & pop culture convention. This event will be taking place after Collect-A-Con as the official "After-Party."

GAIMIN extends monetization through its platform to deliver video rendering services!

GAIMIN ( www.gaimin.io ), the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power, today announces its decentralised data processing network now provides video rendering services.

Gaimin's Rendering Service (CNW Group/Gaimin)

Through gaimin.cloud ( www.gaimin.cloud ), video producers are able to access cost effective, high performance, fast video rendering services from a global network of devices harnessed to deliver supercomputer level performance from users permitting their devices to participate in the network.

As the global consumption of videos increases year on year, video producers are creating longer, more complex and effect-intensive videos. The longer and more complex the video, the more processing (rendering) is required to create the final output. Rendering services are increasingly in demand and putting pressure on rendering processing services to deliver a quality result in quicker timescales. Centralised video rendering facilities are under increasing pressure to meet demand, but are experiencing operational issues due to the centralised aspect of their service delivery. Spiralling energy costs, large consumption in a single location and cost of hardware upgrades are all impacting the cost of rendering service delivery. Decentralising service delivery through a world-wide network of processing devices is a solution to this problem; a solution delivered by GAIMIN.

GAIMIN has established a world-wide network of high-performance data processing devices, capable of delivering supercomputer-level data processing services. Known as gaimin.cloud ( www.gaimin.cloud ), this network is a proven large scale data processing service, generating a passive return for users allowing their devices to participate in the network. Today, GAIMIN announces its data processing service is extended to now render videos for users of the Blender video production software, delivering increased rewards for users allowing their devices to participate in gaimin.cloud. Other video production applications will soon be incorporated into gaimin.cloud's video rendering services.

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN ( www.Gaimin. gg ) stated,"Our application has been generating passive returns for users for nearly three years now. The addition of video rendering services into our portfolio of monetised data processing services will increase the rewards a user can receive from participation in gaimin.cloud and also provide a cost effective service for video rendering customers."

Andrew Faridani , CMO for GAIMIN said, "This is a game changer for video producers. Providing services through a decentralised data processing platform means GAIMIN does not have to incorporate the costs typically incurred by a centralised video rendering farm into its pricing model, enabling GAIMIN to charge competitive prices for service delivery."

Martin added, "With GAIMIN's business model, up to 90% of revenue generated from gaimin.cloud is returned back to users. The network is unlimited in terms of participating devices, meaning that it is unlikely gaimin.cloud will ever run out of capacity to deliver rendering services, ensuring video producers always receive a fast turnaround irrespective of the size or complexity of their video!"

To use gaimin.cloud for video rendering, a video producer registers with www.gaimin.cloud and submits files for rendering as soon as their registration is complete. Device owners allow their device to participate in GAIMIN's network by downloading GAIMIN's app from www.gaimin.gg . As soon as the app is installed, it commences monetization and will receive video rendering jobs as soon as a video producer submits their video for rendering.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD . Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:
●  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gaimin.io
●  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gaimin_io/
●  Twitter: https://twitter.com/GaiminIo
●  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gaimin/
●  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Gaimin
●  Telegram: https://t.me/officialgaimin
●  Discord: https://discord.gg/SmYsmVS8x7
●  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gaimin.gg
●  For more information on GAIMIN's app, see here: GAIMIN App Announcement

For further information, please contact:
The Americas, Middle East and Australian Pacific - Andrew Faridani , Chief Marketing Officer for GAIMIN (based in Toronto, Canada ): andrew@gaimin.io

UK and Europe - Marc Bray , Chief Communications Officer for GAIMIN (based in Manchester, UK ): marc@gaimin.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaimin-extends-monetization-through-its-platform-to-deliver-video-rendering-services-301772435.html

SOURCE Gaimin

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/14/c0434.html

