Instacart Receives Expanded MRC Accreditation for Carrot Ads, Bringing Verified Ad Metrics to More Than 240 Ecommerce Sites

New Accreditation Brings Verified Impressions, Clicks, and Viewability to Instacart's white-label Sponsored Product, Display, and Video ads

Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, announced that the Media Rating Council (MRC) has expanded its official accreditation to include ad placements across Carrot Ads, its white-label ad technology.

Now, MRC-accredited metrics for impressions, clicks, click-through rate, and viewable impressions apply to Sponsored Product, Display, Shoppable Display, and Shoppable Video ads on the Instacart Marketplace as well as Carrot Ads partners1. This new accreditation brings third-party-verified measurement to ecommerce partner websites and apps across desktop, mobile web, and mobile app environments in both the U.S. and Canada.

Carrot Ads powers white-label retail media for more than 240 ecommerce partners – combining Instacart's ad tech, analytics, and demand from over 7,500 CPG advertisers to help retailers launch and easily scale their own retail media offering. Partners like Hy-Vee, Sprouts, Thrive Market, and Uber Eats use this solution to offer measurable, full-funnel performance across their digital storefronts. Advertisers can then seamlessly extend their Instacart Ads campaigns across these surfaces.

"As advertisers are navigating a fragmented retail media landscape, consistent, trustworthy measurement is more important than ever," said Ali Miller, General Manager of Advertising at Instacart. "We were proud to be one of the first retail media networks to receive MRC accreditation last year. Now, we've expanded MRC accreditation to Carrot Ads so brands can confidentially invest across our ads ecosystem with accredited measurement on Carrot Ads as well as Marketplace ad placements."

Instacart first earned MRC accreditation in 2024 for the designated ad metrics and placements on its Marketplace. To support this latest accreditation, Instacart completed an independent audit to verify that these additional syndicated placements meet the MRC's rigorous industry standards for digital advertising measurement. This milestone reinforces Instacart's commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering trusted results for advertisers.

"We congratulate Instacart on achieving the important milestone of continued accreditation for measurement of the submitted formats, metrics and environments for Marketplace and the expansion of this accreditation to Carrot Ads" said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. "This demonstrates Instacart's commitment to transparency and compliance against industry-accepted standards as well as the validity, reliability and effectiveness of these measures."

Instacart is building a unified, high-performance retail media ecosystem that spans the Instacart Marketplace, more than 240 ecommerce partner sites, in-store surfaces, and off-platform strategic partnerships. Today's new MRC accreditation further strengthens Instacart's commitment to helping brands measure performance at scale with consistency on surfaces across the advertising ecosystem.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

1Carrot Ads is available to retailers using Instacart's Storefront Pro, Connect, or their own e-commerce storefronts and apps.

