Instacart and World Market Announce Exclusive Partnership to Deliver Global-Inspired Products in as Fast as One Hour

World Market joins the Instacart Marketplace as its first and exclusive online same-day delivery partner nationwide

Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), a leading grocery technology company in North America, and World Market, the one-of-a-kind destination for global foods, home décor, furniture, gifts, and more, today announced a new exclusive partnership. Through the Instacart Marketplace, World Market's unique assortment will be available for same-day delivery in as fast as one hour with no markups. Instacart is World Market's first and exclusive online same-day delivery partner, giving customers a convenient new way to shop their favorite global destination retailer without leaving home.

Instacart is the first and exclusive nationwide online same-day delivery partner for World Market

"World Market has built an incredibly loyal following of customers who love discovering something new every time they walk through the door, and we're thrilled to bring that same feeling of discovery directly to their homes for the first time with the speed and convenience of same-day delivery," said Ryan Hamburger, Chief Commercial Officer at Instacart. "As the only online marketplace offering a wide variety of World Market products for delivery in as fast as an hour, we're proud to help customers get the things they love — from internationally inspired foods and beverages to unique, imported home decor."

"Partnering with Instacart is an exciting new chapter for World Market and a natural extension of our commitment to making the World Market experience as accessible and convenient as possible for our customers," said Eric Hunter, Chief Executive Officer at World Market. "Our stores are filled with inspiring finds from around the globe, and now, customers can have that same curated assortment delivered to their doorstep the same day. We couldn't be more excited to bring this convenience to both longtime World Market customers and to connect with an entirely new set of customers who are discovering us for the first time."

Through the Instacart App and website, customers can now browse and order from World Market's wide assortment of items for same-day delivery, including stylish, quality home decor, and thoughtful gifts, many of which are unique and exclusive to World Market and sourced from an international network of individual and regional artisans – in addition to one of the largest assortments of candy and international food favorites from around the world.

World Market joins more than 2,200 national and local retail banners on the Instacart Marketplace, spanning grocery, home improvement, beauty, pet, household, and wellness categories. To welcome World Market to the Instacart Marketplace, customers can take $15 off their first qualifying $60 World Market purchase on Instacart* now through September 30.

To start shopping from World Market, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/world-market/storefront or download the Instacart App.

About Instacart
Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About World Market
World Market (www.worldmarket.com), a specialty retailer operating 248 stores, is known for its unique marketplace of home decor, thoughtful gifts, distinctive furniture, and one of the largest assortments of candy and gourmet food and drinks from around the world. For more than 60 years, we've curated an ever-changing assortment where customers can discover quality, style, and value in a one-of-a-kind shopping environment.

*$15 off for qualifying customers is valid through 9/30/2026 at 11:59PM PT and is valid only in the United States for your first World Market order of $60 or more and purchased through Instacart, while supplies last. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price, and excludes taxes, service fees, special handling fees and/or other fees; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products. Deliveries subject to availability. In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid account on Instacart with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Only one offer per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, and/or offer. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes.

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SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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